Summer is a time where many of us dive into new books that inspire us, uplift us, and help us reset and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a fiction read to escape into someone else’s story, a powerful memoir to shift your perspective, or an educational read that will teach you something new, there are so many great books to add to your summer reading list.

We asked our Thrive community to share with us the books they’re reading this summer to recharge. Which of these will you read?

Super Attractor by Gabby Bernstein

“I am currently re-reading Super Attractor by Gabby Bernstein. This book is incredible and reminds me the importance of slowing down and trusting in the timing of my life. It has helped me to reinforce the belief that success does not need to come from hard work and reaching the point of burnout, but instead from a place of balance and joy.”

—Charlotte Swire, burnout expert and yoga teacher, Manchester, U.K.

The Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz

“I just read the old classic, The Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz, which turned out to be one of the best motivational books I have ever read. It highlights some basic principles which I have recently used in my life to create positive transformation. One of them is about the idea of putting your positive intention out there in the universe and it will eventually manifest. It’s a great reminder that the power of positivity is real.”

—Isabelle Bart, social entrepreneur and life coach, Orange County, CA

Letting Go: The Pathway Of Surrender by David R Hawkins, M.D., Ph.D.

“I just finished reading Letting Go: The Pathway Of Surrender. I feel that it is really helping me cope with and overcome my negative emotions and it has given me great hope for the future as we pull ourselves out of this pandemic. I highly recommend it. Reading this book has also put me in touch with the book, A Course in Miracles, which I am looking forward to reading this summer.”

—Art L., engineer, Boston, MA

What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, MD, Ph.D.

“I just finished reading What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, MD, Ph.D. What a wonderful way to learn about neuroscience and how it applies to me and the people I care about. During the conversation between the two authors, Oprah describes her own childhood traumas while Dr. Perry shows how these experiences are encoded in our brains. The stories they share are heart-wrenching and hopeful at the same time. This is a must-read for parents, healthcare and mental health professionals, teachers, and anyone who works with children or adults.”

—Mike Taigman, improvement guide, Santa Barbara, CA

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer

“I’m reading Braiding Sweetgrass. It is a moving collection of stories, indigenous wisdom and ecological education. Every chapter has wisdom that I never want to forget. ‘We are all downstream,’ for example, nails the theme of interconnectedness and the need to respect the planet because of the gifts Earth Mother provides. The combination of indigenous knowledge and ecological science can work together if we will only listen with respect to the ones that have been in harmony with nature for thousands of years. It’s one of the most impactful books I have read. I’m learning more about the indigenous world view and history.”

—Dave Galloway, principal strategist, Vancouver, B.C., Canada

The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs

“I’m excited to be reading The Three Mothers this summer. Tubbs is putting historically marginalized voices at the forefront. She is opening my eyes to things I’ve never thought about before and healing parts of me I hadn’t known were broken. The Audible version offers an extremely rewarding listening experience during outdoor walks, dishwashing and laundry sessions, and summer porch-sitting nights.”

—Celeste Orr, writer and author at TogethernessRedefined.com, Mount Desert, ME

The Terminal List by Jack Carr

“I just finished listening to the audio book The Terminal List by Jack Carr. It’s a thriller about a Navy Seal and it has taught me so much about strategic thinking. The ending is written like a Hollywood film and left me craving more. I was excited to learn that it’s a four-part series and I have three more books to enjoy!”

—Tami Nealy, public relations, Phoenix, AZ

Total Meditation: Practices in Living the Awakened Life by Deepak Chopra

“My mentor and dear friend Dr. Deepak Chopra has written so many great books. I’m going to read his book Total Meditation this summer because I’m desiring a season of restoration and joy.”

—Kristin Meekhof, author and wellness expert, Royal Oak, MI

Flavour with Benefits: France by Cathy Connally and Charley Best

“When we cannot easily travel, this light read will take your breath away as you travel a circuitous route starting in the Champagne region for a glass of bubbly and learn about the women who built the industry. The reader will see castles, vineyards and estates along the way. With its unique food photography and detailed instructions with the recipes, it is both a historical memoir with takes on iconic favorites with a nod to a healthier lifestyle.”

—Cathy Connally, author and managing partner, Connally Best Partners, Canada

Anam Cara: A Book of Celtic Wisdom by John O’Donohue

“This book talks about friendships from a Celtic Christian perspective. It talks about soul friends that help us discover facets of ourselves and spark joy in our lives. Plus, it talks about befriending the self, body, and more. What’s left unsaid is also beautiful. In a world where romantic love is glorified, Anam Cara invites us to invest in these soul friendships which nourish us for life, especially in these times.”

—Anitha Balaraj, executive coach, Chennai, India

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.