Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Why Gratitude Is Key to Helping You Wind Down

Research shows why writing down what you’re grateful for is so effective at reducing our stress and priming us for rest.

By
Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock
Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock

So many of us run through our days faster than our minds can catch up: We wake up and get rolling at top speed, and often don’t slow down until it’s time to hit the pillow — and then we lie there wondering why we’re stressed out, and not sleepy. But our brain can’t just fall asleep on cue; it needs time to relax, decompress, and process everything we learned and experienced over the course of our busy day. 

To build this dedicated downtime into your wind-down routine and ease your stress, start by simply writing down three things you’re proud of or thankful for at the end of the day. Research published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that writing about what we’re grateful for helps us reframe our stressors and reflect on what went well in our day, lowering our stress levels and elevating our mood and happiness. Other research published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research found that a nighttime gratitude practice, in particular, can improve the quality and duration of our sleep, helping us fall asleep faster and preventing fatigue in the long run. 

What’s more, your gratitude doesn’t need to be limited to the evening hours. In fact, bringing a grateful mindset along with you throughout the day can help you feel the well-being benefits and stress release well before it’s time to turn in. For Shelly Ibach, Thrive Global’s Sleep Editor-at-Large and the CEO of Sleep Number, her gratitude practice for quality sleep starts the moment she wakes up. “I start every morning in the same chair, reflecting on what I’m grateful for,” she says. “Coming from a place of gratitude helps me step back, put things in perspective, and get grounded for the day ahead.” So give your Microstep a go — you may be surprised by all the positives that otherwise might have been lost in the shuffle.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Mallory Stratton, Associate Editor at Thrive Global

Mallory is an Associate Editor at Thrive Global. She brings to Thrive a multifaceted background spanning science editorial, brand strategy, publishing, and partnerships. She was recently Associate Editor on “It’s All In Your Head” by Keith Blanchard (Wicked Cow Studios, 2017), an illustrated brain science book, and worked closely on its accompanying cross-platform partnerships with Time Inc. and WebMD. She spends her off-hours curating playlists, practicing restorative yoga, and savoring a good cigar now and then.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Why You Should Write a Gratitude List Before Bed

by Mallory Stratton
Corporate//

How Gratitude Can Make You More Successful

by Thrive Global Staff
By sun ok/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

4 Health Benefits of Gratitude You Never Knew

by Siobhan Colgan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.