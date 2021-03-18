Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Gratitude: The Emotion That Changes Everything

PSYCHOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF GRATITUDE AND ITS INFLUENCE ON OTHER EMOTIONS

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Throughout life, when we least expect it, great changes can occur that destabilize us, difficult moments, accompanied by high uncertainty, for which we do not feel prepared. If you think that you do not have enough resources and you cannot control what happens around you, you can experience high levels of stress during appliance repair job, anxiety, sadness, and frustration. Faced with this very complicated situation, especially when you suffer significant losses, there are some words that might seem inappropriate, out of place, such as the word gratitude. But, paradoxically, in those moments of misfortune, gratitude can be the emotion that brings us some light amid so much darkness.

Understanding the Value of Gratitude: Past, Present, and Future

depending on where we direct our attention, whether to the past, the present or the future, we will feel determined positive emotions, very different from each other. For example, if we want to feel good, we can choose to remember pleasant past moments and thus feel satisfaction, pride, serenity, and self-fulfillment. If we focus on the present, joy, calm, enthusiasm, pleasure, and the sensation of flow can appear (what people commonly refer to when they say they feel happy). Positive emotions related to the future include hope, optimism, hope, faith, and confidence.

Relationship between gratitude and life satisfaction

What do you think is the relationship between your gratitude and your degree of satisfaction with life? Do you think that both variables are related in some way? Let’s see it

I propose you to carry out two tests: The Life Satisfaction Test and the Gratitude Test. They are not questionnaires or clinical tests that we use in our Center in consultation, they are a “resource” to motivate you to reflect on these issues.

Meaning of gratitude

If you notice, the five affirmations of the Vital Satisfaction Test have to do with your past and your present. If you value everything you did and had in the past, as well as what you can still do with your life and everything you own (not just the prosaic), you will be practicing gratitude. Feeling grateful or grateful every day, in every gesture, interaction or situation is like drinking a syrup against unpleasant emotions. It is looking at the good cards that life has given you, without comparing yourself to others, thanking the friends you have, what you have learned and are learning, especially after a romantic breakup, an unfair work situation or even a pandemic. It’s savoring every little moment of peace, taking nothing for granted,

If you really feel lucky or fortunate for what you have, what you have achieved and you value it from the heart, you immediately feel a kind of calm, inner peace, which appeases envy, greed, anger, and sadness.

    Dean Jones

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    The Goal-Setting Process That Ups Your Confidence

    by Benjamin P. Hardy
    Purpose//

    Stop Focusing on Your "Ideal" Life

    by Benjamin P. Hardy
    Community//

    IMMENSE GRATITUDE, IMMACULATE IMMUNITY

    by Neeyaz Zolfaghari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.