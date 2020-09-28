Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Gratitude Journal- Best way to thank everyone.

Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet powerful things, Human can do for each other - Unknown

I thankful for the god, I thankful for my friends, I thankful for my family, I thankful for the things I have my thank was never end… We are very blessed in our life with so many blessings. But we never recognize and never thank for everything. We should be much thankful for everything we are having in our life. Fox example good life, family, friends, good food, sleep…there are many with out these blessing.

Each and everyday we should thank for god for the new day, life. Next our friends, family for the things they have done to us. Wholeheartedly we should thank everyone at least once in a day. By writing a gratitude journal we remember them everyday, thank them everyday. You can write everything you are thankful for, incorporate this a daily habit. Teach you children to write a gratitude journal, to whom they are thankful for.. This is my tiny ritual which makes me happy and an opportunity to thank everyone once in a day.

