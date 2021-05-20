“Gratitude is something that you intrinsically feel in your soul”, Stephanie Morgyn and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

I used to think that gratitude was just saying “thank you”, but it’s really so much more than that. Gratitude is something that you intrinsically feel in your soul. It’s a realization that abundance is all around us, and it always has been — we just have to be willing to look around & recognize it. Gratitude allows us to be content and appreciate all that we have in this movement, big or small. When you shift your focus from what you don’t have to what you do have, it can have a huge influence on your overall mood, your emotional state and even your physical health!

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”. What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”? One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about “How Each of Us Can Leverage the Power of Gratitude to Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephanie Morgyn.

Stephanie is a certified holistic health & mindfulness coach, wellness blogger, yoga instructor, freelance writer, motivational speaker and entrepreneur from Chicago. She works with busy, overwhelmed and stressed-out women who are looking to find balance and create a life that sets their soul on fire. She empowers her clients to find calm and positivity in their hectic lives, cultivate mindfulness, and live with passion, authenticity & purpose!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Thank you — I’m so excited to be here! I’ve had quite the journey to get to where I am today. I spent the majority of my young life stressed to the max and constantly trying to please other people. I always did what I thought I was “supposed” to do: I went to college, got a business marketing degree, and started climbing the corporate ladder with my 9–5 career. I did everything that was expected of me. My life looked great on the outside, however inside I was miserable.

My job was extremely stressful to the point where I was constantly consumed by my work. Everything in my life revolved around my career. I was spending 60+ hours a week at the office and even when I was home, work was all I could think about. My life, hobbies, relationships and well-being all took a back seat. After months and months of this, I started to notice that my life was no longer my own. I would spend my Monday mornings curled up on my bed with my comforter wrapped around me, dreading the week ahead. I would often find myself in tears on my way to work, stressed, overwhelmed, and EXTREMELY burnt out.

My mental stress overflowed into my physical body as well. I began stress eating and gained a substantial amount of weight. My hair fell out by the handfuls and I got sick all the time. I felt completely lost.

It wasn’t until I found yoga and mindfulness that everything changed for me.

I remember originally starting my yoga practice because I thought it would help me lose weight. However, I learned rather quickly that it was so much more than just a workout. The lessons I learned on my mat were easily translated into my everyday life and they helped me grow and become a better person. Yoga helped me overcome my crippling depression and taught me how to love myself. I even started taking better care of myself including what I choose to eat, what products I consumed, and where I focused my energy. My love for yoga continued to evolve and I decided to register for Yoga Teacher Training.

I eventually left my soul sucking corporate 9–5 marketing agency job, started a wellness blog and began teaching & managing a yoga studio full time. Since then, I have received 3 separate yoga teacher training certifications (Vinyasa, Sculpt, and Hot) and I went back to school to pursue my dream career path in holistic wellness and nutrition. I’ve gone completely vegan and am the healthiest I have ever been. Not saying that I’m perfect in any way of course, but I’ve come a long way and am continuing to grow and learn every day.

I now am a certified holistic health & mindfulness coach and I help women who are also struggling with finding their way in the world. My vision for myself is to be the person I needed most when I was in a dark place and inspire as many as I can to find their inner light and illuminate their own personal path to happiness!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since starting my business has been mostly internal. Being an entrepreneur is not easy, and there’s a lot of unknowns and risks. I have experienced an incredible amount of imposter syndrome and I’ve had to overcome a lot of deeply rooted limiting beliefs that were holding me back. However, I’ve learned how to be more confident in myself and to trust my gut.

If you would have told me even five years ago that I would be living my dream of starting my own coaching company and doing something that I am so passionate about for a living, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I remember feeling completely stuck in my life and having no idea of all that I was capable of. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m so grateful to be where I am today. I still pinch myself every morning!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Someone once told me this: “At the end of the day, we will all end up on our deathbeds. You will either look back and be happy that you took the risk and followed your dreams, or you will regret allowing fear to get in your way. The choice is yours”

This has been something that has REALLY stayed with me over the years. I never want to look back on my life and wonder “what if?” I used to be so afraid of failing or people judging me, but this piece of advice changed my life and I decided that I was no longer going to allow my fears to hold me back.

I’ve come to realize that failure is just another stepping stone to success. I have failed many times in my life. I’ve started other companies that have failed, and I’ve made many mistakes on my journey. But all of those mistakes have taught me lessons that have helped me become stronger and allowed me to get to where I am today.

And as for judgment — No one who has ever achieved more than you will ever judge you. People have a tendency to project their fears onto others. Don’t let someone who was afraid to go after their own dreams prevent you from going after yours!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

There are several books that have had a major impact on my life, however, if I had to narrow it down to just one, I would say “Mastering Your Mean Girl” by Melissa Ambrosini. I love this book because it really helped me learn how to silence that inner critic — also known as my inner mean girl — who was feeding into my limiting beliefs.

In the book, Melissa goes deep into what it means to live from a place of love & gratitude, rather than a place of fear. I resonated with this book because it helped me realize that I needed to do a lot more inner healing work to shift into an abundance mindset and bring in more of what I wanted into my life. It helped me silence my negative inner dialogue that was constantly putting me down so that I could get out of my own way.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I have a lot of exciting projects in the works for this year! I am launching a new one-on-one coaching program this spring called “The Everyday Mindfulness Program”. This program is devoted to helping my clients overcome stress and create a fulfilling life they LOVE through yoga, meditation, mindfulness, breathwork, mindset shifts and plant-based nutrition. I want to help women create the life of their dreams and become the most empowered, healthy version of themselves.

I’m also planning to launch a beginner’s mindful meditation mini course, a group coaching program and a podcast later in the year. Lots of exciting things coming soon!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very lucky to have an incredible support system both professionally and at home. My mom, my fiancé, my friends, and my business coach have all been extremely supportive of me and my ventures. I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.

I also have to say how grateful I am for all the wonderful women I have had the honor of meeting through social media. I am always blown away by how supportive and uplifting the women in my community are to one another. Although most of us have never met in person, I know we all have each other’s back. It’s truly one of my favorite things about social media.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

To me, gratitude is a way of showing & feeling a deep appreciation for something or someone meaningful in your life. With all that’s happening in the world right now, it’s easy to slip into that doom-and-gloom mindset. Life is so beautiful and there is so much to be thankful for every day. Gratitude is a way for us to embody that appreciation on a deeper level.

I used to think that gratitude was just saying “thank you”, but it’s really so much more than that. Gratitude is something that you intrinsically feel in your soul. It’s a realization that abundance is all around us, and it always has been — we just have to be willing to look around & recognize it. Gratitude allows us to be content and appreciate all that we have in this movement, big or small. When you shift your focus from what you don’t have to what you do have, it can have a huge influence on your overall mood, your emotional state and even your physical health!

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Our society has conditioned us to never be happy with what we have and to always want more. More money, faster cars, bigger houses, the latest fashion, more, more, more. When is the last time you saw a commercial on TV advertising for you to love yourself and everything you have in your life right now? Gratitude has become something we talk about once a year on Thanksgiving, rather than every single day of our lives.

Especially during times like these, gratitude can seem almost counterintuitive. It’s easy to be grateful when things are going well, but it’s much harder to feel gratitude when things are not going our way. Our brains are naturally inclined to focus on the negative and to worry — and there’s obviously a lot to worry about right now. Many people are dealing with the long-term effects of isolation including feelings of loss, loneliness, fear, anger, sadness, anxiety, and frustration. Gratitude is a powerful tool to help us get through even the most difficult times, create balance and heal.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Creating a regular gratitude practice can completely change your outlook on the world. We often get so focused on the negative around us that we tend to forget about all the positive. When you take just a few minutes out of your day to think about the things that you are most grateful for, it helps you shift into an abundance mindset and recognize all that you have in your life.

Gratitude allows us to see the world in a whole new light. I think a lot of people have this preconceived notion that abundance is something we have to chase. Many of my clients believe that WHEN they achieve a certain goal, or WHEN they make X amount of dollars, THEN they will be happy. Maybe it’s when the pandemic is over, or when you can travel again, then you will be happy. However, when we lean into gratitude, it helps us realize how much we already have right now and in turn, improves our mood and overall happiness.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Gratitude has so many wonderful benefits for mental health. It has been scientifically proven to increase optimism, boost your mood and create stronger bonds with the people in your life.

I am very open about the fact that I struggle with anxiety and depression, and my gratitude practice has played a huge role in helping me with my mental struggles. I know from experience that incorporating gratitude into your daily routine can reduce the toxic emotion cycle. When we’re in a negative mindset, our brains often look for ways to prove and validate those emotions. Gratitude stops that cycle in its tracks.

When we focus on thoughts of gratitude, we tend to find more things to be grateful for rather than things to be upset about. For example, at the start of the pandemic, I used to watch the news every night and I let myself spiral into a deep feeling of hopelessness. However, when I focused my attention on all the good in the world and all the amazing things in my life that I was grateful for, I noticed a huge positive shift in my mental state.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each of Us Can Leverage the Power of Gratitude to Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Absolutely — here are five easy ways that I leverage the power of gratitude in my daily life:

1.) Create a daily gratitude journal. This is something that I do every single morning. I take out an old school pen & paper, and I write down five to ten things that I’m grateful for that day. It can be as small as “I’m grateful for waking up this morning” or “I’m grateful for this cup of coffee”. I also like to take it a step further and write WHY I am grateful for each of these things. For example:

I’m grateful for this coffee because it’s cold outside and it helped warm me up

I’m also grateful because the coffee tastes amazing and boosted my energy levels when I was feeling tired this morning

I’m grateful for all the farmers who grew the beans, the truck drivers who delivered the beans to my local grocery store, and all the people who allowed me to enjoy this cup of coffee without a second thought

You get the idea.

This helps me create a stronger feeling of deep appreciation and connection to everything that I am expressing gratitude for. You will most likely start to feel a positive change in your mood and even your outlook on life in general. I can be having the worst day, but I always feel better after writing down the things I’m most thankful for in my life. Remember, it’s not the number of things that you’re grateful for that matter, but rather the depth of gratitude that you feel!

2.) Find ONE new thing to be grateful for every single day. This is a mindfulness exercise I share with my clients. Throughout your day, find just one new thing in your life to be grateful for. Maybe you notice a beautiful bird on your walk, or maybe a stranger holds a door open for you? When you’re doing this exercise, not only do you feel the immense benefits of gratitude, but you’re also working on staying present, which can lead to reduced stress levels and can help boost your mood. There is always something new to appreciate and there is no such thing as something too small to be grateful for.

3.) Express deep and authentic gratitude to others. Express your gratitude through kind notes or texts. Tell a colleague they did a great job on the presentation. Tell your parents how much you enjoyed dinner the other night. Write a letter to a teacher and explain how much they impacted your life. Write a positive review for a business that recently gave you a great experience. Share with others how much you appreciate them. You can take it a step further by performing genuine acts of kindness. Hold the door for someone, compliment a stranger’s outfit, buy coffee for the person behind you. Not only will this make you feel better, but you just might make someone’s day!

4.) Choose a gratitude visual anchor. This was something a life coach once suggested to me and it’s been incredibly helpful. Create a visual reminder to bring you back into a gratitude mindset. This can be a piece of jewelry you wear, maybe a phone screen background, a post-it note, something you have on your desk, or maybe even an alert/reminder that you put on your phone every day at a certain time.

When you put meaning with this object, the “anchor” will help remind you of all the abundance that you have in your life and everything that you have to be grateful for. For example, every time I open my phone screen, I am immediately brought back to my gratitude practice no matter where I am or what is happening in my day.

5.) Develop a consistent mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is the practice of being deliberately and actively in the present moment without judgment. It’s a way to be fully aware of our everyday decisions and choosing to live out of intention rather than habit.

Mindfulness and gratitude are closely related. When we live fully in the present moment, we are not thinking about our past or spending time being worried about the future. Some ways to practice mindfulness include being more aware of what we need in the moment. Are you taking time to practice self-care, or are you only focusing on the needs of others? Many people think taking time for themselves is selfish and that’s just not true! You cannot pour from an empty cup, and in order to show up 100% you need to take care of you. Making yourself happier can also help you feel more grateful!

Try incorporating meditation into your daily routine and meditate on the things you’re grateful to have in your life. Eat mindfully by enjoying your food distraction free, eating slowly and savoring every bite. Practice mindful movement by celebrating all that your body can do for you, rather than exercising as a punishment for what you ate or with the intention to burn calories. Try taking long, slow deep breaths throughout the day in order to activate your parasympathetic nervous system and bring in fresh new oxygen to your mind & body. Mindfulness is an incredible tool we can use to enhance our daily lives and cultivate a deeper sense of gratitude.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

While it’s not always easy to be grateful when we’re feeling down, these are the times where it is especially important to focus on gratitude in order to build emotional resilience and hope. I always recommend spending quality time with the people you love, sharing your feelings of gratitude with others and taking time to appreciate the aspects of life that are often taken for granted.

Of course, this is not to be mistaken with toxic positivity or to invalidating your experience. Feeling our emotions is incredibly important and necessary for healing. Gratitude should never be a replacement for your feelings, but rather an addition. For example, you can have a bad day at work and still feel gratitude for having a job. It doesn’t mean that you didn’t have a bad day, or that you “shouldn’t complain because at least you have a job”. Gratitude doesn’t replace your feelings — instead, it helps you create an optimistic view of your life.

Also, gratitude should never be a comparison to someone else. Thinking “I should be grateful — XYZ person has it worse” is not true gratitude. Gratitude should be an authentic feeling of love and appreciation for what you have in the moment, not a comparison to anyone else.

I believe there is something positive to be found in every situation. Challenges are put in our lives to make us grow stronger and to show ourselves how much we want something. I always ask myself, what is one thing I can be grateful for in this situation? It doesn’t have to be some huge, elaborate thing. Just one takeaway or lesson that can positively affect your life moving forward.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Yes! I have several podcasts that I listen to that help me align with my gratitude practice. The first one I always recommend is “The School of Self Image” podcast by Tonya Leigh. She is a master life coach that has completely changed my mindset on how to practice deep and meaningful gratitude. She talks a lot about how gratitude has helped her manifest her dream life and how to be grateful in even the worst of situations. Her podcast episodes are full of wisdom and I always walk away feeling inspired.

I also highly recommend Jay Shetty’s podcast, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”. He has such a beautiful outlook on the world, and his podcast has helped me on numerous occasions when I was feeling down. He talks a lot about how gratitude is key in helping to overcome negative thought patterns, or as he refers to it, a “poverty mindset”. He says that practicing conscious gratitude allows us to be open and ready to receive more of life’s opportunities. His podcast has given me a lot of direction when I was trying to find out what my true purpose was in this world. I remember having a huge epiphany listing to one of his interviews that actually helped me decide to go back to school and become a holistic health coach!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, thank you so much! My goal for my life and my business is to empower others to understand their full potential and create their most fulfilling life. If I could start a movement, it would be to help people to tap into their genius and live their true purpose on this earth!

So many people don’t go after their dream life because of fear. Fear of rejection, fear of failing, fear of losing money, etc. Fear comes from a place of lack, and therefore makes vibrate at a much lower frequency. In order to raise your vibration and bring in more of what you want in life, it has to come from a place of love, joy and gratitude. I want women to understand how powerful they are, and that there is so much more to life than working 40+ hours a week at a job you hate, just to retire at 70 and hope to live out your best years before you die. Life is happening NOW! Quit the job, start the business, go on the trip, ask that person out on a date, do more of the things you love. Life is precious, and tomorrow is never guaranteed. Know that everything you need is already within you. Go for it!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

You can visit my website at www.StephanieMorgyn.com for more information on my upcoming mindfulness programs, blogs and more! You can also follow me on social media here:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StephanieMindfulnessCoach

Instagram: www.instagram.com/StephanieMorgyn

Twitter: www.twitter.com/StephanieMorgyn

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/StephanieMorgyn

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you so much for having me!