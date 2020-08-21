Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Gratitude and Humankind – and Humankind Needs Gratitude

Photo courtesy of Tim Mossholder unsplash.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo courtesy of Tim Mossholder. unsplash.com
Photo courtesy of Tim Mossholder. unsplash.com

Gratitude is known to contribute to your well-being and that of your family, friends and coworkers. At its core, gratitude is altruistic and has the capacity to strengthen social bonds, create goodwill, and in turn, build positive and healthy communities. 

The emotion (feeling) of gratitude is contagious, and once observed, there’s a universal tendency to extend the feeling of gratitude to others, to reciprocate, furthering goodwill and well-being for all humankind. Having practice techniques in place to regularly and genuinely express and receive gratitude helps ensure reciprocity, promotes prosocial behaviors and acknowledges someone for their value as a human being.

Social scientists referred to gratitude as the recognition of goodness outside yourself. To practice gratitude is to recognize when someone has done something for you, on your behalf. You become the beneficiary of someone’s gift of kindness, thoughtfulness, or generosity. Gratitude becomes a motivator to extend a “gift” back to the giver or others. It suggests you are more than your individual self; you’re acting on someone else’s behalf, showing concern for their well-being, in their best interest.

As you go about your day, consider two people in your life who are largely unrecognized for what they do, and yet, you, your neighborhood, or your organization benefit from their actions and contributions. Set a goal to express gratitude to these two individuals in the next two weeks.

Go gratefully!

    Linda Roszak Burton, Executive Coach at DRW, Inc.

    Executive coach, speaker, author, Linda Roszak Burton, ACC, BBC, BS, Founder, Managing Partner of DRW, Inc., a leadership development, executive coaching, and organization design firm. The firm supports the development of leaders and teams, to overcome conflict, gain control of overwhelming pressures and daily challenges that limit progress and success.

     

    Linda combines the latest research in positive psychology, gratitude, and neuroscience in the delivery of executive and team coaching services. In addition, she supports various research initiatives as it relates to employee engagement and building a healthy and positive work environment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Experiencing gratitude during an early morning walk in nature.
    Community//

    6 Ways to Generate Gratitude During Trying Times

    by Jennifer Vitale
    Community//

    Benefits of Gratitude

    by Pia Robson
    Giving//

    Make November a Month of Gratitude

    by Kerry Maunus

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.