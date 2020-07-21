Gratitude Affirmations That You Should Repeat Every Day to Express Your Gratitude

Practicing daily gratitude affirmations is one of the most powerful personal development exercises you can do.

Gratitude brings joy, satisfaction, and peace into your life.

It also helps you to realize your goals and dreams.

Positive affirmations reprogram your mind for success.

When you combine positive affirmations with gratitude, you get dream life manifestation superpowers.

This article will explore the art and science of gratitude and how to create a gratitude practice using journaling.

I will also share 30 powerful gratitude affirmations that you can begin using today.

How Does Gratitude Work?

Gratitude is the most powerful human emotion and can transform your mood, health, and life.

A daily gratitude affirmations practice can revolutionize your wellbeing on so many levels – physical, mental/emotional, and energetic.

It does this by affecting your energetic vibration, your mood, hormone levels, and health.

Energy and Law of Attraction

Quantum physics has proven that everything is energy, and that includes our emotions.

Gratitude is number one on the emotional vibration scale.

Along with love, it is the highest vibration emotion of all.

When we dwell in the higher vibration emotions – think love, gratitude, hope, joy, and optimism, the energy generated from these emotions raises our vibrational frequency.

Having a high vibration means that we are more aligned with our dreams and goals, life becomes easier, we attract positive people, and make better decisions.

All these things serve to make us feel happier and more content.

Like attracts like, it’s as simple as that.

If you feel sad, lonely, negative, or angry, you will find that you attract more of the same.

Things will manifest in your life that reflect your dominant vibration.

As humans, it’s natural to experience negative emotions sometimes. That’s just part of being human.

The important thing to remember is that you need to release those emotions as soon as they’ve been felt.

Many of us have a habit of holding on to these negative emotions, and we need to practice letting go.

Once the emotion has processed, let it go, and move on to a positive thought or feeling to help raise your vibration again.

The fastest way to do this is by practicing gratitude affirmations.

Once you have raised your energetic frequency again, you will find it much easier to maintain it.

And residing in this higher energetic state means that the ‘like attracts like’ rule will work in your favor.

You will naturally resonate with higher vibration people, things, and experiences, bringing a sense of ease and joy to your life.

Health Benefits of Gratitude

Residing in positive emotions not only makes life easier and more joyful, but it also benefits your physical health.

When you feel stressed, angry, scared, or anxious, your body secrets stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline to help you to address the perceived danger by either running away or fighting.

This age-old fight-or-flight response is still present in humans today.

The problem is, if you are constantly feeling stressed or anxious, a low-level amount of these hormones is being released continuously into your blood.

These hormones create inflammation, which leads to a whole host of chronic health conditions.

Chronic stress also reduces your metabolism, makes losing weight hard, impedes proper sleep, causes brain-fog, fatigue, and loss of motivation.

Cultivating a daily gratitude affirmations practice can stop this stress response.

As a result, you will feel more energetic, healthier, lighter, well-rested, and motivated to move forward with your goals.

What is a Gratitude Practice?

Many people incorporate gratitude into their daily self-care and personal development routine to reap the benefits we’ve discussed.

A gratitude practice is simply a daily ritual of expressing your gratitude for all the wonderful things, people, and experiences in your life so far.

This is the fastest way to realize your dreams.

Think about it – if you were the universe, wouldn’t you be more inclined to give to those who said thank you for all you’d done for them already?

Gratitude Journaling

Creating a gratitude practice can be as simple or elaborate as you like.

You may be short on time and choose to express your gratitude by writing down three new things in your journal each day that you are grateful for and saying three affirmations for gratitude.

If you have more time, you can write down ten or more things, and you can say a variety of daily gratitude affirmations.

You can even create a visual representation of gratitude by starting a gratitude scrapbook or making a gratitude vision board.

It’s a good idea to get yourself a fresh notebook for your gratitude practice.

Choose one that is beautiful and feels exciting to use.

You can even buy journals that have been designed especially for recording your gratitude practice.

Each day write down at least three things you are grateful for.

Ensure that you choose different things every day, it isn’t as powerful if you choose the same things all the time.

They can be big things, like your home, child, job, car, or partner, or small things, like a kind word from a stranger or your morning cup of coffee.

It doesn’t matter what they are; the important thing is the feeling of gratitude you feel for each one.

Journaling Prompts

Some days, especially if you’ve been feeling down for any reason, it might feel challenging to find even three new things to feel grateful for.

When you have a day like this, and you need some prompts or ideas to help you, refer to this list for inspiration.

• Who are your favorite people in your life right now?

• Who was your biggest idol growing up?

• What was the name of your favorite teacher?

• What pets have you had?

• What is your favorite food?

• What was your best ever vacation?

• What is your fondest childhood memory?

• What is your go-to relaxation tool?

• What is your most influential life experience?

• What is one talent you have that others appreciate?

• What is your favorite part of your body, and why?

• Who is your favorite author?

• What book has had the most significant impact on your life?

• Have you ever received a random act of kindness?

• What are some of your proudest achievements?

• What characteristics do you like most about yourself?

• How would your friends describe you?

Hopefully, these questions will get you thinking about other things in your life, past and present, for which you can express gratitude.

Your life is amazing, you are magnificent, and you have so much to appreciate.

Gratitude Scrapbooking and Vision Boarding

If you are a visual person, you might like to add photos to your journal of the things you are grateful for, along with colorful stickers, washi tape, or glitter.

You can use your journal as a gratitude scrapbook and add items like event tickets, thank you cards, love notes, and anything else that makes you feel grateful.

Creativity is excellent for stress management and cultivating positive feelings.

Make your gratitude journal feel special to you so that you feel inspired to bring it out each day and do your practice.

If you love vision boards, you can stick all these items onto a large board and make a beautiful collage.

Pin your vision board to your wall, where you will see it often.

Feeling the Gratitude

After writing down the things you are grateful for, read them back to yourself and feel the sensation of gratitude inside your heart.

It might feel warm or tingly, or you may notice a feeling of expansion in your heart chakra.

If you don’t feel anything, it’s totally fine, just imagine the feeling, or visualize a warm light growing and expanding in the center of your chest.

Enjoy the sensation of gratitude as it raises your vibration, filling your entire being with radiant light and pure positive energy.

Now it’s time to say your daily gratitude affirmations.

How to Use Positive Affirmations

For supercharged results, say your daily gratitude affirmations out loud to your reflection in the mirror once a day.

It is most effective to do this as soon as you have woken up, or right before you go to sleep.

This is because your brain is very receptive at these times, and the positive affirmations will become more deeply rooted inside your mind.

If you can’t say your gratitude affirmations out loud for any reason, say them in your mind.

The key here is consistency – it is crucial that you make your affirmations for gratitude into a daily habit, just like brushing your teeth.

30 Powerful Gratitude Affirmations

1: I am thankful for my safe and secure home.

2: I gratefully receive the lessons that each experience brings.

3: I am grateful for the constant flow of money through my life.

4: I realize how fortunate I am that so many people love me.

5: I have access to nourishing food and clean water, and I am so thankful.

6: I appreciate all of the people involved in bringing food to my table.

7: Every person I meet can teach me something. I am grateful for their wisdom.

8: I realize the gift of this precious human life.

9: I love and appreciate my beautiful family.

10: My friends enrich my life beyond measure; I am so thankful for each and every one.

11: My pets are a source of comfort and unconditional love. I am so lucky to have them.

12: I revere nature in all her glory, and I love connecting with her every day.

13: I appreciate all the things my wonderful body allows me to do.

14: My kids help me develop patience, kindness, and playfulness. I’m so grateful for them.

15: I am thankful for my mistakes because they have made me stronger.

16: I give thanks for each exquisite moment.

17: I see and appreciate the light in everyone, including myself.

18: I am grateful to the universe for manifesting all the wonderful things in my life so far.

19: I recognize every blessing, no matter how small.

20: I am thankful for the ability to learn, develop, and grow.

21: I see abundance all around me, and I feel so blessed.

22: Thankfully, I have the power to make my dreams come true.

23: I am so grateful for all the love in my life – given and received.

24: I recognize the opportunities the universe presents, and I give thanks for each one.

25: With a sense of gratitude, I see the world in a new light. Each day is an opportunity and a gift.

26: I am thankful to my parents for loving me and teaching me. I know they did their very best.

27: I appreciate my strength and resilience. I know I can survive and thrive.

28: To every teacher who has helped my learning and shaped me into the person I am today, I will be eternally grateful.

29: I am thankful for my unique creativity and my capacity to enrich other people’s lives.

30: I am grateful for my sense of gratitude – I know it is the way to joy, peace, and the life of my dreams.

You may also be interested in:

1. Positive Affirmations For Men

2. Affirmations For Anxiety & Social Anxiety

3. Affirmations For Self Worth

4. No BS Manifesting Course [Learn How It Works]