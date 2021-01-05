A simple noun but with the capacity to change the course of our life.

Gratitude is the single most powerful idea that has the capacity to lift the spirit and change the course of a day, month or year in a life and our life as it is.

The year 2020 – a dreadful roller coaster which we all wanted to get off – has provided us a big window and some significant lessons on what truly matters.

I am immensely grateful from 2020 especially for simple moments, pleasures and time awarded, people and animals in my life, time spent just “being” instead of constantly “doing”, opportunity to take new roads, my family, friends’ and my health, our health heroes and everyone who kept our communities going, a revival and resurgence in nature.

I asked friends if they were grateful from 2020. And I was overwhelmed from their heartwarming responses. Their voice echoed mine and it triggered me to capture their responses in this word cloud to serve as a beautiful reminder that extraordinary things and moments do not provide happiness; rather happiness is always here in littlest of moments. And practicing gratitude and recognizing the littlest of moments makes magic.