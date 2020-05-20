Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Grateful for [a] Saturday Night Fever.

No, not a real fever where one is very sick, especially now, but rather a dancing disco fever.

By
Dea

I was a disco queen in my late teens and early twenties and I am not embarrassed to admit it. Dancing made me happy and I would go into another world and dance away most of the night. Over the years so many of my boy- friends made fun of me for my love of disco music. But, who is laughing now? I live in NYC as we are all in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic and I am so thankful that I kept many of my 70’s disco dancing albums, especially Saturday Night Fever where one can dance to almost all the music on the album by the Bee Gee’s, Tavares, The Tramps singing Disco Inferno and really let loose with Ralph McDonald’s Calypso Breakdown

I am an exercise nut meaning that I used to go to the gym every day, no matter what. So now, during this pandemic, my only respite has been to take my dog, Dea out for her two-mile walks, twice a day. But, in the event of bad weather, I needed to do something to get those endorphins going. Badly.

Another reason to be thankful for my keeping various seventies disco albums was that years ago, I used to take aerobic classes at the gym, both high and low impact aerobics, and I remember almost all the moves. So now in my  decent sized living room I begin with a warm up and then lift and stretch my arms high above my head as I raise my knees and then reverse it with my knees kicking backwards and my arms thrusting along my sides or rolling my arms up and down high above my head, as I move left and right on my living room floor, struggling to burn more calories. But doing the same thing up and down my eight feet of space in the living room gets dull pretty quickly. I am also aware that my living room is like an obstacle course, with Dea’s toys all over. I try urgently not to have an accident in my own home, by tripping on the toys, the area rug or bumping into my rocking chair and falling. 

Hence, at this point, I let loose and dance as if no one is watching. Except someone is. My dog, Dea. She does not know how to react to my moving up and down the living room floor, kicking my legs and arms and doing twisty movements for 45 minutes. So, Dea goes under a chair and watches safely from a sheltered distance. 

She remains under this chair until I have finished with the fast music. I then put on softer sounds and take out my yoga mat and move to the floor to do leg work, stretching and stomach exercises. Now, Dea wants to participate with me and tries unendingly to get all of my attention by digging into my mat, burying herself inside the towel that is placed on top of the mat or just plopping down smack in the center of the mat. 

 While I lie down on my yoga mat, doing my exercises, Dea is right there by my side, as if she were spotting me and egging me on to do more. When I do stomach exercises, she gives me encouragement by sneaking in some wet slurpy kisses on my cheek and inside my ear. And when I do pushups, she lies down right next to me as she stares at my moves. What a little gym helper she has become.

My Saturday Night Fever is the most helpful remedy for my sad and anxious mood during this pandemic and I know that I will not be getting over this “fever” for a while. So, who’s laughing now?  I am as I desperately try to stay in shape during these most difficult of times.

Alison Rand
https://aplacecalledgracebook.com

    Alison Rand, writer, narrator, LMSW at self employed writer, narrator

    Alison Rand is a city girl: born and raised in Manhattan where she currently lives. She attended the prestigious Dalton School from the time she was 6 through high school. After Dalton,
    Alison attended Tulane University in New Orleans but left after two years to work as a flight attendant.

    A few years later Alison studied with a senior copywriter to build a spec portfolio. She eventually landed a job as a junior copywriter for an advertising agency before she decided to study acting. In this highly competitive field, she was able to secure mostly commercial work–working towards and hoping for her “big break.”

    After some years at this, Alison made a bold move to Rome, Italy, where she lived for three years and had many adventures–until a terrible accident forced her to return to NYC. There she resumed her academic studies and earned her Masters in Social Work at Fordham University.

    While not working in the field at the moment, she continues to take continuing education classes to maintain her license and to keep up with the profession.

    All her life Alison has felt her emotions intensely, which not unsurprisingly led to her interest in an acting career and later to social work. Spending an eclectic professional life exploring and seeking to understand such emotions in herself and others, she learned how to deal with her own fears-of rejection and abandonment, love and loss, and the yearning for connection that so many people (particularly women) feel and yet cannot identify and express for themselves. She wanted to write her memoir in the hopes of helping those who feel unable to take a chance in life–who feel they are stuck and afraid–to show them how she was able to get past these fears, enrich their lives, and forge ahead.

    Alison is an exercise enthusiast, especially hiking and skiing. She is fortunate to have traveled throughout much of Europe, but her passion for hiking, especially in the Dolomite mountains of Italy accompanied by like-minded men and women, supersedes all.

    An avid dog person, Alison’s other passion has been her beloved four-legged companions. She plans for her four-year old poodle, Dea to soon begin training as a therapy animal. Alison hopes to bring Dea to hospitals and nursing homes to offer canine comfort to those who are lonely, sad or in pain.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Yana Vechkanova/ Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    What I Learned When I Started a New Hobby

    by Anna Mapson
    Community//

    The Making of A Music Video During COVID-19

    by Golareh Safarian
    Community//

    “Uncover and listen to the quiet, confident, inner voice deep in your stomach” to become a great author, an interview with authors Sara Connell & Claire Booth

    by Sara Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.