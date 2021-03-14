Graham Michael – It can be difficult to find your way when you have a million interests tugging at your soul

A California-born entrepreneur and owner of DB Media Group, Graham Michael Byers has relocated his life and business to Puerto Rico and is now helping other business owners do the same. After living in Puerto Rico for over a year, Graham compiled all of his knowledge and put it into his newest endeavor: a blog that has become a key resource for entrepreneurs and digital nomads looking to move and establish new lives in Puerto Rico.

A savvy entrepreneur, Graham has always spent time researching the newest trends and tax incentives for business owners. So, when his business partner approached him with the idea of moving to Puerto Rico, Graham wasn’t so quick to turn it down. And it’s a good thing he didn’t, because Puerto Rico has recently begun offering people amazing tax incentives in exchange for moving there. And Graham is someone who has taken advantage of these incentives and saw first-hand the massive benefits they’ve given him as a business owner. Plus, Graham has fallen in love with Puerto Rico and his life on the beautiful island.

When Graham learned this, he decided to jump on the opportunity to save money and boost his business. Him and his business partner relocated to the island and the rest was history. Now, Graham has found purpose and passion in life by helping people believe in themselves and realize that there is so much more to life than what we have been told. Rather than promoting his personal business, Graham now prefers to focus on his passion: living the dream in Puerto Rico and helping others achieve the same thing.

It can be difficult to find your way when you have a million interests tugging at your soul. They all seem like waiting opportunities, but which one is the right path for you? Singling out just one passion can seem like you are giving up other key interests, leaving you feeling unclear about whether you’re picking the best possible option of all the ones available, or going for something that might work but wouldn’t be as fulfilling as it could be says Graham

The future truly is limitless for Graham, who has decided to publish a book that will be based on his Prince of Puerto Rico blog and produce a television show and documentary about his experience living on the island. Most importantly, Graham is dedicated to motivating, inspiring, and building meaningful relationships throughout the creative and entrepreneurial communities.