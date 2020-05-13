Graduation During Coronavirus

This spring, thousands will graduate
But the coronavirus will not define our fate
Although we won’t walk across a stage
It is time to turn the page
Brains filled with new knowledge
From towering stacks of books bought in college
Will guide us through life’s next chapter
And journeys unknown thereafter
Most will celebrate their achievement from home
And tune in to virtual commencements via Google Chrome
Graduation-in-place is an unusual way
But it’s important to do so until the virus is at bay
This semester is one to remember
But, fellow graduates,
Know that this adversity makes you stronger than ever.