Graduation During Coronavirus

A poem for those who will graduate during the coronavirus pandemic.

By
Cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C.
Cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. Credit: Jay Bro
Cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. Credit: Jay Bro

This spring, thousands will graduate

But the coronavirus will not define our fate

Although we won’t walk across a stage

It is time to turn the page

Brains filled with new knowledge

From towering stacks of books bought in college

Will guide us through life’s next chapter

And journeys unknown thereafter

Most will celebrate their achievement from home

And tune in to virtual commencements via Google Chrome

Graduation-in-place is an unusual way

But it’s important to do so until the virus is at bay

This semester is one to remember

But, fellow graduates,

Know that this adversity makes you stronger than ever.

Maddie Bro

I am a strategic storyteller, specializing in health care, philanthropy, and government affairs. With a passion for public service and an eye for accuracy, I strive to make health services and information accessible to all and help philanthropists and advocates maximize their community impact.

