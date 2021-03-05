Graced with a positive mindset, the necessary skills, and the exact impetus to run the race of life

Life is not made up of only the interesting parts one is always eager to hear about. Horrible situations, embarrassing moments, and instances of failures are part of the inevitabilities that make up life. Grace shows that success doesn’t just happen by accident at all. It happens as a result of a series of positively constant actions and consistent efforts.

As a Canadian born in Vancouver, a city in British Columbia, Grace, a 38-year-old lady, has been heavily graced by Providence to approach the race of life in a multidimensional way. Amongst many other morals, Grace is simply about success, not being pegged at a certain age. Hence there is no age to attain success. Therefore, believing, right from childhood, that one doesn’t have to wait for one’s ship to come close, but one has to swim to meet it.

Filled with the imagination of what tomorrow could hold, Grace is braced to take up responsibilities of both internal and external aspects of her life. She has taken an interest in a couple of helpful activities such as skating, singing, playing guitar, and learning piano.

Facing the feats of her own successes, Grace is careful to recognize the place of education in her life and is willing to reserve it. Unlike many whose anticipation is blindly about going to college after high school, Grace has stuck with

her passion. She has courageously carved out her entertainment career by taking some acting lessons at Westcoast Actors Studio and enrolling in Pacific Audio-Visual Institute (PAVI) in 2005.

Grace, very zealous about getting what she wants in life, is a symbol of determination. With her determination, hard work and relentlessness, she has become a director, film producer, writer, actor, singer, musician, video editor and even a homemaker. Skys the limit for this talented star in the making.