Government: A Mirror of the Nation

Government is an innocent mirror of the collective consciousness of the nation. To change the government, one must raise the consciousness of the individuals in society.

By

Any government anywhere in the world is a reflection of, that is, an innocent mirror of the collective consciousness of the nation. If a government’s actions are not evolutionary, not helpful for the growth and development of the citizens of the nation, it is due to the lack of coherence in the quality of consciousness of the individuals of the nation. When the government is only promoting chaos and destruction in the country, it is the individuals in the country that must take responsibility for the situation. The only remedy is to raise the consciousness of the individuals in the country from incoherence to a more orderly, coherent mode of functioning. The individuals of the country must be educated to think and act in accordance with the highest principles of human life and not to react to events with their lower animal instincts which exacerbate violence, prejudice and hatred. The failures or successes of any government rest on the shoulders of every individual in the country. It is up to the individuals in society to raise the country to the heights of achievement and fulfillment. As are the individuals, so is the government.

    Barbara Ann Briggs

    Barbara Ann Briggs is the author of Pilgrimage on the Path of Love, a novel of visionary fiction available on Amazon. She is also a teacher of Transcendental Meditation, a poet, and a freelance journalist. She has had numerous articles published in New Age journals in the USA, UK and India. For more information on her books, please see her web site: https://barbaraannbriggs.com

