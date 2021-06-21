What do you need in this moment?

What do you need on this day, this month, this Friday, the 18th of June?

We’re halfway through the year, and I believe everything you want is available to you by answering two questions.

The first question:

What do you need?

Do you need more strength?

Do you need more courage?

Do you need more hope?

What do you need?

Do you need more focus?

Do you need more determination?

Do you need more confidence?

What do you need?

Do you need more love?

Do you need more faith?

Do you need more joy?

What do you need?

The second question:

Who do you need to BE to receive what you want?

You need to first BE what you NEED.

Embody what you WANT.

What is it that you need to be?

If you want to receive love, you have to first radiate love.

If you want to receive hope, you have to beam with hope.

If I want peace, you have to illuminate your day with peace.

You have to be willing to extend peace and bring peace into challenges.

What do you need to BE?

Walk in it.

Be it.

Own it.

Can you be what you need

even when things aren’t going your way?

Even when you’re anxious?

Even when you’re overwhelmed?

Even if someone doesn’t make you happy, can you still find the HAPPY within you?

That’s how you really find your POWER.

Empowerment is something that has to come within you

We can’t empower you.We can encourage you. We can inspire you

We can’t empower you

Empowerment comes from within you.

Encouragement means taking my courage and putting it into you.

Inspiration requires someone or something to inspire you

But when you’re empowered that comes from you, that comes from the inside of you.

No one in your life can empower you.

YOU have to empower YOU

That’s the state of empowerment.

Empowerment means you show up regardless of what’s happening in the world.

Be empowered today.

Stop waiting for someone to hand you what you need

BE what you need.

Stop waiting on everybody else in your life to show up the way that you want them to show up.

You can BE what you need

Go live in purpose.

Go be ALL that you were

called, created and intended to be.

You possess the power to be what you need

What are you waiting for?

It’s time.

Pick up your power.

I dare you.

Xoxo

Kalika