Gotta Be

“You gotta be bad, you gotta be bold, you gotta be wiser”

What do you need in this moment?

What do you need on this day, this month, this Friday, the 18th of June?

We’re halfway through the year, and I believe everything you want is available to you by answering two questions.

The first question:

What do you need?

Do you need more strength?
Do you need more courage?
Do you need more hope?

What do you need?

Do you need more focus?
Do you need more determination?
Do you need more confidence?

What do you need?

Do you need more love?
Do you need more faith?
Do you need more joy?

What do you need?

The second question:

Who do you need to BE to receive what you want?

You need to first BE what you NEED.

Embody what you WANT.

What is it that you need to be?

If you want to receive love, you have to first radiate love.

If you want to receive hope, you have to beam with hope.

If I want peace, you have to illuminate your day with peace.

You have to be willing to extend peace and bring peace into challenges.

What do you need to BE?

Walk in it.
Be it.
Own it.

Can you be what you need
even when things aren’t going your way?

Even when you’re anxious?

Even when you’re overwhelmed?

Even if someone doesn’t make you happy, can you still find the HAPPY within you?

That’s how you really find your POWER.

Empowerment is something that has to come within you

We can’t empower you.We can encourage you. We can inspire you

We can’t empower you

Empowerment comes from within you.

Encouragement means taking my courage and putting it into you.

Inspiration requires someone or something to inspire you

But when you’re empowered that comes from you, that comes from the inside of you.

No one in your life can empower you.

YOU have to empower YOU

That’s the state of empowerment.

Empowerment means you show up regardless of what’s happening in the world.

Be empowered today.

Stop waiting for someone to hand you what you need

BE what you need.

Stop waiting on everybody else in your life to show up the way that you want them to show up.

You can BE what you need

Go live in purpose.
Go be ALL that you were
called, created and intended to be.

You possess the power to be what you need

What are you waiting for?

It’s time.

Pick up your power.

I dare you.

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

