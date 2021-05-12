Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Gospelic Vibes-Quick Note Diary: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Healing Blessings Of Faith, For Those We Have Lost! SISTER CLARA HUDMON And The Song, "My Loved Ones Are Waiting For Me!"

When we lose a family member, it’s heartbreaking. However, our Spiritual faith, and health, keeps us, alive! It keeps us moving. Let’s not forget about having the support of other family members! Through them, we are able to get through the pain of losing a family member.

So, what happens next? Will we see our family members again? When the time comes for our departure from this Earth, will we meet them in the spiritual realm? That’s the hope that we wish for; that we yearn for! It’s always, the hope! Faith gives us the power in knowing that all is not lost. It connects us to those, who we have lost. Furthermore, we are granted with the power to overcome the despair when we lose a loved one!

It’s hard. I know. There were those times in Egypt when I have lost loved ones. Yet, because of their strength in faith, my faith had also been strengthened. It felt precious! And, it was the comfort I needed in getting through those tough work days. Those days when I simply wanted to be home, and rest with my family. And then comes that precious word, faith! Faith empowered me to get through. Faith permitted me the courage to center my faith. Such was the teaching of faith.

So, when you have those singers and artists, who declare that “My Loved Ones Are Waiting For Me,” ask them why, and permit faith and hope to see you through!

Sister Clara Hudmon

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nYvrJmHwP9Q
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6yjnK25IFWN1MyzybyI7n2

