Gospelic Tuesday Tunes: The Gift Of Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #Gospel

The world has been met with so many Gospel legends. The Mahalia Jacksons. The Thomas Dorseys. So many others, who have dedicated their lives to preaching the Gospel. Singing their testimonies for those wishing to hear. Preaching and teaching on the good news! There are many gospel singers, who used their talents and gifts to sing on the very name of the Messiah. Yashuah Ha Mashiach. Yet, there are certain singers, who have the ability of making a song about such a name memorable. It centers around their testimony, and how the name got them through, and over! What is it about certain talents, which gets people excited about the Biblical word. Not every singer has that energy. Not every singer has the capability to navigate through the minds, hearts, and Souls of an audience; all the while, getting them to understand the power of Holy name!

When singing the Gospel, and a song, which invokes the sacredness of a name, your very Spirit must be so in tune, with the message of the song. Not only must it be intertwined with the message, but you have to feel the very power, in your bones! Furthermore, the intention is not for self idolatry, or the praise of being lost in your own vocal and musical abilities. When it comes to the singing and musicality of Gospel music, the message is to bring Heaven’s healing (and the message of salvation) into the spacing. That’s the meaning and purpose of it all. People are coming because they are seeking healing, comfort, and redemption in the midst of their every day lives. Many people are fearful of death. They don’t know what is going to happen to them when they make their transition. And so, it takes a certain singer and song, in order to convey that message of healing to the masses-the sick, the broken-hearted, and those, who are simply seeking, the truth!

The point of the Gospel is to understand the pains of others, reflect them in the song, while painting a better future. It’s about sending the message for the gift of salvation, and how one’s mistakes have been given. There are reasons for this. Furthermore, when it comes to a certain Gospel tune, or Negro Spiritual, the craftsmanship of a certain composition just happens to resonate with people in a certain way. It practically, hits the spiritual and emotional spots, just right! People begin to feel the message in their bones because it resonates, so well to their everyday experiences!

Coming from Atlanta, Georgia, this Gospelic songstress made it very clear, who it was she wanted to see when her time came around. Her song, “I Want To See Jesus,” resonated with many people of the Black American Church when it was performed. Furthermore, it also resonates with many people, now! When you listen to the recording, you hear the reactions of the audience. They are very much in tune with the rhythm and nature of the song. After all, they “want to see Jesus,” too. The question remains, “how do you get to where he is?” Now, that’s the in-depth question, that we need to hear! The uh hmms, and the moans of awakening. They feel the treasure and blessed vibe! The experience is ever sacred, holy, and sound! And oh, it feels, so right! It feels like a breath from Heaven’s delights and treasure! The uncertainty of tomorrow rings through her voice. Singing on the Spirit of Yeshua, is none other than the late. . .

Sister Clara Hudmon