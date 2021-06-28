Gospel Wellness: Oscar Hayes #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021 #Gospel

Faith moves mountains. Biblically faith address the significance of moving mountains, even with faith the size of a mustard seed. Faith is holistic, and one of the foundations of hope. For when you have trust within a certain power, there is nothing to be done, which breaks that bond. Nothing! Faith moves mountains. Faith also has the power and magnitude of taking you to (and through) greater heights than one can possibly imagine.

Going all the way is a treasure of endless passion and determination. Of greater value is how one has the wellness of faith in holding onto the long journey, which one is placed upon. The journey is not always easy. In fact, it can be downright painful. Nevertheless, when aligned with the power of faith, a person will always see one’s destiny, fulfilled-even if it takes a mighty, long time.

Going all the way means one will give their best, staying on course and on track. It’s a blessed component in moving through those turbulent times. Going all the way is a demonstration of just how grounded one is, in their faith. For when you decide to take that first step, you are trusting that you are in the hands of a greater power than yourself. The key word is, trust! Trusting others is sometimes one of the hardest things to do. Trusting an unknown faith and entity can be even harder. Nevertheless, the very notion of trust is worth it! There are always rewards at the end of the rainbow.

What is even more empowering when performing the notion of “going all the way,” is that it moves one into understanding the dangers of going through unknown territory; while still keeping the faith. When a space is unknown, there is danger in the midst. It can be scary, especially when a person cannot see their way. It is within such circumstances, which illuminates the magnitude (and power) of faith. Yes! Faith moves mountains and places trust back into the Divine. For not everyone is going to walk that road with you. When your comfort system disappears, all you have is to place one’s trust back into, the Most High! That’s what it is all about.

Moving through those mountains, and hiding into valleys requires so much to do. Nevertheless, it is worth it! Go all the way, and never lose one’s sight, back!

Oscar Hayes