Good news: Negative thoughts will not mess with your manifesting game!

You can stop worrying about having negative thoughts and potentially manifesting "bad" things into your life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
I think it’s safe to say that in the middle of a pandemic most of us are having some negative thoughts here and there, whether consciously or unconsciously. In fact, since our nervous systems is constantly scanning for threat it’s common to have negative thoughts.

So how have my clients, some of whom have been unemployed for months and worried about their future, manifested their ideal jobs? How have other clients who are under “pandemic stress” manifest business growth, their ideal partner, or financial abundance?

I’ll get there in a minute, but first let me warn you that I am NOT your typical manifestation coach. I won’t have you writing an affirmation 10,000 times and I don’t care if you keep a gratitude journal or not. Heck I probably break all the mainstream manifestation rules much less worry about you having “positive” thoughts all the time.

I know most manifestation teachers drive home the importance of “positive thinking” and how your thoughts create your reality. Yet I have perspective clients coming to me saying they’ve tried everything the teachers and books offer and they’re frustrated that they can only manifest the parking spot or the penny on the ground. Sound familiar? I know I can relate.

Imagine being the most positive, optimistic person who is doing ALL the things by the book and then getting sick with 5 autoimmune conditions!

This is exactly what happened to me in 2015. By then I had been about 6 years into my manifestation journey and wondered how, with all my positivity and practices had I manifested getting sick.

Today, this is one of my greatest frustrations with the world of manifestation. Call it toxic positivity or lack of knowledge but there are so many people striving and stressing to be positive seeing little in return. They then become addicted to “fixing” themselves because CLEARLY they must be doing something wrong. Can we just stop with this nonsense?

YOU ARE NOT DOING ANYTHING WRONG.

Now imagine this: you’re sick as a dog, situationally depressed, doctors tell you you will not heal, I’m pretty much having negative thoughts for a period of three years yet I manifest an epic vacation home by the beach, my soul puppy, some other epic stuff in between, AND my FULL healing! WHAT? Yup, that happened.

This is when I started to realize that positive thoughts have NOTHING to do with what we manifest.

Even during this dark period, I had a deep inner knowing, a belief, that I could and would heal myself.

So herein lies the secret.

It is your beliefs plus your e-motions (energy in motion) that manifest your desired outcomes.

I knew like I knew like I knew that in spite of what doctors were telling me, my healing was inevitable. And I felt the emotions of a successful outcome in every cell of my being.

Manifesting your desires has NOTHING to do with whether you have positive or negative thoughts – as you can see I was able to manifest just fine during a time when I was having constant negative thoughts.

The power of manifesting lies in understanding what beliefs are running in your subconscious mind. If your beliefs align with your desires great! If not, then there’s some work to do to unblock what’s in the way.

Of course positive thoughts are great but next time you start panicking that a bad day or your negative thoughts might interfere with your manifestations, don’t panic. Remember, your power lies in what your beliefs!

Learn more about Sonia here.

