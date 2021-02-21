Good Morning: Post Valentine Day Blues©

Courtesy of Shutterstock

I hate talking about relationships, because in truth, they are not my forte. Divorced after 27 years because I did not know how to leave sooner. Lost more than half of my life’s assets in the process and for a while, even my children through no fault of my own. However, there have been moments in my life when I have truly been in love, but regretfully, those experiences did not last forever.

Love is an energy. A verb. And when nurtured properly, it is nothing less than spectacular. Explosive. Passionate. Melodic, and even celestial. But WTF do you do when a relationship sent from Heaven goes bad?

The Universe brings people together during extraordinary times that can never be duplicated. Those times can never be recreated, only experienced.

I think about women who are no longer with the loves of their lives and yet find the courage to keep living: Lauren London, who lost Nipsey Hustle, the widow of Chadwick Boseman, the late Coretta Scott King, Betty Shabazz, Vanessa Bryant, and countless others. Somehow these women get up each morning, put one foot in front of the other, and continue to breathe.

It took courage to love, even if things did not work out as planned. Matters of the heart can be messy. And painful. And often makes no sense. Until you go deeper and ask yourself, what was the lesson? What was he supposed to teach me? Have I learned that lesson, or am I doomed to repeat it again?

I have vowed not to leave “bitterness in someone else’s cup” when a relationship falls short of my expectations. People function at their level of understanding. Instead, I will embrace the sun whose rays have the capacity to heal, even amid my darkest hour of grief.

Each morning when that sun rises with the promise of a new day, I greet it with a simple but earnest “Good Morning.” I am acutely aware of the infinite possibility that on any given day, at any given hour, I can be blessed to find the magic of love again and for that, I am eternally grateful.