Good Morning: Post Valentine Day Blues©

Each morning when that sun rises with the promise of a new day, I greet it with a simple but earnest “Good Morning.” I am acutely aware of the infinite possibility that on any given day, at any given hour, I can be blessed to find the magic of love again and for that, I am eternally grateful.

By
Courtesy of Shutterstock

I hate talking about relationships, because in truth, they are not my forte. Divorced after 27 years because I did not know how to leave sooner. Lost more than half of my life’s assets in the process and for a while, even my children through no fault of my own.  However, there have been moments in my life when I have truly been in love, but regretfully, those experiences did not last forever.

Love is an energy. A verb. And when nurtured properly, it is nothing less than spectacular. Explosive. Passionate. Melodic, and even celestial.  But WTF do you do when a relationship sent from Heaven goes bad?

The Universe brings people together during extraordinary times that can never be duplicated. Those times can never be recreated, only experienced.

I think about women who are no longer with the loves of their lives and yet find the courage to keep living: Lauren London, who lost Nipsey Hustle, the widow of Chadwick Boseman, the late Coretta Scott King, Betty Shabazz, Vanessa Bryant, and countless others. Somehow these women get up each morning, put one foot in front of the other, and continue to breathe.

It took courage to love, even if things did not work out as planned. Matters of the heart can be messy. And painful. And often makes no sense. Until you go deeper and ask yourself, what was the lesson? What was he supposed to teach me? Have I learned that lesson, or am I doomed to repeat it again?

I have vowed not to leave “bitterness in someone else’s cup” when a relationship falls short of my expectations. People function at their level of understanding. Instead, I will embrace the sun whose rays have the capacity to heal, even amid my darkest hour of grief.

    Linda Burke, MD, Board Certified Ob-Gyn Physician

    Dr. Linda Burke has three decades of clinical expertise in taking care of vulnerable populations, author of The Smart Mother’s Guide to a Better Pregnancy, blogger, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and consultant. She is an alumnus of the City College of New York, Columbia University School of Social Work, Boston University School of Medicine, and  Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.  She is also the proud mother of 2 college-age sons.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

