Wisdom//

Good Morning, I Love You: Mindfulness and Self-Compassion Practices to Rewire the Brain for Calm, Clarity and Joy

Shauna Shapiro’s new book demonstrates the power of neuroplasticity and the reality that “what you practice grows stronger."

By
Beginning with her own journey of requiring major spine surgery as a young teen, Dr. Shapiro takes us on her journey of finding mindfulness as an antidote for her own fears and anxieties during an extraordinarily difficult time in her life. She is able to weave together her personal journey with rigorous science and wisdom to create a practical and heartfelt path that illuminates the critical component of mindfulness: self-compassion. She notes that one of the reasons behavior and habit change are so difficult is that kindness for oneself is often missing. 

Good Morning, I Love You offers a clear, science-based path forward. No matter what our past, no matter what mistakes we’ve made, Shapiro uses science to show that transformation is always possible. She gracefully draws on the ability each of us possesses to change the structure of our brain through repeated practice: neuroplasticity. In fact, my favorite part of the book is Shapiro’s pith teaching, “what you practice grows stronger.” Her book is chalk full of practices that science has proven can help us live happier, be healthier and live more meaningful lives. 

This essential and powerful book is an easy to follow guide, including practices for the difficult times, the good times, and every moment in between (there is even a chapter on mindful sex). Dr. Shapiro beautifully presents the science that proves we have the power to change the physical architecture of our brain, and most importantly, she gives us the tools to do so.  

Good Morning, I Love You is destined to be a classic in the field of mindfulness, self-compassion and beyond.

Good Morning, I Love You: Mindfulness and Self-Compassion Practices to Rewire Your Brain for Calm, Clarity, and Joy, Published January 28, 2020 by Shauna Shapiro Ph.D. (Author), Daniel Siegel M.D. (Introduction)

    James R. Doty, M.D., Professor of Neurosurgery and Director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (CCARE) at Stanford University School of Medicine

    James R. Doty, M.D. is the founder and director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University (http://ccare.stanford.edu) of which His Holiness the Dalai Lama is the founding benefactor. He works with a variety of scientists from a number of disciplines examining the neural bases for compassion and altruism. He is also a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Doty is an inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, having given support to a number of charitable organizations supporting peace initiatives and providing healthcare throughout the world. Additionally, he has supported research, provided scholarships and endowed chairs at multiple universities. He is on the Board of a number of non-profits and is the former chairman of the Dalai Lama Foundation and vice-chair of the Charter for Compassion International. He is also on the Senior Advisory Board of the Council for the Parliament of the World’s Religions.Dr. Doty is the Senior Editor of the "Handbook of Compassion Science" published by the Oxford University Press and is the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon's Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart” that has now been translated into 36 languages.

     

