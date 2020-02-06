Good Morning, I Love You: Mindfulness and Self-Compassion Practices to Rewire the Brain for Calm, Clarity and Joy

Beginning with her own journey of requiring major spine surgery as a young teen, Dr. Shapiro takes us on her journey of finding mindfulness as an antidote for her own fears and anxieties during an extraordinarily difficult time in her life. She is able to weave together her personal journey with rigorous science and wisdom to create a practical and heartfelt path that illuminates the critical component of mindfulness: self-compassion. She notes that one of the reasons behavior and habit change are so difficult is that kindness for oneself is often missing.

Good Morning, I Love You offers a clear, science-based path forward. No matter what our past, no matter what mistakes we’ve made, Shapiro uses science to show that transformation is always possible. She gracefully draws on the ability each of us possesses to change the structure of our brain through repeated practice: neuroplasticity. In fact, my favorite part of the book is Shapiro’s pith teaching, “what you practice grows stronger.” Her book is chalk full of practices that science has proven can help us live happier, be healthier and live more meaningful lives.

This essential and powerful book is an easy to follow guide, including practices for the difficult times, the good times, and every moment in between (there is even a chapter on mindful sex). Dr. Shapiro beautifully presents the science that proves we have the power to change the physical architecture of our brain, and most importantly, she gives us the tools to do so.

Good Morning, I Love You is destined to be a classic in the field of mindfulness, self-compassion and beyond.

