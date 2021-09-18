Good Leaders Focus on Ethics

Wells Fargo announced that it paid $185 million to settle claims that its employees opened more than a million accounts without authorization. That unethical misconduct created a precipitous drop in Wells Fargo stock that continues to underperform five years later. The company’s CEO blamed 5,000 bad apples at the company. But when those people spoke out, they claimed they contacted Wells Fargo’s ethics hotline about their concerns involving fraud. Some whistleblowers were fired.

This large ethics breach is one of the largest in recent years. Even authentic leaders and their companies can surrender to short-term pressures for profits. Honest conversations are a vital tool to help leaders ethically act. Ethical companies have positive cultures, good brand image, prevent scandals, and loyal employees.

Start with yourself.

Reflect on your purpose and values in life. Take a moment for an honest conversation with yourself. Figure out what matters to you. To begin, write down important choices you made in your life (e.g., job choice, friends, spouse) and then question yourself about what motivated those decisions. Are you working for your company despite more pay offered by other companies? How much is a friendly, collaborative, and ethical culture worth to you?

Leading by example instills respect and lets your employees see that you truly believe in them and trust them to work. Being an ethical leader involves more than simply stating you plan to act for the general good of all. You should make an action plan for how your actions at work can make you an ethical leader.

Remember actions mean more than words. Ethical managers don’t make promises they can’t keep.

Practice good communication. Remain transparent in all business dealings. Never lie or mislead others for the benefit of the business or yourself. Keep employees and associates in the loop about all dealings.

Provide appropriate training. Ethical behavior should always be emphasized through training opportunities.

Arrange your team.

Begin a discussion with your team members. What are their hopes for the kind of organization they want to build? This kind of conversation will allow you to test your own advocacy, and then guide your group to a consensus. What kind of legacy do you want to leave?

Be ready to be deflected.

You will feel short-term pressure to meet expectations. This can derail your aspiration to lead with values. Research explains that there is an unavoidable gap between what we preach and what we practice. Don’t let your business get caught off guard when things don’t go as intended. Schedule regular conversations to check in on your organization’s ethical goals.

Don’t wait for the whistleblower

Lower-level employees often fear speaking truth to power. It is particularly dangerous for those employees when they identify an ethical violation by someone who controls their paycheck. It is essential to create a process that provides a psychologically safe place for employees to talk about their concerns.

Hold structured meetings with ground rules — no emotional outbursts, blaming, or defensiveness. This helps you listen and understand the issue faced by your team. If you aspire to lead ethically and with high purpose, you must consistently have these honest conversations with yourself, your team, and your organization.