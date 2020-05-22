Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Good leaders don’t try to be the smartest person in the room.

It’s said there are two rules that should be accepted working under a boss. The rule no. 1 is the boss is always right. The rule number 2 states that if the boss is wrong, then, refer to the rule number 1. The fact is a manager may not be always right. Most people feel […]

By

It’s said there are two rules that should be accepted working under a boss. The rule no. 1 is the boss is always right. The rule number 2 states that if the boss is wrong, then, refer to the rule number 1. The fact is a manager may not be always right. Most people feel the need to be right all the time. I’ve seen strong companies fail at the hands of a boss who was unwilling to accept others’ skills and ideas. When leaders accept that their role is not about having all the answers, a few things happen. They start to ask more questions, don’t take constructive criticism personally, and see things from a broader perspective.

As a leader, one of the most crucial skills is having the ability to admit you might not know the answer to every question. It’s okay to say, ‘I don’t know” or “I would need more information before I can make that decision?’ It is also important to delegate decision making with comments such as, ” Let me know what you think, I trust your judgement.”

Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.” —Stephen R. Covey

As much as people love smart people and someone they can rely on for guidance, no one likes a know it all person. Listen more than you speak. Leaders who show some vulnerability are more authentic and approachable to their team. Employees will want to provide feedback and share ideas, because they know it will not fall on deaf ears. In the end, you have a more engaged and productive team, who feel valued and appreciated.

Working for a boss who needs to be always right can be very frustrating and demotivating. Such bosses don’t give employees opportunities to grow and develop and they resort to micromanaging. Micromanagement is a complete waste of everybody’s time. It sucks the life out of employees, fosters anxiety and creates a high stress work environment. In the end, smart people don’t stay for too long in these companies.

With advances in technology and unprecedented levels of change, leaders will need to hire people who are smarter than they are, and draw on the diversity and expertise of everyone in the room. This can be the difference between success and failure. Ultimately, your aim as a leader is to drive growth and innovation by surrounding yourself with a diverse team, who has complementary skills to yours. This takes humility and wisdom. Select the right people, provide them with the proper tools and get out their way.

Check out my latest Bestselling Book.

Leading the Workforce of the Future: Inspiring a Mindset of Passion, Innovation and Growth

Leading the Workforce of the Future provides concrete advice and best practices on how to engage and retain top talent. It addresses several areas to focus on to future proof yourself and your business. The future is no longer some far-off destination; it is already here. Don’t be caught off guard!

Thank You

Brigette Hyacinth, Author & Keynote Speaker

Brigette Hyacinth is a global keynote speaker on Leadership, Management, Artificial Intelligence and Digital transformation

