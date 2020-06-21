Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Good leaders are the ladders

A leader leads by example not by force...

By

Good leaders are the well known example of ladders. Ladders that escalates everyone. In every organisation there will be a person who give hands to others, to uplift them. Without that person the organisation will not be organised.

Leaders they won’t simply do their work & go. They dedicate themselves for the organisation and be an inspiration for others. Leaders are down to earth, provide quality time for others to build an intimate bonding. There are so many skills for an efficient leader. Here i’ll mention you a very specific and most needed skills for the leader aka ladder.

COMMUNICATION

This is the basic skill for one who leads… they should communicate with the team often, listening to the team and discuss about good and odds. A good leader should be a good speaker as well as listener. They never hurt/ harm others. They build the quality relationship among others. Leaders should be easily approachable.

VISION/ FOCUS

Good leaders have clear vision. They have clarity about the goals, how to achieve with proper planning & execution. They have the clear focus about the vision.

COURAGE & CONFIDENCE

When you have confidence, you have courage or When are courage, you have confidence. Leaders they are highly confident and brave enough to face risk, challenges on the daily basis, obstacles towards their vision. They bravely advocate for the under represented people and be the voice for them. Leaders encourage others to speak, bring out their talents.

MENTOR

Apart from playing a role as ladders, they are mentors too. Leaders teach the core values, accomplish new things, sharing ideas, creativity and so.. they transform the team by sculpting each and every individual in the team. Leaders won’t underestimate or under value others.

POSITIVITY

Positive attitude in leaders creates the positive vibe, that vibe creates more productivity among the workers. Leaders are enthusiastic ever, even there is a blockage in the task leaders handle it positively. Leaders never let the negativity to ruin the environment.

Leaders are never satisfied, they continually strive to be better.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

