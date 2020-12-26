“Good idea, passion and hustle.” with Luis J Sayrols

Good idea.- we decided to take a traditional recipe and transformed it into a healthy snack that everyone could enjoy without ever feeling guilty. Passion.- be able to give this idea 150% of your time in order to let the world know what you have in your hands. Hussle.- be the ambassador of your brand everywhere, every single moment.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Luis J. Sayrols.

Santte Foods began in 2010 with Luis Sayrols and his team spending years developing their line of healthy meringue bites that offer a sweet treat without the guilt. Tidbits products are sugar-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and made with all natural ingredients. They are happy to provide a better option for healthy snacking to consumers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I’m the 5th out of six siblings, always something going on at home with my big brothers and friends. Most of the time outside on the street playing with friends.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I decided, I wanted to create the perfect snack for everyone to enjoy, but it had to be “healthy” and without any harmful ingredients. One snack that would satisfy your sweet tooth, making you “feel no guilt”.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In all my business experiences, I have come with a saying that reads “what do you see that I don´s see” this means that no one in the company has the absolute answer or point of view, everyone in their area is an expert and can bring to the table many good ideas and propositions, whoever that does not listen to all their fellow works, are missing important information to be implemented to the company. So, the funniest mistake that happened to us starting the business, was when we were doing formulations, and a fellow worker suggested to let the product cook for more than double the cooking time, we decided to give it a try. The product came out of the oven burnt… we had discovered the bacon flavor!!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

This is a tough one, because I guess theses mistakes are not usually the same in all food line, but from our part, maybe would be estimating production timing, you have to have a lower percentage production efficiency and once the business is more stable, try to increase production efficiency.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

First of all, a due diligence on similar products, competition´s weakness and strength, distribution, packaging, product shelf live, focus groups, cost break down.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Once you have done the due diligence I recommended before, you have to have enough capital resources and patience so the product is introduced to consumers, and let the cycle take its turn.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I would recommend to go on their own, no one else will have the passion and thrive with you own product than you.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Venture capital or crowdfunding would be my recommendation in order to raise capital.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Unfortunately, this is a trial and error thing. There is no sure thing.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1.- Good idea.- we decided to take a traditional recipe and transformed it into a healthy snack that everyone could enjoy without ever feeling guilty.

2.- Passion.- be able to give this idea 150% of your time in order to let the world know what you have in your hands.

3.- Hussle.- be the ambassador of your brand everywhere, every single moment.

4.- Stand by your brand.- do not cut corners, deliver a product with all the specs promised.

5.- Blessing and luck.- if you give all your soul to the product, miracles start to happen!

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Be original in the creation of the product and/or the virtues of the product/ingredients.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Just by seeing people´s faces when they try our products, we know we have delivered something good.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A knowledge movement.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It would have to be with Angela Merkel, J.K. Rowling, Frank Gehry, Elon Musk, Barak Obama, Jack Ma, Richard Branson, Mark Cuban, Andrea Bocelli,

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.