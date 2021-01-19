Goo Hara’s Conveying Of Love’s Waiting, and Meeting, In the Perfect Timing!

The very nature of Love, has its own set of footprints; walking to its own rhythm, beat, and tune. Each of this depends on each and every person. There is a particular Cupid for each and every person, who secretly desires love, and is on the ever growing move, in search for it. That’s the honest truth. Furthermore, it should be understood that love is versatile, and dynamic, within its own pattern. It has a different shape for each individual. That’s why its significant not to compare one’s love journey to another. It leads to hatred, jealousy, and unnecessary energies, which does not celebrate, or appreciate, one’s particular journey. Our destination to love, and through love, is a journey! Simply imagine it as a nutritious painting, which requires ongoing tending to, and care. That’s what makes it holistic and well. That’s what makes love an adventure.

You have the power to be introduced to love, through the very nature of a simple, hello! Love permits that. In fact, its that initial introduction, which stimulates those energies between two individuals. Such a common word. And yet, it is so very, powerful! Its an invitation into understanding just how vivacious that initial attraction may be. After all, there are different factors, at play. A person can experience a level of shyness, shock, and wellness, which causes a person to question the very state of their character. Having that initial introduction compels a person to re-explore all of the feelings, and things, which have yet to be explored. Or, there is the possibility that it initiates feelings in sensing how your love interest has energies. Soon, one comes to see how those feeling are similar and compatible. That’s when you come to view how love is a process. Its a sacred journey, which should not be rushed. Rushing causes mistakes, which can offset from that sacred journey; a journey, which can be very enjoyable, and worth partaking. It fact, permitting oneself to move through that journey, grants an opportunity for healing. Its grants the opportunity for enjoying one’s own company, and preparing oneself for when love enters. And when it enters. When it finally, enters, we have that initial, “hello!”

We navigate to the world of South Korea, where one musical media gave us a description in what it means to have that initial, “hello.” Through one song, she gave listeners a particular sensory, in what it means to navigate through that initial manner of courtship. Not only did it pertain to that initial manner of courtship, but the artistry specifically focuses on that daydream-that moment when one will finally get to meet the person, whom they have been dreaming of. Such a vision is moved towards understanding one’s presence during that time. The butterflies and dreams of moving into that sacred spacing. Its beautiful and ecstatic! That South Korean maiden was none other than. . .

Goo Hara

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.scmp.com/lifestyle/entertainment/article/3011910/k-pop-star-goo-hara-recovering-after-apparent-suicide; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

The name of the song is, “Hello.” Goo Hara does not waste any time in getting directly to the point.

Hello, could it be you’ve waited for me here?

This very lyrics alone titillates the themes and thoughts of imagination for the listener. It’s that energetic connection from, afar. It’s almost as if the two of you have been feeling each other’s energies. You know that both of you have been thinking about each other. Dreaming of each other, even though you have yet to meet. You ponder and wonder what it is like, and how it will be. That’s the challenge and the anticipation. How will be it? Even more, how will it feel once the two of you all, are finally introduced to each other for the very first time? Your love. The one Heaven has ordained for the two of you to spend a significant portion of your Earthly spacing with. That initial attraction is a subtle form of magic. It is sensitive, and it is magical! There is no denying it. In fact a person can feel, as if they have been taken outside of themselves, for that very moment. And, for that moment, the experience of the Universal is shared by both parties, involved. It’s one of the heightened components of intimacy.

That view of your back I saw, it feels as if I could chase you Your lips. . . Your warmth. . .Your voice, everything I love Will you one day see me like that, too? Please hear me, even at painful nights I kept you in mind, and we overcame Then we can finally laugh, so once more Won’t you hold me? Hello, I’m home

https://www.soompi.com/article/1401906wpp/goo-hara-act-unable-to-be-passed-before-20th-national-assemblys-last-sessions-lawyer-shares-plans; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Just the very listening to the first stanza of the song, one comes to observe this silent communication, and connection. It is apparent that lovers have engaged in a secret bond. Listeners gain understanding of mental, mind play; a mental therapy, rather. These secret desires of wanting to be with someone. Sometimes, its too difficult to directly tell someone how you really feel. Circumstances and time may not permit it for that moment. Whether it be timing, distance, or fear, things may not simply happen, during that proper timing. Nevertheless, the love is strong. It is real, and this South Korean maiden has accessed every component of her emotions. Whoever this person is, whoever this man may be, he has captured her heart. She dares to care for his, should he permit her to do so. Honesty and desires to be loved, are reflected within the very first lyrical stanza of this song. There are particular sensors, which have been addressed. It has mainly been the sensory of touch/feel and sound. Of course, there is also the sense of see. With the latter, there is a rationale of moving through one’s imagination. Getting lost in one’s dreams, and hoping that through them, that secret conversation can happen. That he feels her-her energy-and knows that she is trying to connect with him, on a spiritual level. In fact, its in the spiritual haven, where overs can truly experience the wonder of, love!

Even, I’m happy though Why are tears welling up? During the sunrise. . .And moonlight nights. . .I miss you so much I can’t put it into words, in return will you hold me more tight? Do you remember very first snowing morning? It seemed like our never-ending story Just like that day, even more than that day Is it okay for me to love you so?

It is apparent that the world of fiction’s imagination has come to illuminate this blossoming love story. The listener can get caught up, and lost, in the memories of that initial contact-that initial, love! For the most part, there is also the understanding of becoming dreamy-eyed, and lost, in one’s fantastical story in hoping that such a special time does come. Until then, all a woman can do is hope and wait. All she can do is ensure that her feelings and thoughts are clear That he truly knows how she feels. At least, it is out there. At least, things are made clear. If only those distant memories can forge into present realities. If only. . .If. . .

https://www.soompi.com/article/1392696wpp/goo-haras-brother-calls-stronger-punishment-choi-jong-bums-next-trial-talks-about-goo-hara-act; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Please hear me From now on I want to protect you Christmas time makes love to gather up Because our promise comes true Hello, stand by me. . .uh Ayayayayayayayaya

And so, there is the final plea-that one last cry for such a recognition. Listeners are left to ask that grueling question. Is he willing to return back to that sacred journey with her? Well, one can hope. And, there is nothing wrong with, hoping for something that is, true! This notion of protection from the feminine is rather interesting. In fact, it takes on this particular aura in seeing this other side of the feminine. The understanding of protection is not necessarily viewed in the masculine. On the contrary, we observe a nurturing component of protection. It is the protection of a man’s feelings, and his emotional psyche. Such is an imperative part when it comes to relationships. How safe does a men feel in the nurture, and nectar, of a woman? How safe do they feel? What is the level of comfort, which is provided in order to explore the tenderness of their masculinity? On another level, there are certain dynamics and wellness factors, when it comes to gaining the trust of a man’s emotional wellness. Yet, once that is done, there is a higher level of restoration in returning to that love-whether imagined, or in reality!

It’s the hope that continues to move through the daydreams-those painful nights when a person is removed from their one, true love! Hope is vigilant within the song. In fact, it moves towards providing one with a level of understanding; assessing through one’s feelings. Repeating images of the sensory over and over again. In fact, it is a necessity in order to sustain, that level of hope. Singing the poetry, while ensuring that it maintains one’s love story. Hoping that the more one sings, the closer the dream of reuniting becomes a reality. It is then, and only then, when one truly appreciates the very artistry, and magic, in a simple, “hello.”