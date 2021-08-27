Golden Fields Of Life’s Journey: Eva Cassidy

Life has a way of reminding us of what’s sacred. The quick haste and movement of humanity can be very taxing. Sometimes, we happen to forget that life is precious. Life is a garden; blooming flowers, within our midst.

They say that in Heaven, there will be paved streets of gold. We will be loved for all of eternity’s timing. What a beauty such will be. While on Earth, there are layers to our quiet walks and small talks. A simple walk grants us the serenity of reflecting on what truly matters. Love matters and brings us our needed guidance. Love also permits us to move beyond mountains. That’s a loving gaze; a loving haze. When understanding the beauties of love, we come to experience Heaven’s grace, like no other.

There are particular songs, which gets us in the mood for wanting to love. We are fascinated by how time slows down. We are pressed into understanding fundamental treasures and how it moves around. Real gold is a holistic timing of beauty. True gold are things we do not always see. And yet, we experience the treasure of life’s abundance.

There are loved ones we have lost. Reflections of their memory commits us into appreciating the time we spent with them. Oh, how beautiful they were! Oh, how precious the images come to mind when we think about them. It’s the memories, which moves one into a state of meditation and comfort; especially, during those times of mourning and sorrow. At least, at least we can treasure them through golden memories.

The sad reality is that we don’t really appreciate people until they have passed on. There are lessons to be learned, when it comes to this. Treasuries every day. Treasuries the beauties of what we have. Life is not promised. So, when we awaken each morning, always be sure to treasure such Bliss.

Angelic voices on Earth have that tenderness about them. There is something about their energy, which makes us appreciate their vocal presentation. There is something about how they present their music, which gives us gutters, all through our very core. How is this possible? How are they able to do this? It’s all about the very art of love! Love’s Divine and Heaven’s awakening!

Such voices touch our Souls in such a way, that tears flow with energies of gratitude. We cant help ourselves. We can’t help, but to experience goodness! It become part of our very nature to love and live in the present moment. That’s it, isn’t it? We are forced, to love! Our sensitivity opens up. It’s rather intriguing, to day the least. Our emotions become elevated and heightened. Have you ever been so touched that you felt jitters radiate through your entire body? Have you? Let the gold, unravel, through its spiral hue; bringing it into love’s abundance. Let it glitter upon the very hearing of an intimate score.

Eva Cassidy