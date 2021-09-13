Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Going back to work after a long time at home?

You have a second chance to make a first impression

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. The pandemic has proved “them” wrong. 

Chances are good that you either worked from home during the pandemic, or you didn’t work, or many of your co-workers stayed home so you didn’t see much of them except on Zoom. 

And now, little by little, people are returning to their physical worksites and seeing everyone again for the first time in a year and a half. 

Say “hello” to your second chance. 

Like the day after New Year’s or the first day of a new semester at school, this re-emergence is your second chance to make a first impression. 

The pandemic gave us all time to think about everything from our careers to our family life to our personal style. It gave us time to decide whether the personal “brand” we present and sell at work is really the one we want to stick with. It gave us time to try out new things and to work on ourselves. 

And now, we have a chance to unveil our new selves to the world—at work, at social events, even at family holidays. 

We might have to do that wearing a mask, but we can still embrace this chance to show up different. We can present ourselves as more confident, more polished, more relaxed. We can change from a casual workplace style to a more dressed-up, polished everyday look—or the other way around. 

We can elevate our peacemaker skills at family gatherings and our cooperative side in team meetings, even if we had an uncomfortable, pre-pandemic reputation as combative or hard to work with. 

We quite literally can be whomever we want to be. We can re-create our personal brand so that we show up exactly how we want others to see us. 

Some colleagues, friends or family members might be surprised to see this new you, or even reluctant to believe it’s really you. But most probably won’t remember your 1.5-year-old flaws. 

If you live your new brand day after day—consistently—that is the “you” that others will get used to. If you sell that brand—sell others on the fact that this,  not that, is really you, then this is the “you” others will buy. 

They will get used to the new you. The present will override the past. It won’t be long until your new look and attitude don’t seem odd or new to anyone. To others, it will seem like this who and how you are. 

 If you’re changing jobs or starting a new school year, you might be making a first-ever impression on the people you meet for the first time. 

Forget any missteps you made at your former job or last semester. This is your chance to start over with a personal brand that reflects the new wisdom you gained about yourself over the isolating months of the pandemic. 

What is the best version of you? Bring that with you every day, no matter where you’re going or whom you’re going to meet. 

You have a second chance to make a first impression. Make it a good one. 

Dr. Cindy McGovern, known as the “First Lady of Sales,” speaks and consults internationally on sales, interpersonal communication and leadership. She is the author of Every Job Is a Sales Job: How to Use the Art of Selling to Win at Work. Dr. Cindy is the CEO of Orange Leaf Consulting, a sales management and consulting firm. For more information, please visit, www.drcindy.com and connect with her on Twitter @1stladyofsales and on LinkedIn.

    Dr. Cindy McGovern, CEO of Orange Leaf Consulting and Author of Every Job is a Sales Job: How to Use the Art of Selling to Win at Work

    Known far and wide as “Dr. Cindy,” the First Lady of Sales, Dr. Cindy McGovern holds a Doctorate Degree in Organizational Communication and a Master’s Degree in Marketing. She earned her reputation by building (and rebuilding) entire sales programs from the bottom up. Dr. Cindy, who is CEO of Orange Leaf Consulting, has helped hundreds of companies and individuals around the world from small to huge create dramatic and sustainable revenue growth. She has also authored, Every Job is a Sales Job: How to Use the Art of Selling to Win at Work, scheduled for release in September 2019 by McGraw Hill Professional.

    Dr. Cindy is an expert in the areas of sales, interpersonal communication, leadership, and change management. She can quickly figure out what an organization or individual needs to be more successful, and her current knowledge of many industries helps leaders implement new behaviors needed to succeed.

    One reason for her success is that she serves as both teacher and coach, working together with individuals, regardless of their role or where they are in their career to co-create their future. She doesn’t tell her clients what to do—she listens, learns about their successes and challenges, and then helps them create strategies designed to be effective long after her visit has ended.

    An in-demand speaker, Dr. Cindy has presented at both national and international conferences on the topics of Sales, Management, Leadership, Sales Management, and Interpersonal Communication, Organizational Change, Conflict Resolution, and Collective Bargaining.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    15 People Share The Worst Advice They Got When They Were Young

    by Marina Khidekel
    Photo Credit: Yongyuan Dai/Getty Images
    //

    Stop Worrying about Your First Impression

    by Gustavo Razzetti
    Community//

    Zaven Ter-Stepanyan of CodeRiders: “Our experience shows that our long-term planning was done correctly, and we will keep growing following our initial strategy and vision”

    by Charlie Katz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.