Goin’ With The Flow Tuesday: Arnold Sterling #BlackAmericanHer/History360

What’s ironically cool is how things magical come together, once they begin. You just have to be willing, to start! Once that comes together you feel a great portion of the magic beginning to happen! Life is interesting, in this regard. Music is even more ironic! Come to think of it, music has its own persona. There are the notes, the environment, rhythm, beat, and the collaboration between two or more artists.

In music, there are many surprises. At times, you may not even know what you are doing. Black America’s elixir of Jazz music is simply one of such examples! You begin your sound. Sometimes, you don’t even know what you are doing. You can be unsure of which direction to turn to. So, you simply release and surrender! No longer does a musician feel as if they are controlling (or have dominion over) the music. Instead, they are permitting the music to lead them. And, such is another point being made. When the song, or flow, is in connection with another artist, one has to release the ego. It’s not about the pleasures in hearing one’s own sound. On the contrary, it’s about the musical partnership at work, and how it has been constructed to bring the piece to life.

As a Jazz musician, there are times when you have to perform, and the piece has not even been written, yet! So, what do you do? Well, you just go and flow! That’s all you really can do, for now! Hesitation will not permit you the success, which is required. When the show begins, you simply have to, go! Having mastered your craft, you are already connected with each and every key, every note, and the timber (and style) of your musicianship. You have done it before, and so your musicianship is trusted.

Once your sound has found harmony with the atmosphere, there is a calm, which comes to bless the spacing. It feels so right! Everything is in place, as it should be. If not, it will come together. You just have to keep going-keep playing! That’s the nature of life, isn’t? A soothing atmosphere comes together, as we continue to move. Moving through all of the disharmony, bad timbers, and unfamiliar environments. Nevertheless, we keep playing. Why? Well, the answer is very simple. We must stay committed to the journey, if we are going to complete the song. It’s not to say that we won’t fall short, along the way. Furthermore, it’s also not to state that our instruments will not crumble or break, while we are preparing them. Nevertheless, what it will say is this. At the very end, the flow, will come together. That’s for sure!

There comes a time when the recording of a performance was not of the most quality. In fact, it was raw, and on the spot. Nevertheless, it was real and a testament to, true musicianship! What began as uncertain, rounded itself out, in the end!

Yes, Darlings, we are still in the sacred treasures of Jazz music. Improvisation is one of its decor. Bringing in such a skill, we are able to hear that dance of completion, between two or more musicians. When such happens, it is even better. It simply means that more work has to be done when getting in alignment with another musician (in addition to the atmosphere), in order to make it all, work!

For one artist, and his performance with ELLIOT LEVINE (at 32ND Plaza, in Baltimore, Maryland), a musical dance into completion, just simply went into, the flow!

Arnold Sterling