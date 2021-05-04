Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Goals makes us to move everyday..

Set a goal that makes you want to jump out of the bed in the morning..

Life without goals.. that’s not interesting much. Its like let the life goes where it goes. But when we have certain goals in our life it moves our lives move towards that though we faces obstacles we’ll run behind our goals. It makes our life purposeful. We’ll not waste our time, energy , money unnecessarily . We’ll more cautious in spending our days. When your life is committed with certain goals you’ll become more disciplined, more dedicated. You’ll mould yourself better along with your goals. Our goals makes us to move everyday, tickle us to do, remind us to keep trying until we reach it !!

Set your goals high and don’t stop till you get there

Set goals & crush them

Setting goals is the first step to turning the invisible to the visible

– Tony Robbins

Don’t decrease the goals, increase your efforts

Set bigger goals, take smarter action

When you set your goal, your brain opens up a task list

– Mel Robbins

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

