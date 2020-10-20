Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Goals make you to move further

If you want to be happy, set a goal that command your thoughts, liberates your energy and inspires your hopes - Andrew Carnegie

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Whenever, wherever we get stuck our life’s purpose makes us to move further, run forward. In simple words we can say our commitments makes us to move forward even in the tough situation. Hard situations makes us feel bad, feel stressed sometimes it stop us from doing anything. But when we realize our commitments, our goals we start running again, we forget the tough situation. We just kick it and start moving.

Though we faced many struggles never mind anything, we start as a race horse. We never stop until it reaches the finish line. This makes your life meaningful, a satisfies life for you. Our commitments makes us calm in the tough situations. Have commitments, create goals for yourself and keep going towards it. Even the hard situation seems like a small puddle. You easily jump over it. Dedicate yourself to a commitments, goals live a satisfied life.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Deal With Obstacles to Your Goals

    by Isaiah M. Stone
    5 Top Tips For Overcoming Procrastination. Use these simple strategies to help you stop procrastinating and get into action by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    5 Top Tips for Overcoming Procrastination

    by Mark Pettit
    7 key elements of goal achievement. Learn how to set goals and achieve your goals by Mark Pettit of Lucemi Conuslting
    Community//

    7 Key Elements of Successful Goal Achievement

    by Mark Pettit

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.