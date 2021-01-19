Would you like to set yourself up for success this year? Reach your specific goals in life and achieve success on time? Would you like to make it easy for yourself rather than working so hard and not seeing the results you want? The plan to accomplish a task with positive achievement and positive performance to progress in your personal life? After helping my coaching clients at over 2.7 billion dollars over the last two decades, I’ve learned a thing or two about setting yourself up for success.

You need to follow these simple but very powerful steps to set yourself up for success and improve the ability to focus on the positive outcome. No matter what you’re doing, setting yourself up for success means:

You have the foundation for living the life that you want.

You have the foundation for having more time, more energy, better relationships, more money.

Healthy decisions in life is attainable when people manifest effective and positive mindset which may ensure living a freedom lifestyle, where you have:

The time to do the things you really want to do.

You have the energy so that you can enjoy doing things.

You have the relationships.

You have the right people in your business in your life.

You have the money that you want to accomplish.

Your big dreams.

The 3 Sneaky Steps to Set Yourself Up For Success

1. Identifying Your Pot of Gold at the End of the Rainbow

Let me ask you this question, Would you get in your car, drive around in circles and then come back home without going anywhere? No one would ever do that and yet you know what people are doing with their lives. They’re just driving around in circles, they say I don’t really know where I want to go. In order to attain realistic and successful direction, people are required to set lifetime goals and effort to manifest a positive result.

An individual measures things based on the ability to control what’s ahead. The problem is, people don’t measure the process of planning to have an effective career. People should focus on the relevant impact of learning from experience and practice a habit to pursue a career with a positive impact.

If you don’t have a destination

If you don’t know where you’re going

If you don’t know why you want to get there

It’s really hard to get there isn’t it? it’s hard to know, it’s hard to get where you’re going if you don’t know where you’re going. Pay attention and reflect about your goal objectives, create a smart plan to achieve satisfaction. Failure doesn’t mean that your goals aren’t achievable, failure helps you to gain potential solutions to create strategy.

Identify your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, everybody wants more time, more energy, better relationships, more money, but what does that really look like to you? What’s motivating you to stick on your goals and achieve that success?

some people want a Lexus

some want a tesla

some want a big house in the mountains

some want a condo on the beach

What do you plan to achieve? Set your goal as a motivation to create your future with a positive outcome. It doesn’t matter what goals you want to achieve in life, but you’ve got to identify what it is.

2. Identify Where You Are Right Now

Where are you right now in relation to where you want to be? Where did your decisions brought you now? Did that decision save you from potential damage? or did it provide you with the ability to identify your CPR.

CPR stands for your current perceived reality

Where you are, who you think you are and you are where you think you are, and you have the limitations that you think you have right now. Are you thinking of being successful in life and gaining control on the life you want to achieve?

The thing is, you have a lot of time and the ability to attain that goal but you’re not taking steps to start in the first place. I call that getting rid of your head trash but first you have to identify what your head trash is.

What is Head Trash?

Head trash is a bad weight that’s holding you back to start your goals.

Head trash is the voice in your head that leads to potential bad outcomes.

Examples of Head Trash

I want to make more money, but I don’t think I can do it right.

I want to double my income like your clients do, but I’m not even gonna try.

I want to get to 30k per month in my online business like your clients do, but I can’t.

Where are you right now in relation to where you want to be? Are you pursuing the goals you set? Are you trying to improve your writing skills? What are the strategies you have to approach those goals you set? You might say one from this list:

I want to have my own business

I want to write books like you do

I want to have online courses like you have

I want to coach people like you do

But you don’t know where to start, that’s the number one thing that people say to me when they hire me and when they work with me in my group coaching 30k income secrets or one-on-one in my elite inner circle. You can start to do that right now, confidence with a proper behavior will help to pursue and attain ambitious dreams.

3. Understand the Gap

What’s the gap between where you are and where you want to be your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow? what’s the strategies that you pay attention to? Did it result in positive and effective terms? If there wasn’t a gap then you’d already be there and if you’re not there, meaning there has to be a gap. That just makes logical sense doesn’t it?

Three Kinds of Gaps

1. Knowledge Gap

This means, I don’t know how to get there.

I don’t know what to do to reach my pot of gold.

2. Skills Gap

This means, I don’t know how to do it.

I don’t have the right tools.

Maybe I know what to do but i don’t really know how to do it.

3. Belief Gap

This means you don’t have the right support .

You need to have the right support from the right coach, the right mentor so that someone believes in you before you even believe in yourself see.

Achieving goals are becoming difficult from day to day, people feel short and as a result, people forget the goals they set. According to psychology, people need a break too and failure to do so may lead to negative mental health and behavior. Focus on creating a positive mindset to create a successful career. The number one thing that I see holding people back from the goal is:

They don’t think they can do it

They don’t believe that they can really do the things that they want to do

If you don’t believe you can do it well, you won’t do it right because you just said you won’t believe it.

An attainment of an individual doesn’t define how short you are, understanding the suggested values and feedback from successful people may create an easier guide to accomplish the challenging part of achieving the goals you set. People should be oriented on which types of abilities needed to be approached by the individual to attain the efficacy of the set goal.

You have to take action, that’s actually the fourth step, the bonus step. You have to start to take action to overcome the gaps, learn to take action based on the experiences you have. Here’s the thing, remember that you can’t just believe it to achieve it, you have to take action.