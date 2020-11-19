Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Goal Setting: A Scientific Guide to Setting and Achieving Goals

Goal setting is everywhere in our world. We set  Goals for the Moon “or” Set yourself a higher goal “is advice you’ve probably already heard dozens of times. However, every year, the same cycle is repeated:” This year, I’ll go to the gym every day “. I will quit smoking this year ”and“ I am […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Change Your Life

Goal setting is everywhere in our world. We set 

Goals for the Moon “or” Set yourself a higher goal “is advice you’ve probably already heard dozens of times. However, every year, the same cycle is repeated:” This year, I’ll go to the gym every day “. I will quit smoking this year ”and“ I am going to start my own business ”are several resolutions that most people ignore in late January.

Setting goals is easy. The difficult part is the journey that takes place between setting a goal and achieving it. The higher your goal, the more time and effort it will take to achieve it.

So how do you stay motivated and try your best during this long period? How can you ensure that you will not give up your big ambitions? Below is a proven strategy I learned during my career as an entrepreneur that has produced incredible changes and results for me both in starting and changing a successful business in my personal life.

Change your goals in the system

Goals are powerful long-term motivation tools, but they don’t do very well every day. Say you want to lose 50 pounds over the next six months, but on a busy day you find yourself falling for a burger due to a lunch break on a deadline. As much as you wanted to start your own business, you might be thinking “I’m going to work there tomorrow”, coming home late and tired of my daily work.

A goal leaves too much room for failure. Instead of working on your goals, turn those goals into systems. dhl says Close the time period set in your calendar to do daily tasks on what matters in the long run and you will remove the option to lose.

Do you aim to run a marathon? Put your shoes in front of your bedroom door and go for a run every morning. Do you want to write a book? Wake up an hour earlier than you are currently and write a page a day. Do you dream of starting your own business? Send sales emails to potential customers every Saturday or start creating your product. Do you want to change your diet and lose weight? Plan to eat for the next few months and prepare your meal in advance.

Its as simple as that. By building a good system and focusing on perfection, you will see results over time and work towards your goal. It becomes much easier to follow a system than to get inspired in a big task.

Break your big goal into a small victory
You may have a lofty goal that will take years to achieve. To ensure good motivation over time, break it into small wins. A great way to do this is to create short-term smart goals regularly. Smart goals are:

Specific: What specifically do you want to achieve? Be as specific as possible.
Measurable: Having a measurable goal (how much, how much, how much) helps you track your progress and know when you hit your target.
Achievable: Your goal should be realistically achievable.
Relevant: Is this goal relevant to your larger goal or longer term vision? Is the time or effort worth it?
Deadline: When is the deadline to reach this goal? This will help you prioritize, stay motivated, and feel the excitement of the upcoming target date.
Refine your system as you match your current smart goals which will lead you towards your larger vision. For example, if you plan to complete an IRONMAN in the next two years, running a half marathon in three months is a good first win that will help you stay motivated and can see the next step more easily. Likewise, getting a minimally viable product or convincing a world-class developer to join the team will help you build the next unicorn that you dream of.

    30738567_2004933546439844_8017836205604454986_n

    Shailsh Rana

    My Name Is Shailesh Rana i am founder of Tech Secret News and A communications professional and a freelance content writer living in India. My specialty is content writing and I am passionate about creating and connecting with the written word.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Want to Crush your Goals? Try Quarterly Planning

    by Stephen Weru
    Goal Setting Steps
    Community//

    5 Goal Setting Steps To Achieve Your Dream Goals

    by Harrish SaiRaman
    Goal Setting: A Guide to Setting and Achieving Goals
    Community//

    Goal Setting: A Guide to Setting and Achieving Your Goals

    by Mark Pettit

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.