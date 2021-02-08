Goal Setting: A Quick Guide

How do you make goals work not only for New Year’s time, but throughout the whole year? How do you make them actually changing your life, transforming your life for the better?

Personally, I’ve struggled with goals for a long time. That’s because they seem simple. They seem obvious; you need to go in there and start to look into what actually makes goals work so that you can set proper, powerful goals to achieve your Purpose.

If you’re like me, then you have big dreams for your life. You know you’re capable of so much more. What that means is that you have some sort of dream. You have some sort of vision.

What your career could be like, how your business might be growing, what your health might be like, how your lifestyle is like. All of those areas in your life — to achieve big things in those areas, you need to have some goals to get you there.

Let’s talk about how to do this and where people make mistakes with the goal setting process, because I’ve made these mistakes, and I still make these mistakes, even though I’ve studied this stuff. Let’s take a look at that.

There are a lot of people who work hard at achieving a goal, but when they eventually achieve such goals, they do not derive any joy or satisfaction from achieving such goals. The main reason for this is that what you have accomplished is not suitable for your inner values. This shouldn’t happen to you. Clarification of your values is an act you need to perform in each area of your life.

Your true goals are your objectives you intend to achieve. It starts with developing your visions and values into tasks that you can easily accomplish each day until you achieve the main goal.

The master skill to success is to set goals and make plans to achieve such goals. Without mastering the skill of goal setting and developing action plans, you may not be able to fully utilize your potential or achieve any goal in life. All major accomplishments involve a sequence of steps.

Through planning, your major definite purpose is turned into a multi-task project with step-by-step details, clear deadlines and sub-deadlines. The good news is that with practice, you can learn and master this skill. The more you practice, the better you become. Hence, you will be one the most effective and influential people.

Always organize your thoughts on a sheet of paper. There can be sub-lists for every list. Until you’re comfortable with your plan, keep updating and revising it. Any skill can be learned and planning being a skill is not an exception.

Over the years, there have been many studies into the reasons why some people achieve more than others. In an effort to determine the common denominator of success.

The common denominator was “action orientation.” Those who achieve success take immense action. They make their moves very fast and their hands are always full.

Every great success you achieve is an indication that you’ve overcome one challenge or another. The critical determinant of your success is your ability to make a decision on what you want. Then, taking action steps and holding on in the midst of challenges and difficulties until you accomplish your goals.

So, if we all have the ability to set goals that are specific, measurable, achievable and realizable. Why is that a lot of people find it difficult to set one. Here are 4 reasons why I believe people find it difficult to really set goals.

YOU DON’T REALIZE ITS IMPORTANCE

For most people, they don’t have the basic understanding of setting goals, hence, they don’t realize its importance. If you grow up in a home where no one sets goals let alone seeks to achieve them, you won’t see the need to set goals as well.

YOU HAVE NO GUIDE ON HOW TO SET GOALS

People are unable to set goals because they don’t have the guidance they need on how they can set goals. Worse still, there are a lot of people who have wishes or dreams which they term as goals.

Example of such wishes or dreams are, “be happy”, “make a lot of money”, or “have a nice family life”.

Of course, we all have wishes and dreams, But a goal is completely different from a wish — it is specific, measurable, and even time-bound.

If you are like me and you didn’t have any idea about goal setting until you became an adult, then, you won’t realize its importance.

YOU ARE AFRAID OF FAILING

The truth is nobody wants to fail. Failure is painful and distressing both emotionally and financially. We all have failed at one time or the other. While we resolve to learn from our experience to forge ahead, we allow these failures to ‘cage’ us and make us ‘play it safe’. Hence, we don’t maximize our potential to the fullest.

YOU ARE AFRAID OF CRITICISM

These are people that feel that by setting a goal and not achieving that goal, they will receive criticism from others. If you fall into this category, I have a simple solution for you — ensure that your goals are confidential. There is no need to tell anyone your goals. Let your results and achievements speak for you.