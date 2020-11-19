Goal Life!!!

As a former athlete myself, (competitive swimmer) I have always derived immense pleasure whenever afforded the opportunity to converse with those who ‘get it.’ High-level performance and/or high-level performers are a unique breed of species as it applies to the world of sport. The prerequisites of self-discipline, mental sharpness, persistent hustle, tireless grinding – all tightly wrapped in honing self-mastery is rigorously demanding on any top athlete. Having said that, there is no coincidence to the strong correlation; often existing between the world of athleticism and the world of entrepreneurship. The transferable skill set is undeniably interwoven and interchangeable.



Joey Bilotta most definitely brought his A-Game to the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald radio airwaves, last Friday! Such a fantastic guest who knows his ‘stuff’ both on and off the ‘football’ pitch! To the degree and to the level that Joey has pivoted accordingly in the midst of a global pandemic is not only incredibly impressive, but it also speaks to his accelerated leadership skills and to his internal genius. This strongly shone through whilst listening to the innumerably creative, and strategically innovative methods for how Joey chose to acclimate during current times – – and not only for himself and his family, but additionally, Joey chose to rise as an international business owner.



The conscientiousness of this man’s work ethic; repeatedly demonstrated for those of whom he is ultimately responsible for and for whom he is ultimately accountable to – inclusive of the soccer players, each soccer player’s immediate family members, individual coaches, business owners and business partners, not to mention many others who work for Joey – is an example for and to us all! A pandemic in and of itself is an excruciatingly difficult process in which to have to navigate month after month, and with no end in sight. This is true of anyone who is solely responsible for only needing to oversee themselves and their family members, however, the potential overwhelm only accumulates, and intensifies when you throw in hundreds or thousands of others who are looking directly to you as their primary source for perpetual strength, guidance, support, encouragement and optimism. Who takes care of the caregiver, right?!



I have tremendous respect and much appreciation for Joey’s candidness, his transparency, and for the depth of vulnerability he so willingly expressed. He voluntarily did so through truth-telling, coupled with an openness to reveal the humanistic toll for how he too has been personally and professionally impacted. In spite of this collective crisis, Joey has managed to expand upon the growth and the expansion of his business. If that is not amazingly inspirational, I don’t know what is! CONGRATULATIONS, JOEY!!!

Tough times reveal tough leaders. Joey’s brilliant resolve in conjunction with his unwavering commitment to consistently staying the course…HAS been the fundamental difference between surviving as compared to thriving. Joey’s example has been the predominant catalyst for enabling the mindsets of his students and their families to remain fiercely intact, and in many instances; stronger than ever before. No matter how many soccer balls get repeatedly hoofed at Joey…he will only ever push to move the needle forward…taking those under his wing to achieve…ULTIMATE VICTORY!



Keeping the dreams, the goals, and the intentions of our youth alive, particularly amidst precarious times, is beyond essential! To ongoingly instill the necessary encouragement, whilst also infusing the required optimism needed for our youth of today so as to fuel their vision, their passions, their purpose – – has become increasingly paramount a task for those of us who are generations ahead. Joey’s long standing career history paired with his expansive repertoire for pouring endless; timeless energies and resources into the hearts and the souls of others, is not only a remarkable legacy for one to have cultivated, but is also a beautiful mark for any individual who endeavours to leave a permanent imprint for all of humanity. HE SHOOTS – – HE SCORES!



LEADERSHIP…LIVING FEARLESSLY…LEGACY – – EQUALS – – HAT-TRICK!

On behalf of both Joey and myself, we wish to mutually extend our wholehearted appreciation to you, for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to say thank you for graciously taking the time to click on the enclosed podcast link of our phenomenal conversation with one another! As servant leaders, Joey and I warmly invite you to additionally connect with either or with both of us in any which ways you may deem to be a suitable fit! It would be our honour and our pleasure to support you, and to further assist you in any which ways that we mutually can!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS JOEY BILOTTA?!

Joseph Bilotta is an ex-professional soccer player and the owner/president of EduKick International Football Academies since 2001.



Joey has over 36 years of professional experience working with young footballers in education, counseling, mentorship and soccer related programs.

Joey’s mission is to use his experience, educational and motivational skills to assist aspiring soccer players, their parents and coaches around the world in establishing and reaching their goals in football/soccer, education, fitness, wellness, and LIFE!

Joey began playing soccer at age six, thanks to the Austrian father of his best neighbourhood friend.



While he was a teenager, something happened that would change his life forever. Joey was selected to play on a team from Northern California that went to Germany to play a series of matches against German youth.



The teenager soccer player had the experience of his life and credited that trip with being instrumental in his development as a youth.



“It completely changed the way I looked at the world and myself,” said Bilotta.



In 1986, Joey graduated from St. Mary’s College on a full soccer scholarship. He went immediately to Jerez, Spain to begin his professional career, and played several seasons in the American Professional Soccer League (APSL).

Joey continues to be involved in the game after retiring from professional soccer in 1991. In fact, during the U.S hosted 1994 FIFA World Cup, Bilotta was hired to be the official FIFA World Cup “spokesperson” for the California State Lottery. In that capacity, he appeared throughout the state in special events promoting the U.S FIFA World Cup and American Youth Soccer.



After his professional playing career, Bilotta turned his attention to youth program management. He worked as a “Youth Market Director” for the American Heart Association and also as an “Assistant Director” of an Anti-Tobacco non-profit that operated throughout three countries in Central California.



Bilotta also worked in education both as a teacher and as a highschool counsellor (3 yrs at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, CA).

Joey is a U.S.S.F licensed soccer coach, certified bilingual educator (DELE Spanish Proficiency Certificate – issued by the Spanish Embassy in Canada via Salamanca University, Espala), and a seasoned youth soccer camp program specialist.



Mr. Bilotta has considerable experience in the field of youth travel development and programs. Prior to opening EDUKICK Inc., Bilotta started Bilotta Co., a company that took Canadian youth to Spain for a language and culture summer course.



Previous to that position, Mr. Bilotta worked as an assistant to Professor Jorge Santana Head of Spanish Department University of California at Sacramento, in a summer cultural exchange program course abroad in Madrid, Spain in Europe.



Joey started The Soccer Life Coach Service to mentor and consult young aspiring footballers that cannot attend his academies abroad but who still require help structure to realize their established goals in football/soccer and education.



