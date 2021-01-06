Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Go With the Flow of Your Emotions

Real growth takes true courage

Photo by Dalton Touchberry on Unsplash
True courage is the willingness to feel every emotion. Consider this emotional courage — the only true courage. I misunderstood this for a long time. 

Courage isn’t the absence of emotion, as I was taught as a little boy, a Marine, and an adult man.

The absence of emotion, or refusing to feel emotion, is pure hell and isolation. This is fear of feeling, not courage.

Yesterday, I woke up feeling powerful. Optimism flooded my body and mind, and my whole life was going to positively change in an instant according to my body and mind. This morning I woke up feeling a sense of dread. Catastrophe is imminent according to my body and mind.

I am neither of those states.

They are both temporary and likely untrue. If I truly want to stay stuck, I could allow those emotions to blindly run my life.

In order to truly grow and achieve I’ve needed to learn how to feel emotions, but also to ignore them as well. Being a victim of emotion, a slave to feelings, keeps us in the same pattern and in the same loop.

Feel the feeling, certainly, then move forward into and through the feeling anyway.

Do you allow emotions? Do you feel emotions willingly? Can you name the emotions you feel? 

That is courage.

But most importantly, can you feel all emotions and move forward into the direction of your dreams regardless of what you feel? 

That, my friends, is real growth. 

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

