Go to your happy (work) space!

No matter what is going on around us in the world of COVID, no matter what steps we are taking or what pressures we are under, we all have the ability to create a happy space for ourselves.

There are some beautifully simple steps that you can take to create a space that promotes happiness! Let’s take a look:

Create a “Smile List”

Remember to smile! Even when you don’t feel like smiling, the act of using your muscles to smile releases happy chemicals into your brain. And as the saying goes, when you smile the whole world smiles with you! Whether it’s faces on Zoom, or maybe even your dog, you’ll see smiles in return – which will improve your mood even more.

Make a list of 10 things that make you smile. I mean it – pause and write them down now!

Nice work, bet you’re smiling a little already just from writing the list! Now we’re going to incorporate items from your smile list throughout your space.

Bring Smiles into Your Workspace

Whether you’re working from an office, dining room, or even a cloffice (check them out if you need a lockdown DIY project this week!) your workspace has the potential to be a positive space for you. Does your current workspace make you happy? Why or why not? What steps could you take to improve it?

Look at your Smile List. Which items will you incorporate into your workspace? Consider sounds, smells, flowers or greenery, comfy throw blankets and cushions, your favourite tea, and visuals such as photographs.

Every person’s needs are different, so don’t be afraid to think about what makes you happy. This is your space, after all!

Clear the Clutter

One of the easiest things you can do to create a happier workspace is clear the clutter! Clutter is any unnesscessy or distracting items in your space. A clutter0free space doesn’t have to be bare – things just have to have a place, and unnecessary or unloved items should be removed. An item is clutter if it distracts you or you have to constantly move it to get to the things you actually do need.

Every person has a different level of preference for clear spaces – some work best with a totally clear desk, while others find empty space depressing.

Spend time looking around your office or workspace for clutter, then remove it.

Keep inspirational items and things that make you smile, as well as those things you use every day. Keep these organised so your space remains clutter-free.

Bring in Personal Touches

When you’ve removed the clutter from your workspace, bring in some personal touches. Bring in only things that make you smile or otherwise evoke happy thoughts. This might include pictures of your family, a favourite coffee mug, awards, or a piece of art that you enjoy.

Consider splashes of colour, and personalise functional items such as your pens or notepads.

Given the amount of time you spend in your workspace, taking the time to make it reflect you and your personality is an investment in your overall happiness!

Add Some Green

Studies show that green is a colour that promotes happiness. One of the easiest things you can do to promote happiness in your workspace is to bring in some green! Green plants literally bring life to a space – in Feng Shui, they are thought to bring positive energy into a room where they are placed. Pothos and Ivies are good low-maintenance plants, as are cacti and succulents.

Having a live plant in your workspace gives you something to care for as well, which can also promote happiness (just make sure the cat hasn’t gone to sleep in the pot before you tip that water in!) And green plants create oxygen, which contributes to your overall health.

Summary

Your workspace should reflect your personality to promote your happiness. Small changes are sometimes enough to make your workspace more personal, you don’t need to do a total overhaul! Remember that clearing the clutter is a key step – get rid of any items that are unused or unloved.

Keep items from your Smile List items in place even if you don’t use them every day – these inspirational touches will promote happiness in your workspace and make it feel like your happy place!

You can be happy where you are. – Joe Osteen

If you’d like to some more support, I would love to have a chat with you this week to help you out. Reach out for a totally free, no obligation session with me to support you to feel happier at work right now!