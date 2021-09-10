Walmart Canada drivers are always on the move. Did you know they drive 3.5 million km each month? We’re celebrating Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17) with a steps Challenge for all Walmart Canada associates.
What does it mean to Go the Extra Mile?
- Going the Extra Mile is all about bringing movement to your day.
- You can walk, run, or bike.
- Going long distances is fine. But you can also add steps by bringing small moments of movement to your day.
Why movement matters
- Simply getting up and moving around is one of the best things we can do to improve our physical and mental well-being.
- Movement makes us more creative, allows us to disconnect, and recharges us!
Getting started is easy
- Download the Thrive app to join the Challenge and get inspiration and tips on bringing more movement to your day.
Go the Extra Mile as a team!
- You can track using the Pacer app, a wearable device, or whatever you prefer.
- Get support and stay motivated by walking, running or biking with others.
- Set daily steps goals as a team and track your steps.
- Choose an accountability partner and check in frequently to keep each other motivated.
- At the beginning of a team meeting, take turns sharing your successes and challenges.
Microsteps to try
- Park at the outer edge of the parking lot
- Take the stairs instead of the elevator
- Walk around while you talk on the phone
- Turn a meeting into a walking meeting
Share Your Story
At the end of Driver Appreciation Week, share your Challenge story in the Thrive app for a chance to win cash prizes!