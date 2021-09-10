Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Go The Extra Mile

Driver Appreciation Week is September 11-17. Celebrate our drivers by adding more movement to your day and going the extra mile. Let’s show our gratitude for our drivers — and get moving!

Walmart Canada drivers are always on the move. Did you know they drive 3.5 million km each month? We’re celebrating Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17) with a steps Challenge for all Walmart Canada associates. 

What does it mean to Go the Extra Mile?

  • Going the Extra Mile is all about bringing movement to your day.
  • You can walk, run, or bike.
  • Going long distances is fine. But you can also add steps by bringing small moments of movement to your day.

Why movement matters

  • Simply getting up and moving around is one of the best things we can do to improve our physical and mental well-being. 
  • Movement makes us more creative, allows us to disconnect, and recharges us!  

Getting started is easy

  • Download the Thrive app to join the Challenge and get inspiration and tips on bringing more movement to your day.

Go the Extra Mile as a team!

  • You can track using the Pacer app, a wearable device, or whatever you prefer. 
  • Get support and stay motivated by walking, running or biking with others.
  • Set daily steps goals as a team and track your steps. 
  • Choose an accountability partner and check in frequently to keep each other motivated.
  • At the beginning of a team meeting, take turns sharing your successes and challenges.

Microsteps to try

  • Park at the outer edge of the parking lot
  • Take the stairs instead of the elevator
  • Walk around while you talk on the phone
  • Turn a meeting into a walking meeting

Share Your Story

At the end of Driver Appreciation Week, share your Challenge story in the Thrive app for a chance to win cash prizes!

    Walmart Canada

