Walmart Canada drivers are always on the move. Did you know they drive 3.5 million km each month? We’re celebrating Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 11-17) with a steps Challenge for all Walmart Canada associates.

What does it mean to Go the Extra Mile?

Going the Extra Mile is all about bringing movement to your day.

You can walk, run, or bike.

Going long distances is fine. But you can also add steps by bringing small moments of movement to your day.

Why movement matters

Simply getting up and moving around is one of the best things we can do to improve our physical and mental well-being.

Movement makes us more creative, allows us to disconnect, and recharges us!

Getting started is easy

Download the Thrive app to join the Challenge and get inspiration and tips on bringing more movement to your day.

Go the Extra Mile as a team!

You can track using the Pacer app , a wearable device, or whatever you prefer.

, a wearable device, or whatever you prefer. Get support and stay motivated by walking, running or biking with others.

Set daily steps goals as a team and track your steps.

Choose an accountability partner and check in frequently to keep each other motivated.

At the beginning of a team meeting, take turns sharing your successes and challenges.

Microsteps to try

Park at the outer edge of the parking lot

Take the stairs instead of the elevator

Walk around while you talk on the phone

Turn a meeting into a walking meeting

Share Your Story

At the end of Driver Appreciation Week, share your Challenge story in the Thrive app for a chance to win cash prizes!