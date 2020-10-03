Go from Chronically Lazy to Consistently Hyped-up in 3 Easy Steps

I was never one of those high-performers. Growing up, I was often labeled as “high potential” by peers, family and mentors. But that potential never really got me anywhere. While it isn’t hard work that can get us to our destination, you still need grit to complete a project or a life plan.



I’ve seen the Start With Why YouTube video Simon Sinek became known for. I remember feeling so excited about finally knowing where I should begin. But there’s one problem: no one’s actually talking about the how. Getting there isn’t exactly as easy as already high-performers are making it out to be.



How do I know this “why” that everyone’s talking about so I can finally be a high performer?



How do I stop watching the motivational videos and actually start applying

everything I’ve learned.



At the start of the lockdown, I was fairly okay. I had a job that I liked a lot but lost it just a day before the lockdown. No, not because of the pandemic. But I was once again distracted from what I thought was my “why” and “life goal” and I eventually ran out of gas.

The pandemic became a blessing in disguise in that I had no choice but to sit with the choices I had been making and really face myself. In April, I started experimenting with habits and really taking notes on which ones will have the most impact on me. And here we are. had the most impact on my mindset.