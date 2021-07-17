As I write to you, I am fresh off of a vacation and feeling fired up about the third quarter of 2021. I hope that the first half of 2021 was great for you, that you made progress on your goals and that you are executing on your vision. If you are not happy with where you are, then the great thing is that you still have time to make adjustments and accomplish your goals. In order to live your greatest life you must have the courage to make big leaps. Many times we are playing it safe in our lives and it is prohibiting our success. More importantly, you have to make a non-negotiable decision to stop playing small. You were created to live a big life and to manifest a grand vision. My intention is that this piece will empower you to move beyond obstacles, gain momentum and manifest your greatness. It’s time to go for it!

Refuse to live another day of your life in fear. One of the greatest barriers to my success was fear. I was afraid of failure, afraid of trying, and afraid of succeeding. More importantly, I was afraid of what people would think or how they would view me. After failing a few times, I discovered that failure is never final and failure is never fatal. Fear is simply an illusion that wants to rob you of infinite possibilities and opportunities in your life. Fear is nothing more than a mirage fighting against the manifestation of your prophetic destiny. If you are going to fulfill purpose and realize your greatest potential, I want you to make a quality decision right now that you are not going to spend another day of your life in fear. I’ve discovered over the years that fear is a debilitating and disempowering emotion. The ultimate objective of fear is to rob you of your prophetic future. You must refuse to fear and reinforce your faith. Declare your life a fear free zone and make a bold declaration that fear will no longer be a factor for you. You can live ruled by your fears or you can manifest your future. Your future begins with having the courage to no longer allow your trepidations to stand in the way of your triumph. You must work on your mental game. If you have followed my work over the years, then you know that I believe that it is impossible to transform your life without transforming the way that you think. Many people are under the illusion that they are products of their environments or prisoners to their circumstances. In reality, most people are prisoners of their own thinking. It was my own self-limiting beliefs, perceptions and ideologies that stood in the way of my advancement, achievement and abundance. It was not until I took the time to address my mind that I altered the moments of my life. In addition, it is not enough just to examine why you are thinking a certain way. You must take it a step further and address what you are thinking. In other words, you must address the properties of thought before you can ever transform your paradigm. This is not something that you do overnight. You will have to probe your thoughts and vet them rigorously before you allow them to occupy mental real estate. In other words, you must examine your thoughts, evaluate your thoughts and eject every thought that is counterproductive to your success and prosperity. While I sound deep and profound today, this was a challenging process and something that I still have to work on even today. If you do not work on your mental game, life, circumstances, contradictions, crisis and challenges will use the weakness of your mind against you. The stronger your mind is the stronger you are to maximize the moments of your life. A weak mind cannot produce winning moments. So be intentional about what you think so that nothing will inhibit the transformation of your life. Your mental game is the master key to your greatness. You must be a person of action. While it is great to refuse to fear and to work on your mental game, you cannot stop there and expect to be victorious. If you really want to alter your world, then you must become a person of action. The world is filled with people that subscribe to wishful thinking and good intentions. Unfortunately, as someone that has been doing the work for over three decades, wishful thinking and good intentions will not change your life. My entire world was altered when I became a person of action. Too many people spend too much time in analysis paralysis and they are aborting the seed of their potential. While I am not insinuating that there is anything wrong with gathering information, at some point you have to move from acquisition of information to application of information. How do you cross the great gulf from acquisition to application? You can only cross the great gulf through action. What action do you need to take to accomplish your goals and manifest your vision? Something you are avoiding is the key to the advancement of your life. Something you are neglecting is the the very thing that will unlock the next dimension in your life. Action is when we stop making excuses and we start executing. Action is moving from hope to manifestation. Ultimately, action is when I move from intellectual understanding to intentional application of knowledge to transform my life. When you become a person of action you will make progress, maximize your potential and manifest unlimited possibilities and opportunities. Make the big leap. As I stated in the introduction, I have just come off of vacation and I am recharged and ready to manifest my third quarter goals. In fact, I came back to major wins in my business and a huge breakthrough for my brand. Something I have been desiring to manifest for a long time manifested for me on last week. It was a surreal moment and a game changer for me. Everything that is manifesting in my life right now is because I have made the investments, committed to continuous growth and development and pursued excellence in everything that I have set out to do. As a result, now major opportunities are manifesting for me and I am so grateful. These opportunities are emerging because I stopped playing small and made the decision to play a bigger game. You can do what is comfortable but it will only keep you constricted. On the other hand, you can do what is uncomfortable and upgrade your life. In order to make big leaps, you have to be a person of courage. What I have discovered is that courage is not only the affirmation of faith but courage is the awakener of greatness and the activator of potential. Dormant dreams and latent abilities emerge in your life when you dare to summons courage. You have to understand that courage is not denying the obstacles. Courage is simply daring to embrace the possibilities of what your life can be. I want to challenge you right now to stop playing it safe and start playing a bigger game. Dare to take a leap of faith into your future. Big leaps are always the catalyst to a bigger life!