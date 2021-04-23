Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Go Beyond Normal

Always do more than is expected of you...

If you are always trying to be normal you will never know how amazing you can be

– Maya Angelou

We are living in a highly competitive world. Many successful persons, high achievers are there around us. We cannot achieve, succeed in a normal way or being regular. We should be unique.

We should think beyond normal. Our attitude, dedication, working style, working hours everything should be above normal. With our regular formula we can’t gain more , achieve more. Try it every single day. Try it differently, do it differently. Never ashamed for being unique. Uniqueness take time to get the acceptance. No worries for that. Just keep going. Go beyond normal. Break the rules..

