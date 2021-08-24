Glory Gray Of Glory Gray Wealth Solutions: “Never take your customer for granted”

Never take your customer for granted. If you spend your time serving your clients well, getting their feedback from them on what they need, and thinking of ways to serve them better, the rest will fall in place.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Glory Gray. Glory Gray is the owner/founder of Glory Gray Wealth Solutions, an independent, client-centered investment advising practice serving clients throughout Canada. As their “Personal Trainer for Financial Fitness, Glory serves a clientele of mostly women experiencing a life transition, providing them with peace of mind by managing their investments wisely and helping guide them through life’s financial decisions. She is the host of the financial education podcast, “Women’s Wealth Canada.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My mother always worked two jobs and I saw how her career was stifled by her lack of secondary education as well as the gender biases of the time. Yet, she always taught me that a woman will have no limits in her career if she is either a salesperson or an entrepreneur. She was neither, but she knew the value of role models. Our family couldn’t afford to own a home, so she made sure we rented the most affordable house in affluent neighbourhoods where her children could attend the best schools. That way, we could see examples from our community all around us of possibilities…of how we might make a better way for ourselves in the world.

I was the first woman in my family for generations to earn a university degree, and I chose to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Finance. I started my career with an American Investment Bank, analyzing Fortune 500 companies to determine how much money our bank was willing to provide in investment or working capital to those companies. It was a brilliant insider’s view into the workings of what makes businesses successful or not. I remember being in my early 20s, standing backstage with the CFOs of these huge companies, making small talk and thinking, “Wow! What an honour!”

Later, I became an Investment Advisor with a large US company and two large Canadian financial institutions before starting my own company. I began working mainly with women. I was inspired by my mother’s financial struggles but also the studies I read that found women still had less confidence in investing. With knowledge comes confidence, so I hoped to make a difference with the educational workshops I held and later, the podcast and blog.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

A year before I started my company, I shared my vision with a friend in my industry of where I thought our industry should go in the future to serve clients better and thrive as technology begins to become a bigger part of all of our lives, and a bigger part of the financial industry. It struck me that most businesses are created by finding a need and filling it — find the best way to serve clients, make raving fans, rinse and repeat. Yet, I didn’t see that vision in the Canadian financial industry. I didn’t see investment advisors being compensated to serve the best interests of clients. I thought, “Wouldn’t it be great if I could meet clients virtually, when it’s convenient for them, from their own home instead of having to drive to my office downtown? Wouldn’t it be great if the clients who were loyal to me paid less for my services instead of only offering bonuses to new clients? Wouldn’t it be great if I got paid more when clients earned more and less when clients earned less?” I had many naysayers. “A Financial Advisor is only successful if they have a huge company behind them and an impressive, expensive, bricks-and-mortar office,” they said. But, I had a vision and I took the leap and created my company around that vision.

Fast forward to 2020. Suddenly, we’re all working from home. And those same institutions and associates who didn’t share my vision began to realize we Advisors can work more efficiently from home. They began to adopt many of the technologies I had been using. Now that the technology was available, more Advisors went on their own and joined independent platforms. It’s a win for clients and it’s a win for others, particularly women, wanting to enter this industry and work from anywhere.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember my first job interview with a stock brokerage out of college. I arrived at the 25-story building two minutes before the interview. I waited a minute for the elevator, but had no luck. I decided to take the stairs in high heels and a power suit in hot, humid weather.

Out of breath, I reached the eleventh floor and pushed the door handle to get onto the floor. Locked. Down another floor. Locked. I ended up walking all the way down to the first floor and waiting for the elevator again. Of course, I arrived late for the interview, looking like a drowned rat.

I learned to always plan in advance, show up early, and be prepared for the unexpected!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are still few female leaders in the financial industry. The first woman to head a major US bank was only promoted to that position in 2020. In Canada, only 23% of Financial Advisors are women. When I call other financial advisors, I still have to explain that I am the Financial Advisor on the case and that I’m not an assistant. But the gender inequality I sometimes face pales in comparison to the what my first manager, Lynn Dillon, faced. We called her the Velvet Hammer. She was a lovely person, a fair and just leader. But, if another manager caused problems for her team, look out! She helped me get to where I am by being a great role model of someone who has decency, morals and can still rise to the top. She is proof that kindness should never be mistaken for weakness.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Sometimes, we don’t know what we don’t know. Poverty can last for generations because people have no role models. They can’t imagine ever having wealth themselves if people they know don’t. The same is true for potential women founders. If we don’t see positive, strong women succeeding and doing things we can aspire to, and instead, only see people who don’t look like us doing bad things we want no part of, we won’t try. We need someone to tell us we have worth. We need someone to believe in us before we believe in ourselves. And we need someone lighting the way to a future we can envision for ourselves and our children. Women who have succeeded need to step up and mentor other women. I look at top female athletes and I see that. I see the support, the respect for each other. And, yes, I see the competitive drive but they know that, by supporting each other, they all benefit.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I’ve mentioned my belief that, as individuals, we can serve as mentors and role models. Making sure our girls get the best education possible is so important. Affordable, excellent secondary education is crucial. Research shows that clearly in developing countries.

Governments can help by realizing that by supporting the economic empowerment of women with affordable child care, affordable education and affordable, excellent elder care, women founders will grow, succeed, employ people and, in turn, provide tax revenues that will pay for these programs and relieve the burden of governments in the long run. Women founders are an underutilized resource of good.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Corporate boards are discovering that the benefits of having women at the table is that it broadens the perspective of the company. It’s easy to get tunnel vision when all board members come from similar backgrounds. This is one of the reasons why more women should become founders. Our clients, our communities, our societies contain women who have needs and viewpoints that can be served better by women founders who can see the point of view of these underrepresented groups.

It would also benefit marriages and families. If women have an equal seat at the table, men would more easily be able to view them as equal partners with equal responsibilities. We’re already seeing this in the current generation…fathers aren’t feeling the stigma of staying at home with their children that previous generations felt. Men feel freer to stay at home if they view their partners as capable of being the breadwinner as well as a caregiver.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth is that a founder must do every job in a company themselves. Behind every founder is a powerful team of contacts, mentors, employees and consultants who understand the same vision. Yes, we may have to start by ourselves but no one finishes by themselves.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I do think being an entrepreneur is a calling of sorts. It doesn’t mean we can’t be good parents or good spouses or have other life roles, but a founder is someone who thrives on achievement. It’s not necessarily about money. In fact, for the wealthiest among us, success is rarely about getting more money. They thrive on achieving a goal.

It helps to see solutions where others see none. Being a skeptic makes you a good lawyer. You see the dangers where no one else does. Being an optimist makes you a good entrepreneur. You see the opportunities where everyone else sees only challenges.

It does require comfort in taking calculated risks. My greatest fear is losing independence, not losing security. That’s what being a founder is to me.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Begin with the end in mind. It seems counterintuitive, but the first step in your business plan should be “What’s my exit strategy?” Are you planning on merging with a larger company? Will you bring in partners who will buy you out eventually? If you don’t think about this step, you will say “yes” to everything, never achieve your goals and get burnt out. Not to mention, you’ll have no way to stop working if you become ill.

2. Trust your instincts. Naysayers are everywhere. You know your customer and your product better than anyone. What do you see in the future? Do you see challenges no one is seeing? How can you take advantage of them?

3. Find mentors. Can’t find them in your immediate circle? Find podcasts of people achieving what you want to achieve. Follow them on social media. Build a network. Stay curious, you’ll never know who you might meet.

4. Feed your soul, your mind and your body well. It’s lonely at the top and everyone is counting on you to take care of them, so take care of yourself. Proper sleep and exercise in particular are the most important things for keeping your brain clear.

5. Never take your customer for granted. If you spend your time serving your clients well, getting their feedback from them on what they need and thinking of ways to serve them better, the rest will fall in place.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I created “The Women’s Wealth Canada Podcast” to educate the women of Canada about money. Any society that puts emphasis on educating its women — and that includes educating them about money — benefits that society for generations to come.

I continue to serve on a number of charitable boards and teach a workshop at our local university on the personal and societal benefits of giving to charities. I love how our upcoming generations believe in holding corporations accountable for doing good in the world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of my favourite television shows is Canada’s “Dragon’s Den,” and its American counterpart, “Shark Tank.” I would love to see a show like that created by and featuring indigenous women and women of colour, supported by the financial backing of venture capital that can bring the dreams of the entrepreneur guests to fruition.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sallie Krawcheck, the co-founder of Ellevest, has done so much for the advancement of women in the financial space. I would love to hear her thoughts on the future of women in finance.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.