Glorious aging – without drama!

As a scientist turned health coach, I believe my experience with menopause and the struggle that many women face through the changes brought on by this life phase will be useful. Yes, staying hydrated, eating a healthy, varied, and well-balanced diet, actively practice mindfulness and gratefulness activities, and exercising are all essential. Nevertheless, peri-menopause and menopause induced hormonal changes can cause havoc on sleeping patterns as well as the ability to shed weight gain after a feasting weekend, holiday, or even a less active period in daily routines – such as COVID-19 imposed lockdown.

After delving into the science of menopause and observing other women go through and beyond this reproductive (or lack of reproductive) life period, I have decided not to take oral hormones – but rather let my body go through its natural aging process. As with everything human, I believe that change is inevitable. By harnessing reality, embracing my changing body, and taking control through tweaking daily habits, I am working towards being the best new version of myself without drama! I hope the following tips can help others struggling with the same issues.

Accept change and do not focus on the numbers

Over the last few years, I have found it almost impossible to get rid of the few extra slowly gained kilograms. My body has also changed, with fat tending to accumulate on my previously fit back and lower belly area. The few years around menopause, the body is going through significant changes – what could even be considered hormonal havoc. Through reading, I learned that accumulated belly fat produces a component that partially mimics estrogen, the hormone that seriously diminishes in the post-reproductive stage of life.

Thus, body shape changes are part of the natural process – and taken together with the decreased metabolic rate brought on by menopause, so is the weight gain. Taken together with disrupted sleep, hot flashes, and all the other goodies brought on by hormonal shifts, it is easy to get down on yourself and feel horrible when previously loved clothes feel tight around the waist and back.

From what I have observed in my clients, myself, and others, these changes are most evident in the few years just before and just after menopause, somewhat improving once the hormone levels stabilize again. Therefore, I believe it is essential to be patient – stay active, eat wholesome foods, and not focus too much on the numbers. In other words, get away from the scale – weighing yourself once a month is enough!

Re-set your reasons for eating

Human behavior is complicated – and eating behavior is no exception! Throughout the peri-menopause years, there are plenty of physiological reasons not to feel at your best. For example, the sleep disruptions that many women feel can seriously affect the glymphatic system – responsible for clearing out the accumulated proteins in the brain while we sleep. In turn, this affects our energy levels, emotional state, and, of course, eating patterns.

It helps to analyze hunger pangs. Being hungry is natural – and eating is a wonderful thing. However, eating sugary, caffeinated, processed foods to fill an emotional need is not so good – and often a symptom of self-sabotage, which can have adverse long-term effects. Keep in mind that what we do 90% of the time is what counts, so enjoy a slice of birthday cake, or another treat, with a family member or loved one occasionally. But in general, when hungry, ask yourself what healthy options are available. If no healthy options come to mind, it is likely not hunger influencing the desire to eat. At these times, and considering the importance of staying hydrated, try having a big glass of water or a tisane at. You will find that this often helps cure false hunger pangs!

Reduce refined carbs and increase muscle mass

Although I am a firm flexitarian when it comes to nutrition, I believe that we eat way too much wheat flour. Considering that a large proportion of “bad-for-you” foods contain bleached white refined flour and sugar, avoiding these foods is a great way to control the belly bulge. Instead, opt for whole grain, seed, and nut options – which keep you satiated longer, are better for your microbiome (gut bacteria), and are anti-inflammatory rather than pro-inflammatory.

Staying active is also key, at home, outside or at the gym – make sure you incorporate both cardio and strength training into your exercise routines! We now know that it is better to exercise more frequently (almost every day) for 15-20 minutes than to exercise for an extended period (1-2 hours) 2 or 3 times a week. There are plenty of online options for exercise routines, such as Pilates, yoga, weightlifting, and functional moving exercises. These are all great options to gain/maintain muscle mass, which increases metabolic rate and offsets the reduction in caloric needs brought on by aging.

Concluding remarks

I believe in the power of knowledge in helping us control our behavior and hope the tips shared in this post help deal with menopause induced changes. The key message is that our body changes with time and metabolism slows down after menopause – meaning that caloric needs also diminish. We can offset this by following the tips above but being patient and kind to yourself is also essential. Therefore, take the time to invest in self-care – such as buying a new cute pajama, adopting a facial care routine, or taking dancing lessons (check online – excellent options available). Fostering patience and stress management helps to best adapt to the inevitable changes brought on by time, and keeping a journal can be immensely helpful for this. So is staying positive and developing your sexy self, whatever that means to you!

A note from the author:

I have meant to write this piece for some time, and the final push to get it done was Arianna Huffington and Jessica Alba’s inspiring and candid conversation at the Web Summit last week. We can all do good for ourselves and each other – and positive actions always begin with taking an active role.