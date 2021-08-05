Global Leadership: The Difference Between A Boss vs. A Leader!

The True Power of Authentic Leadership

As we look to go forward into the future of singularity and pluralism as a whole the main ingredient to being able to thrive within this global culture will be based on the way we chose to lead versus that of being bosses. We will have to distinguish between the two because of the idealism of Ocean blueprint ideas that are helping liberate people from the status quo. The question will be. How will you and I choose to either lead as bosses or as true leaders in the global economy of today? I like the quote that Microsoft CEO Bill Gates states it. He said, “As we look ahead into the next Century, Leaders will be those who empower others.”

Genuine Leadership

This statement is so profoundly true at its core. As we do look into the next century this will be the distinctive distinguishing factor between those who are bosses and those who are true leaders on how they both publicly and privately decide to lead their groups or tribe into the next century. Now anyone can boss people and tell them what to do when to do it, and what time they can do it in; however, a true visionary leader discerns how to get the group or tribe to lead itself to unlimited potential and power of the group working as a synergistic whole of the sum instead of the sum of the whole. I believe as a human being become more self-aware and awaken to the fact that they possess a leader within themselves to reach untold new heights and limitless potentiality they are going to want to be empowered instead of bossed around as the old traditional model of doing business becomes extinct in the new century ahead. In this new century ahead of us, it will be more than just being able to harness one’s ability of CI (Cultural Intelligence) and EI (Emotional Intelligence) but it will also intel one’s natural SI (Spiritual Intelligence) too. Now many of you may be asking yourselves. What is he talking about Spiritual Intelligence? Just what is “Spiritual Intelligence”? Here is what is meant by “Spiritual Intelligence”:

Spiritual Intelligence is the ultimate intelligence with which we address and solve the problems of meaning and value, the intelligence with which we can place our actions and our lives in a wider, richer, meaning-giving context, the intelligence with which we can assess that one course of action or one life path is more meaningful than another. (Zohar & Marshall-2002)

Many of us know and understand the Maslow’s Hierarchal needs of every human being. We know about our IQ (Intelligence Quotient) or better can be understood as ‘education’ or IQ, PQ (Physical Quotient) or exercise, working out, physical abilities, EQ (Emotional Quotient) better known to us as our will, feelings and emotions, then there is SQ (Spiritual Quotient) which many of us have misconstrued ideas on and about it as a whole. But in the next century of life as well as a business this fourth dimension of this quadrant is and can serve many to a higher level of degree in life. All of us as human beings have been graced and given this most heightened quality in life but, yet it is the most underserved and underdeveloped portion of our human evolution of development. Many of us know this fourth element of life as our sixth-sense and it also can be described as the intuitive nature of every human being on the planet. This fourth elemental dimension can serve humanity far greater and in a much more useful capacity than we ever thought imaginable in life. For example, Have any of you ever been to a place that you never been to before but, yet it is almost like you have been. Well, that is the fourth quadrant known as “Spiritual” Intelligence or Quotient and even known as “deja vu”. It is the inner direct ability to discern and distinguish our environment with a keen sense of ‘knowing’ that either alert us or even warns us that something and even someone is not right to us. If we as leaders can harness this keen sense of ‘knowing’ within our own lives it can serve us well in the realm of doing business as well as just living out life. I would like to now share with you 4 Key Parameter areas of what I mean that “Spiritual” Intelligence can serve us as well as humanity as a whole. Being able to harness our Spiritual Intelligence will be the difference between being a Boss versus’ us being a true Leader. The 4 Key Parameter areas are:

Measure Monitor Adjust Control

Now within each of these 4 Key Parameter areas, they are essential and paramount to one to set themselves apart from being even included or discusses as being a boss. Let us look at the first one, shall we? 1) Measure: this is the initiate ability for one to be able to measure their own selves based upon their own criteria through self-assessment, reflection, and self-examination too. 2) Monitor: this is the ability to evaluate and examine with certain milestones in one’s life to see and to determine where they are within the overall measuring aspect of their role as a leader compared to that of a boss. In monitoring it allows the person to synergistically flow back and forth between Measuring and Monitoring aspects of their role as a leader within an organization and culture. 3) Adjust: The adjust is essential because it allows the leader to be able to make necessary adjustments to either their measuring or monitoring that need and must be changed to operate and function at a high capacity with the high energy of focus. The adjustment process can be painful at first because of our human nature change is difficult for everyone even if you are a leader. Because adjust has to do with ‘Change’. None of us like change at first glance! But once the adjust has been made in a leaders life compared to that of a boss it will come like second nature to you because you have decided to make the necessary adjustments in your life that needed to be made at that time. Or adjustment can be seen as “adaptation” too. How quick can you adjust or adapt to certain given challenges and circumstances that may arise that you may not have prepared for or necessarily went over in a board meeting? This third element within the SI (Spiritual Intelligence) will either make or break you in moving into the next century. Now number 4) Control: is the inner innate ability to discern where and when the measurement, monitoring and adjusting need to be made at what time and where to make them. All 4 Key Parameters are working synergistically to bring harmonization and uniformity throughout one’s life and role as becoming a leader. Either one of these 4 Key Parameter elements out of place in the life of a leader can make or break an organization but they do not have to be done in any specific order. They can be easily implemented into one’s life through going through a mindful meditative mental scan of one’s progress as a leader. All 4 of these Key Parameter elements can serve the Spiritual Intelligence in how to thrive within the new global century ahead. The 4 Key Parameter elements fit quite harmoniously with the 4 Quotient Intelligence which is 1) CQ (Cultural Quotient), 2) EQ (Emotional Quotient), 3) PQ (Physical Quotient) and 4) SQ (Spiritual Quotient). By being able to acquire this 4 Quotient Intelligence along with the 4 Key Parameter elements in one’s life as a leader will definitely set you apart from being seen and known as a Boss. What the world needs now more than ever are real true leaders who know their self-value, self-worth and self-esteem and are willing to put others first instead of their own needs and desires as a whole? In the words of Alvin Toffler an American author and futurist said it best:

True Leaders are those who never stop learning

To Our Future,

Stephen Underwood, Founder/President of

U-CAN Global Multicultural Marketing Group, L.L.C

Washington, DC