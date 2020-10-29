Global Happiness with Luis Gallardo

The world can feel like a heavy place, especially amidst currently confusing and chaotic times. A dark night of the soul feels ever present for much of the collective this particular year. Many people continue to grapple with feelings of isolation and disconnection, even in spite of technological advancements and accessibilities. Happiness and Belonging have never before been more vitally essential than they are right now. So how do we share in a common experience when words or concepts such as Happiness and Belonging are seemingly so subjective, and/or quite literally…arms length away?



As someone who does not believe in coincidences…as someone who consciously aspires to always remain open and receptive to the continual giftings from the Universe…as someone who intentionally and mindfully gravitates to the lightness and the brightness…it WAS synergistically aligned for Luis Gallardo and myself, to intersect paths when we did in this crazy journey we call Life. Luis is/was an illuminated beacon of light…a much needed breath of fresh air…and a timely voice of reason as my guest on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show!



More so than ever before, humanity requires unifiers…uplifters…those who truly subscribe to both the ideology, and the practice of no one getting left behind. Luis is not at all disillusioned by the presence of darkness nor is he oblivious to its hovering weightedness. Luis does not deny nor does he suppress its actual existence. Luis is most certainly cognizant of the ways in which darkness can oftentimes become a predominant distractor given its dominance for what is pervasively disseminated to the collective. However, good news, everyday miracles, and eternal blessings do in fact exist.

Happiness is real, and when unearthed from within, first and foremost, it very much becomes the magnetizing focal point within one’s external reality as well. Afterall, what we in fact CHOOSE to focus on; grows stronger. Knowing this to be true, who then would not elect to remain laser focused on what has the profound power to accentuate our inner happiness muscle?! Who in this world would not aspire to bombard themselves or align themselves with uplifting messages, positive imagery, optimistic content, intuitively sound ideologies, and enlightened people?! When faced with varying options for how best to assist us in the facilitation of buoying our feelings, and in knowing what is at our tangible disposal in which to stockpile our happiness arsenal…what then becomes the upside to discounting or to resisting the unlimited happiness rocket fuel…the juice of life widely accessible to all of us for world wide consumption?!



It will always be my conviction to seek the lightness and the brightness even if seemingly submerged within the darkness. I will continue to gravitate toward those who are solution-focused as opposed to those who are problem-saturated. I will remain steadfast in the pursuit of those whose energies are high-vibing, who are fiercely committed to the evolution of self…those who are impassioned by the endless beauty, which surrounds us…those whose energies reside within the realm of eternal appreciation in spite of adversity or hardships. Luis Gallard is one such said phenomenal human being, who consistently counts his blessings rather than tabulating his problems. Luis has dedicated his long standing career to extracting only the very best from others who share in his vision of HAPPINESS. Although happiness is considered to be each person’s inherent birthright, and this having become a cliche type statement…Luis shines the spotlight on this truth at every turn, and with every opportunity, and via all means available to him. He does this in unison with all that he undertakes to creatively innovate in the fulfillment and in the honouring of his life’s purpose of HAPPINESS. How profoundly beautiful, Luis! What an incredible life of LEGACY you have cultivated!



Luis is a giver. Luis is a happiness wizard. Luis is an effervescent illuminator. Quite simply put, Luis is a channelor…a vessel…a conduit of all that is right with this world, and I for one, could not be more grateful for Luis’s presence in my life. Thank you my friend! You are so dearly appreciated, needed, and valued by so many of us. The world is starving for your good will, your larger than life spirit, your ethereal soul. Your Happiness message is one which will forever remain a manifesto of profound relevancy. It is an honour and a privilege to be on the same vibrational frequency levels as you, Luis, as it allows for us like-spirited souls to know that we are not alone in our joint quest to not only spread the light, but to more importantly…BE THE LIGHT! Your light is bright, Luis! Keep Shining! Keep Rising! Keep Glowing!



On behalf of both Luis Gallardo and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted appreciation to you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article. We also wish to thank you for generously clicking on the enclosed podcast link of our deep-delving conversation with one another. For anyone wishing to take the conversation further with either or with both Luis and/or myself…please know in advance how lovely it would be to connect with you. As servant leaders, it would be our mutual honour and our joint pleasure to know how else we might be able to assist you in your personal journey of Fearless Happiness!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

WHO IS LUIS GALLARDO?!



Founder & President of the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest. Author of Happytalism and The Exponentials of Happiness. Director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations University for Peace.



Luis Gallardo is a social innovator and entrepreneur with the higher purpose of elevating the vibration of the planet by developing ideas, connecting thought leaders, activists and communities and increasing awareness on the science of happiness, holistic education and smart innovation.



Over the years, Luis has been an advisor to CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, Nobel Laureates, political and institutional game changers on strategic personal positioning and brand building. That access to the brightest and most conscious individuals has inspired him to understand that the world needs new lenses to realize growth and how humans and societies can thrive.



Luis has also worked in the corporate world as a global executive and has been a protagonist of the transformation of industries such as professional services and the internet. Luis has been an international observer with the UN and OSCE in post-armed conflicts establishing democracy and the right to vote.



For Luis, happiness is a human right and a life choice, an enabler of human development and social innovation. That is why he is committed to creating with initiatives such as Be, and the World Happiness Foundation, and World Happiness Fest – inclusive of spaces for academics, activists, social innovators, scientists, governmental leaders, institutions, and leaders in general to share and learn, to feel, understand, and who act towards a happier world and thriving societies.