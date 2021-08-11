Global Event: Things that I Gleaned about Leadership from the 2020 Olympics!

Intelligent Awareness: Knowing Your Own Lane of Leadership!

Running Intelligently Against the Competition!

As the whole wide world sat and watch the 2020 Olympics this year which is a global event that took place still amidst the pandemic of the Coronavirus there still was some amazing stuff to watch and behold throughout the games. As I even sat and watch the Olympic games it took me back to my running day both in High School and at the Collegiate level too. It utterly amazed me how young some of the athletes were and some older that were still in competition with the much younger athletes. There were some returning athletes and then there were other athletes who were appearing on the global event stage for the very first time that ran and held their composure like seasoned veteran athletes that had been on the global world stage before in their lives. I was so shocked about how so many athletes that were just débuting their talents for the very first time at a global event even when they did not have the normal support with fans and even their own families to cheering them on in person. My family and I just love watching the Olympics when they come around every four and two years. Especially the Summer Olympics because we love watching the swimming, cycling, gymnastics, and Track and Field which is my personal favorite. Because I use to love competition and the challenge I had to go through to just mentally and physically prepare myself for an event. There were athletes there who had never been to the Olympics at all before who showed themselves to be just as capable as those who were seasoned veterans and then there were those who were seasoned veterans that had certain circumstances that took them back to when they first started out being on the global stage of the world. There were some pretty amazing things which took place at this global event that many of use should never forget or should not allow ourselves to not recall the 2020 Olympics. It was some really good phenomenal stuff that we all especially us leaders no matter what your station is in life that we all could have gleaned from the 2020 Olympics as it dealt with leadership. Leadership opportunities abounded all throughout the Summer Olympics this year. Some honestly I never want to forget quite truthfully.

Oftentimes in order to become Outstanding, You First Must be Willing to Stand Out!

One of the most prolific things that sincerely touched me about the Olympics is the portion of the events dealing with the gymnastics concerning the female women Olympic team. There was something just different about these Olympic games that will never be like any other Olympic games after it. I believe not only did it have something to do with the Coronavirus that Tokyo had to deal with along with the athletes but it just seem to be a different kind spirit about the Olympics that had never been involved with it before and I do not think ever will again. But something changed about these Olympics that was like anything that we’ve ever witnessed before as it pertains to this global event. It seem as if the athletes possessed something about them as the French languages says, “quelque chose sur vous”. This was very evident when the commentators got around to the women’s Olympic gymnastics round of the events. Of course as they all approach the arena to prepare to take the stage you could sense that every ones eyes were upon, you know who, Simone Biles. All the women seem to make it around the different apparatuses but, yet when the American women made it around to the vault and you guessed it the first person up was Yes, you guessed it Simone Biles. She took her first vault run and it seem that she had this as they say in the bag. But while in mid air you could see when they show the replays that something, something just wasn’t right with her. She had done the vault a thousand times or more; however, she seem to be almost out of it so to speak. Sure enough when they show the replays you could see all over her little face in mid air that she just was not quite all there. Like my image says, “You Become Outstanding! When You Stand Out” and that is exactly what Simone Biles was to so many people at the 2020 Olympics. She became “Outstanding” when she decided to Stand Up in order to Stand Out! There were so many people who were not expecting for her to do what she did at this global event where definitely she was expected to take it all. There was something different as I stated previously about this particular Olympics that will never be like no other moving forward. There were first time athletes who rose to the occasion who became outstanding because some of the leaders who are obviously leaders decided to stand up in a different way in order to be outstanding in much more significant way. By Simone Biles doing what she did I believe she catapulted herself into a whole other different type of class of leadership then ever before in her life. Especially when this global event was anything but normal in the first place none of the athletes were not able to have their families and even some of their coaches to be with them during this event. Many of the athletes had to lead in different ways then what they were use too and then there were many others who were never in leadership roles ever before in their lives that became leaders right on the spot. Simone Biles taught all of us something while being at this global event stage of the world when everyone’s eyes are all on you. She not only decided to be outstanding but she chose to stand out in order to put her personal health first and to give mental health a voice at a global world event that otherwise would have never been heard nor noticed had she not have done what she done for the good of herself and her team. Because of her situation it gave the opportunity for other women to be spotlighted and showcased with their talents and leadership abilities that never would have been showcased if not what had happened with Simone Biles took place. In way Simone Biles showed all of us what emotional intelligence really looks like on a global world stage and event no matter what is going on with you or in our world too. There is always a way for you to stand out in order to be Outstanding! It took not only a lot of emotional intelligence but it took a whole lot of physical intelligence too in order to tell herself No, we cannot do this right now.

I know all to well of what it is like to tell yourself shut up and take it, “Be a man” all the while knowing deep down inside I really cannot do this at all. They say that what Simone was dealing with is called the “twisties” which can happen when preforming high level difficulty on the floor and vault. There have been several occasions in my own life that I felt just like Simone did but instead of doing something about it I just right on ahead and went through my normal ordinary routine without thinking about my own health let along my mental health. Until one day just like Simone I just had this thing show up out of nowhere in my life in something I knew I was capable in doing but, yet it is funny that when time catches up with you. We either have to face the reality of our situation or run the risk of harming not only ourselves but the team too. The thing that showed up in my life was not the twisties but it dealt with mental health issues just like she stated she was dealing with in her own personal life. You see what I mean is that all the things that I had suffered all started crashing in on me of everything that I had suffered, pain, disappointment, lose, heart ache, and the temptations of life. I am a Air Force brat and had leaved all over the world by the time of I was 4 and 5 years of age I had lived on at least 3 to 4 major continents in the world. When I was real young just like Simone I too had been sexually abused by both females and males in my life. While growing up I had never told anyone about these atrocities that had occurred in my own life and as I started getting older all of this did not start coming to a head in my life until I got into my adult years of life. Just like with Simone something that should have come natural to me without any effort or problem now has become a problem to me. Unlike her I decided to forge ahead with my life instead of doing like she did and stopping to be mindful of herself to not put herself in harms way no matter what’s at stake. Because you can always participate in another global event but you never can participate in it again if you get hurt. She took a gamble to take a stand and became outstanding no matter what people were willing to think about her because she did she received so much support and love during one of the most challenge times of her life. Oh, Yeah, I eventually decided to do something about my own person twisties in my own life just like Simone did but it was not at a global event. Nonetheless, I decided to stand up in order so I could stand out. And just like Simone when she took third on the balance beam it was the one that she will cherish the most because it was at a time in her life that she decided to take a stand. In Order to Become Outstanding, Sometimes You Have to Stand Up First! This is the first thing that stood out to me about the 2020 Olympic games. We as leaders too need to start taking a stand for ourselves even when one else wants too. Because no loves you more then you do!

The Olympic Games Taught Me Come Out of Your Comfort Zone!

In Order to Become the Authentic Leader That We Need to Be We Must Deal With Our Own Comfort Zones!

The situation with Simone Biles was truly encouraging and edifying to see and watch at that level of competition at a global event. She could have chosen to not do anything but who would that have helped or served. No one! Simone really gave a lot for young girls and women to immolate after in their lives. She truly proved that awards and medals aren’t everything not when it comes to your mental health and well-being. She was willing to step outside of her comfort zone even thought it was a place that she had never been in before, she chose to deal with it right then and right there. Many of us as entrepreneurs, business owners, Executive C-Suite, and CEO’s that’s we have done was we stood up in order so that we could be outstanding but we first had to deal with the uncomfortable situations in all of our lives known as the comfort zones. This is what Simone decided to face and deal with in our own life even in front of the whole known world. Like in this Post-Pandemic world that we live in now today. How will we as leaders chose to emerge from this ordeal that we all have been through in the world? Just like Simone we must truly make the decision to either keep performing when we know something isn’t right or we can chose to deal with the situation and circumstance right where we are or not. There was another athlete that impressed and marveled me to know end and it was Allyson Felix the world renowned Track and Field athlete. The thing that fascinated me about her at the 2020 Olympics was that she decided no matter what and who was or was not back her as a endorsement she still chose to show up and became OUTSTANDING! What makes her story so phenomenal is that she had lost one of her biggest sponsors of endorsement which was Nike? But this did not matter to her at all. She had gotten dropped by them due to her pregnancy of her daughter Cammie. She still decided to show up for herself and her daughter as well as to prove that you can compete on and at a global event without having the big name sponsors and endorsements of any kind. As I said, her story is not only impressive about Standing Up, To Stand Out! But what makes her story so amazing unlike Simone Biles was that she not only became the most decorated female medal athlete of all times but, yet she debuted her own brand name running shoe at the 2020 Olympics and won in them. Now talk about amazing why don’t you. That is simply Outstanding! Allyson Felix taught us all as leaders whether in the business arena or in everyday life just because things do not pan out for you one way they always have a way of working out for you a whole other totally different way if you’ll just keep running. Allyson showed us not only is it possible to win at what your good at but you can sport your own personal brand while doing it. Now after winning at the 2020 Olympics she is not only the most decorated female athlete ever but she now has the personal brand of her running shoe that proves it. This is not significant in not only not giving up on yourself but it shows us that even when you have a worldwide name brand that drops you pick yourself up and dust yourself off run in the lane assigned to you and go for it. Allyson has opened so many future doors for so many other athletes and especially females moving forward that it will be something to see what some young girl will be after seeing something as inspiring and intelligent as her. Now talk about taking yourself and your personal brand to the next level. You do not get anymore next level then showcasing your talents at the global event of the world but to do it with your own personal brand on your body that’s boldly going where No Man or person has ever gone before the final frontier. In the life of Allyson Felix and Simone Biles they taught us about true authentic transparent next level leadership stuff. Oh, Yes, I cannot forget about another female athlete that taught us about next level leadership and that is none other then Sunisa Lee, who took all around floor exercise for America. She stepped up and lead her team to victory without the leadership of Simone Biles as well as Jade Carey who replaced Simone Biles in rotation. It is funny how leadership works out even when your not expecting it, it has a strange way of showing up in all of our lives when we least expect it. But again the thing that was so utterly amazing about these 2020 Olympic games was that Allyson Felix not only becomes the most decorated women in Track and Field athlete with her 11th medal won but does it with her own brand of running shoe. Can you say Run Baby, Run?

The lessons that we can take away from all of these different athletes to date is that a leader never gives up or quits when times are difficult and even hard at times but they keep pushing and running till they can’t no more. Again the thing that Simone Biles teaches us is we need to all possess a emotional intelligence sense of awareness of not only our environment but ourselves as well too. The things that Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey teaches us is that never think that leadership is out of your reach because when you least expect it, it will show up but when it does will you be ready for it or not. Ultimately true leadership comes down to whether or not you and I are willing to take ourselves to the next level of leadership whether we have sponsors and endorsements or not it is not dependent upon all that stuff it would be nice to have it help us along the way but eventually that rests upon our own shoulders no one else’s. Like with Allyson Felix in order to take and get ourselves and our personal brand to the next level we must be willing to take matters into our own hands despite the obstacles against us. If we’re willing to fight for it we never know where the journey of our leadership might take us because we chose to Stand Up, So We Could Stand Out!

Here are somethings that we can learn and apply to our own lives from these 4 Great Women American Athletes as it pertains to Authentic Leadership in the form of S.P.E.C.S are:

Actionable Leadership Produces Certain Results, While Other Types of Leadership Produces Hot Air!

S: Spiritual Intelligence: we must be willing to enhance our overall spiritual intelligence in any given situation concerning our environments and surroundings as it pertains to ourselves.

P: Physical Intelligence: our physical intelligence is closing related and linked to our spiritual it is based on what we are capable of doing and not doing at any given moment in time.

E: Emotional Intelligence: this particular intelligence is based of the other two and is deep seated in the physical intelligence. This intelligence is being able to know how you feel and the way others feel around you. Being able to empathize with others!

C: Cognitive Intelligence: this intelligence is the ability to tap into your mental frameworks and deal with our own cognitive dissonance both inside and outside of us all. How we handle mental pressures?

S: Social Intelligence: this intelligence enables us to discern and decipher our world around us while harnessing from our spiritual, physical, emotional, and cognitive intelligences to make sense of the world around us and within us too. How we interpret our world and ourselves as well as others in it too?

These are just some of the things that my family and I learned from the Summer 2020 Olympics by watching some of the particular athletes that participated in them. The lessons gleaned from watching these Olympics can teach us a lot about ourselves as becoming leaders in the global context of the world today. Because no other time does our world need leadership that cannot only lead when its being in the publics eyes but, how well can we lead when we do not have all of the support of our fans, family, friends, and even our foes to help cheer us on or even to challenge us to become better at who and what it is that we do in life. I like this saying by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who said, “The ultimate measure of a man/or woman is not where they stand in the time of comfort and convenience but the ultimate measure of man/or woman is where they stand in the face of controversy and challenge”. Like so many of our athletes who were in places of controversy and challenge in their own lives Simone Biles who was and is the best female gymnast ever but got faced with the controversial question in her own head do I say something about what it is that I am dealing with or forfeit saying anything at all. Or even like Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey who were faced with the challenges of stepping up to resume leadership after that their leader Simone Biles was dealing with controversy within her life and head. Then we have lastly Allyson Felix who was faced with both controversy and challenge of being a mom, a runner and being potentially dropped by her sponsors and endorsees and almost missing out on the 2020 Olympics all together had she allowed the rejections by a big known name brand that dropped her. But still she chose to rise up and to become outstanding because she chose to STAND UP, To STAND OUT! If we all follow the formula of S.P.E.C.S in our own individual lives and professional lives we can find out that we can too be OUTSTANDING!

How will you chose to show up? Only you and I can answer that question for ourselves not any else!

