Global-Connection: Your Personal Brand and You!

In today’s both public and private world it has shifted from advertising per-say to a more personable way of communicating inside of the global space today and that way of communication is known as ‘Personal Branding”. Your personal brand is your character displayed in a way to others that let’s them know who, what, and where you come from and what you stand for as a person, business or organization too. In the 21st Century and Beyond the way you personally brand yourself moving forward will mean everything not only to you and your organization but will convey those that chose to follow you what and why you stand for what you stand for in the days and months ahead. How will you position yourself with your brand will tell all in the end? The personal brand of a person, business, organization and even a persona is what proceeds that person or thing before they even arrive into a place of where they are trying to get too. Personal Branding is like power positioning yourself to be know before you get known in the global marketplace of today. This is essential to building your brand not only upward but outward to where others perceive you in a whole total different light all together. The personal brand speaks for you even before you’ve ever said a solitary single word to anyone or anybody in the room. Not only what your personal brand looks like is what matter but what your personal brand feels like to others will make the difference in the world to those who come into contact with your personal brand in the global marketplace. It is not just desiring to get out there for the name sake of getting out there but its about putting a great deal of thought into your personal brand as we stated before not only in the way that it looks but how does it feel and the way that it moves throughout the marketplace both nationally and internationally too. The question arises then. Can your personal brand bring others into a place of conscious awareness of what your personal brand means not only to you but most importantly to those who come into contact with you and it. We like to call this your “branding margin”. Does it have a head above others that are out there in the marketplace today and does it under promise but over deliver on expectations or not? The personal brand needs to be more then just hype and a lot of noise it must possess impact and be significant to those who want to try it and even make it their own. Personal branding unlike other types of branding is quite forgiving but, yet on the other hand this is why much consideration of thought must go into our personal brands in the 21st Century and beyond because once a person or a group gets hip to your brand they expect a certain performance from that particular personal brand in the global marketplace moving forward. So we are going to look at 4 Major Key T’s that can help a personal brand stand out within and without the global marketplace and that if done right and it does not matter what particular order that you do these 4 Major Key T’s in your personal brand can help the voice of your brand even be heard over all other types of personal brands that might be out there in the new emerging global marketplace today. It’s not a matter of if these 4 Major Key T’s are done right but it is how they are implemented that really matters the most in a personal brand that counts. But before we get into the 4 Major Key T’s of Personal Brand Marketing the other question that arises is this. What is Brand Marketing? We will answer this in the next portion of our article concerning personal branding.

Just What is Brand Marketing?

Now we just stated that in the 21st Century and Beyond moving forward that personal branding is everything. Why? Because it is the external messaging that bears what your inner directive or inner voice of that personal brand is all about not to just you but what it will actually and ultimately mean to your potential clients whether they are seasoned customers or if they are new ones. Again, How we have our personal brand speaking for us before we even say a word is paramount to your actual voice whenever you do speak whether publicly or privately too. So to answer this question. What is Brand Marketing? To answer this it would be imperative to quote from a colleague of mine who knows a thing or two about personal branding and branding in general. In her book Olesija Saue, says, “Personal branding, like branding in general, means acting in a purposeful and thought-out manner. It involves not only communication outside the company but also inside it. The employees’ voice has a lot of weight and the employer’s brand becomes stronger the more motivated and informed its spokespeople and brand ambassadors are in the company.” (Saue, pg. 25). A personal brand just like any other branding of a product, merchandise, car, invention, and clothing the voice of its creator must be just as significant to that brand just as much as the brand itself. To do this you must not only be a master at advertising, marketing and psychology but you must be a master at communication. The word communication is where we get the word “Commune” and that words in its essence means, “Familiar interchange of ideas or sentiments: communion; intercourse; friendly conversation.” So basically in a nutshell the word communication is just simply how well your personal brand is able to commune to have fellowship or interpersonally connect people groups, things, and even places to your branding. The way that your personal brand can make people have a ahaha moment in time and cause them to reflect not only upon life but in their lives is truly utterly amazing in and of itself. The way a brand has the ability to connect and communicate to the individual, people group and culture in a way that bridges the communication gap that speaks on the behalf of both parties involved is truly a masterful lost art. As we think of this we can think about such personal brands. For example, Cacao Cola for those of us who remember their television slogan, “I’d like to drink a Coke and live in harmony!” The way that this particular slogan of this brand help bridge all racial groups, societies, and cultures together just from one specific drink was truly amazing. This is the type of affect that a personal brand needs to possess in the 21st Century and beyond. The voice of the personal brand needs to be louder then the voice at times of the person(s), people groups, and even societies social ills of letting them know that better days are ahead. When a personal brand can help and make people feel this type of euphoria is sincerely masterful art of communication at its highest level of communing with the world. Now we’re going to take a close look now at the 4 Major Key T’s in personal branding, since we have answer the question just exactly what is brand marketing.

How the 4 Magic Major Key T’s of Personal Branding Can Help Make Your Brand Equitable Online?

The Magic of the 4 Major Key T Method To Make Your Brand Equitable Online!

We have dealt with why and for what purpose personal branding should be established and its importance within the global marketplace moving forward in the 21st Century and beyond. Just like anything else in the general branding space like Olesija Saue stated it must not only speak to the inside of the company but its voice must be heard just as loudly outside of it too. This takes a high deal of specification and concentration as well to, it must be considered its height, width, length, and depth inside of the marketplace too. The voice of your personal brand must speak in volumes and in depth even long after you are long gone or moved on. This is what is called longevity of branding. How well you can build something that far out lives you because its purpose and plan is to fulfill the need in which people are looking for and even need? Again to do this utterly sheer amazing to say the least. A person or organization that can do this with finance and excellence is truly a master craftsperson at work. Just the same way that a luxury car manufacture builds elite custom design cars is what a personal marketer is to its industry in brand marketing too. Which brings us to dealing with and revealing the 4 Magic Major Key T’s to helping make a brand equitable online in the global marketplace of today? Let’s get into it shall we. In these 4 Magical Major Key T’s of personal branding can either make or break a personal brand in the global emerging marketplace of today. Here we go!

The first T is T # 1: Transformation

This first T is imperative to have in place first and foremost because it is going to help drive and sustain all the other three T’s moving forward as well as in the personal branding process. Now transformation of your personal brand relates to your messaging of the voice of your brand. This must be crystal clear and concise to you the person but, yet able to speak or as we stated earlier commune with others in a way that is non-threating, psychological safe and creates equity to everyone who comes in contact with your personal brand even if they do not like your brand and stay with it. It ought to leave an impact upon them personally in a way that your personal brand is truly unforgettable. Your transformative message of consider four things when developing it. One, How does it make them feel? Two, How does it make them look?, Three, How does it effect their being?, and Four, How you make them think? In your transformative messaging if you can answer their questions ahead of time and before they are able to give you a rebuttal then you are operating at a high level of communication really without them really knowing it. Your brand is able to give them a sense of ease and comfortableness that they trust and have known you all their lives. This type of transformation is able to change their perception about you without you having to do much of anything in them being able to make a conscious educated decision moving forward with your brand. This is key in the arena of personal branding as it pertains to marketing. You want your transformation message to be so crystal clear that there is no ambiguity whatsoever in your personal brand messaging to them as well as to others too. Now let’s take a look at the other three Major Key T’s as it pertains to personal branding.

T # 2: Transfiguration

This particular T flows right out of T number one because as your personal brand messaging is helping to transform them in taking on a different mindset and perspective about your personal brand in the way that you make them feel, look, being, and think all plays a part in your personal brand development message and in the currency of the way that you are able to change them overall as it concerns your brand. People want to not only sense and feel the first T that we mentioned above but they want to be able to be changed or transfigured into something else. This is how well your personal brand possesses the capability to change not only a person(s), people groups, societies, and cultures opinions that’s not what we’re talking about here. Because people are going to think they way that they want to think. But what what we are talking about is the way that your brand can change their mood, attitude, and even outlook towards life itself. This is the ability with your personal brand to change their situation about themselves and the circumstances of life that they may or may not be facing at the time in their lives. The transformation of your personal brands message has already changed and worked on the outside of them now this portion of branding is helping change or transfigure the inside of them. For example, the cosmetic industry during the height of the Great Depression and even during WWII did not see a decline in their personal brands like Maybelline, Revlon, etc. and many, many others. But they steadily grew because the transformative messaging of these brands not only helped with the outward side of woman but it helped them change about how they felt about the situations and circumstances that they were in. Why? Because many of these knew how these brands made them feel empowered and improved the overall appearance of their lives. How well your personal brand can help make a person change how they see their situation and circumstance in life is huge? Now if your brand can help a person do this with ease and comfort your brand and you have hit into a whole other total different league all together.

T # 3 Translation:

All these 4 Major Key T’s that we are going to be dealing with and revealing to you are building one off the other with precision to its finest. Because we are trying to help you position your personal brand to win inside and outside of the emerging global marketplace of today. Now the first two T’s dealt with the outer and inner side of your participant now this particular T will reveal how well your personal brand can change a person status of living as it pertains to your brand. This T of translation speaks to the ability to be able to translate your customers and clients to another place and time even though they are still stuck in the current situation that they are relatively living in. Example of this is the brand called Calgon and its slogan was “Calgon take me Away”. How well is your brand able to take your customers and clients to another place? Again to do this with precision and excellence is nothing more short from a miracle. Even with certain particular brands customers and clients want to encounter a certain ” je ne sais quoi” that leaves them speechless but, yet the feeling that they feel inside expresses and explains exactly how and what they are feeling. Why? It is written all over their face that’s why? The way that your brand is capable to taking them to places inside their mind they have never been or experienced is truly magical in and of itself. Another example of this make me think of Walt Disney World. There have been majority of people who have experienced Walt Disney World that have said it is almost like time just stops for a moment in time and they feel like royalty. Because of how well the transformative message change their minds, transfigured their thinking and how well it translated them to a place and moment in time that will never be experienced again all while being able to encounter the experience several many times over. Thus the reason for us calling this “The 4 Magic Major Key T’s To Make Your Brand Equitable Online!” This is the innate ability to step into another shoes while allowing them to step into yours for a moment in time. This is truly magical! Let’s look at this last and final T of personal branding and see what lies in store for us.

T # 4: Transcendence

Well, here we are with the last and final T out of the 4 Magic Major Key T’s within personal branding. Now are you beginning to see why we started off with the first T being Transformation because if your message is not honed right and in the right tone it will leave people bewildered and confused about what it is that you are trying to really say with and through your brand. This T of Transcendence speaks to us about the way that your personal brand is able to take your customers and clients farther and deeper into your branding message all the while causing them not to have buyers remorse when dealing and considering your brand. You have never seen anyone we mean anyone who has ever bought a luxury brand ever regret buying that brand because the brand gives them a sense of entitlement of belonging and even a sense of power too. If your personal brand can enable your customer and client base to exude this kind of confidence and courage while experiencing and encountering your brand you and your brand have stepped into a class all by itself. In today’s world people are seeking brands that can help them sense a bit of psychological safety and be a part of equity too with the brand that they are experience either for the first time or even if they are repeat customers too. This T is about keeping them in a sense of awe or reverence as it concerns your brand that they become your evangelists so to speak. To grow a brand by and with advertising and marketing dollars is one thing but to truly grow a brand by word-of-mouth is a whole total different league all in its own. At this particular level of personal branding in the words of Maya Angelou, who said, “People will very seldom remember what you said to them but they will always remember the way you made them feel!” This is what this major key T is suppose to do and the reason why we saved the very best for last. As you seek to grow and get your brand recognized do not ever, ever forget this one key point. And it is this. People want to feel something and go places that they have never been before in their lives. The question is. Are you the one to take them their or not?

The Way That You Build Your Personal Brand with Your Customer and Clients is Paramount Online!

Building A Equitable Brand Online Worth Following!

This segment we’re going to wrap up with the way that your personal brand chooses to keep up and stay in touch with your customers and clients will be just as important with the brand just like the 4 Magic Major Key T’s that we shared up above with you. Now all those things that we have mentioned are key just as much as the way that you and I chose to keep in touch with our customer and client base moving forward. We heard a saying when we were younger as a young teen and teenager and it went something like this “People do not want to know how much you know until first they know how much you truly care!” In this day and hour we have had an encounter with something that we as human being have never ever dealt with before in our lives and that was being cut off from loved ones and not being able to see and even convene where we normally gathered to meet loved ones, friends, and family. But so grateful for technology. We have stepped into a new normal and if nothing more it has made us recognize the true need for human interaction and communication. This is where innovation of technology comes in to help your brand stay up to date and current with your customers and clients in the 21st Century and beyond too. To be able to bring customers and clients in is one thing but being able to retain them is a whole total different ball of wax so to speak. How are you going to communicate, when, and where you communicate is just a important to every aspect of your brand building as anything else in the branding process. You making sure that your personal brand is on every Social Media platform and at every turn for them to get familiar with your brand so they can get to know it and it gets to know them. In the emerging global marketplace of today customers and clients are looking for personalization, standardization, systemization, and customization too through the lifecycle of your personal branding process. The beautiful thing about Social Media is that it gives you a free outlet to promote and market your personal brand for free if done right and now with the implementation of the 4 Magic Major Key T’s being put into place to help push and promote your brand is key to the existence of that brand.

To Our Future,

Stephen Underwood, Global Executive Peacemaking Officer

U-CAN Global Multicultural Marketing Group, LLC

Washington, DC

Business Website: https://bit.ly/Global-Spiritual-Mentor

