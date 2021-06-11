Glenn Perry of Samadhi Tank Company: “Float in a floatation tank every day or meditate twice a day”

Spiritual wellness is improved when we are more able to move out of our incessant mental chatter and into Being Present in our heart. Anything that helps us do that cultivates spiritual wellness and being in nature does that in spades. Some gardening by working with “life” does it also.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewingGlenn Perry.

Glenn and his wife Lee Perry founded Samadhi Tank Co. and the commercial floatation tank industry in 1972. In their new book, “Floating in Quiet Darkness: How the Floatation Tank Has Changed Our Lives and Is Changing the World,” they tell how floatation tanks help people reboot the brain, access deep calm, and invigorate childlike creativity. Learn more at www.samadhitank.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was a shy, insecure kid growing up on a farm in western Massachusetts. As a teenager I moved to an upper-class area of New York. We poor kids went to public school, and I was called Perry the fairy. As a young adult I became increasingly serious about changing my situation. I simply had to improve the quality of my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was thirty-one my boss knew I was trying to change the quality of life and suggested a book by Dr. John C. Lilly, Center of the Cyclone. I was so impressed by it that a few weeks later when I saw an ad for a five-day workshop with him, I immediately signed up. At the workshop I floated in his isolation tank invention. When I came out, he asked me to share my experience with the group. I discovered I had lost all fear of talking to people.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

After finding something so powerful at changing one’s consciousness, I proposed that I be the first to make them for others. He agreed and we developed a relationship. One of the aspects of that was that he inspired me to spend my life expanding my consciousness.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

At one point, we took most of our money and placed it in molds for a new tank model. It turned out to have what we considered a flaw preventing us from continuing. We lost all of that capital. Another time a company making our tanks had a fire and our 10 molds for making the tanks and two-thirds of our remaining unsold tank inventory were destroyed. In both cases, we survived fine and The Universe provided.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Dr. John C. Lilly’s Center of the Cyclone was very significant to me. I thought things weren’t real unless you could touch them, but he described many things from a western scientific perspective that were not physical that I came to appreciate. It helped me focus my life on expanding my consciousness.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“People who accomplish a great many things are people who have freed themselves from biases.” Milton Erickson — Because assumptions and judgements limit and destroy creativity.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Designing a new tank model. It will be easier to make, easier to set up, and easier to maintain.

Growing plants for honey bees. Doing it in a way that will best help save the honey bees.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Float in a floatation tank every day or meditate twice a day. I am far more creative than I used to be because I float most days. My father and his two brothers went out deer hunting. None of them liked to cook. They decided to draw straws and whoever drew the shortest would have to do the cooking, but if anyone complained about the cooking then it would revert to them. My uncle Henry lost and had plenty of time to figure out how to get out of the cooking. For the evening meal he collected deer manure and fried it up. My father was the first to taste it. He scrinched up his face, said “This tastes like shit,” then he had an idea, held up the index finger of his right hand and said, “But good.” The habit is to remember this any time I think of complaining. A farmer had a horse who ran away. The villagers said, “That is awful.” The farmer said, “Maybe.” The next week the horse returned with a wild horse. The villagers said, “That’s great.” He said, “Maybe.” The farmer’s son was thrown from the wild horse while trying to tame him and broke his leg. The Villagers said, “That’s awful.” The farmer said, “Maybe.” The king’s guards came through the village scripting young men into the army. But the son could not go due to the broken leg. The Villagers said, “That’s great” The farmer said, “Maybe.” So, anytime we don’t like what we are judging, it is important to remember that we may not have sufficient perspective to make valid judgements — ever.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Floating in a floatation tank allows us to be in a completely distraction-free environment. We are free of the distractions of people, light, sound, gravity, temperature, and physical discomfort. If we remain still, we can become just a point of consciousness. This allows us to freely imagine being, doing, or having anything. We can plan, be creative, or meditate in whatever way we wish. It is so much easier to meditate there than outside the tank.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

By floating daily, without feeling the effects of gravity, like an astronaut in space, our bodies become looser and freer, significantly improving our physical wellness.

We grow our own vegetable garden. This gives us physical exercise, it gets us out appreciating life and nature, and we eat healthier food than we can get at the store.

On a monthly basis, we get deep tissue body work to remove emotional and physical traumas from our bodies. Being less tight and wound up greatly improves our body and our energy.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Two huge industries — the pharmaceutical and food industries — make massive amounts of money based on how people eat. Any time there are huge amounts of money involved, it becomes political. All native peoples, who have not eaten the western diet, do not have any trouble keeping to their diet. They have teeth without cavities and are healthy physically and emotionally. I am sorry but I have to disagree with the premise of your question. We do not know what to eat to be healthy. If you are interested in finding out more, look at this non-profit foundation: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/abcs-of-nutrition/principles-of-healthy-diets-2.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Foremost is to float every day or meditate twice a day. When I was becoming impatient with a person in a meeting who was expressing emotional pain, I remembered that event while floating. Eventually after focusing on it for a while, I recalled my father going down to the basement after having a fight with my mother. I saw how hurt he was and I found that difficult to confront. Once I stayed with that feeling, it eventually dissolved, and I no longer was triggered by another’s feeling of pain or hurt.

I have to remember that anything I have trouble with is the Universe giving me a lesson. My job is to understand the lesson and discover how to act so I will not have trouble in the future.

I need to understand that in any conflict, both parties participate in contributing to it. I was being negative about a worker not doing a job properly and once I started being encouraging rather than being negative, he started doing much better.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Once I have floated for an hour, the muscles in my face that hold my personality in place start to relax. I do not know about smiling but I think this definitely improves my emotional wellness.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Floating daily or meditating twice daily has enormous benefits for lots of things, including spiritual wellness. Whenever I float often enough or long enough, I move out of my mental head chatter into the heart space of Being Present — that is, being in Spirit.

At times when I have an argument with my partner, Lee, I let her know what I have heard she is saying. When I keep doing this until she feels I have totally understood her reality, we both move into a spiritual space.

When I have been drinking coffee too long, I notice I have to stop because I am not being as creating. When I am more spiritual the Universe provides me with answers. It is not my doing. I have simply to become open to it. When I have not blocked the flow by too much coffee, floating improves the flow.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Spiritual wellness is improved when we are more able to move out of our incessant mental chatter and into Being Present in our heart. Anything that helps us do that cultivates spiritual wellness and being in nature does that in spades. Some gardening by working with “life” does it also.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Whenever people float often enough or long enough, they eventually move out of the mental chatter in their head and become Present. This is being in Spirit. The more we are in Spirit the more we are Blessed with Spirit — calm, at peace, more conscious, and able to respond more easily and appropriately.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Steph Curry, the amazing basketball player, is a floater. I would like to find out how he uses it and find out how we can get that knowledge out more.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Go to https://www.samadhitank.com/book-buynow.html and order our book, Floating in Quiet Darkness.

