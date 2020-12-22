Glenn Gordon of ‘We Gotcha Back’: “I never try selling my product to customers”

I never try selling my product to customers. I believe in getting a person to purchase my product by being extremely friendly and well educated about the product I am selling. I believe 50% of my sales to customers comes primarily through likeability. I have learned to master talking about the quality and benefits of my product rather than focusing on selling. When my potential customer sees how passionate and educated, I am about my product and is aware that I use my own product to control chronic pain in my body without the use of drugs myself, they are interested. When they read or hear video testimonials of others about my product, they are ready to ask me about cost. This is when I make the sale.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Glenn Gordon of We Gotcha Back.

Imagine being told by countless health professionals that you are just going to have to live with your pain. That’s what happened to Glenn as the entrepreneur and inventor of “We Gotcha Back.” As a veteran and business owner, he experienced extreme pain and the debilitating effects of back issues. He was tired of being told to take painkillers and just deal with it. That wasn’t acceptable to him, so he did something about it. Glenn’s FDA/CE approved product helps! He has been on several news shows demonstrating his product and answering questions about what makes his back belt different from others on the market. Chiropractors also stand behind his product. Glenn’s product works and the benefits it has provided to him and many others are incredible. His lumbar, compression support/kidney belt is very uniquely designed to be wrapped around any major part of the body to help reduce chronic pain.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in the Army, I was fortunate to become a heavy equipment operator and an instructor. Then later I became a drill sergeant which was definitely a challenging task at times. It was not long after becoming a drill sergeant and marching to the ranges, that I started to experience major lower back pain. So, I would go to the VA hospital and they would give me extra strength Tylenol and several different types of back support belts that just simply were not helping. After trying at least 3 different back support belts given me by the VA hospital and as much as 800 extra-strength Tylenol which also was not helping, I decided to do some research and create my own lumbar support belt. I did not want to run the risk of becoming addicted to pain killer drugs.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting?

I am the kind of person that always tries so hard to make sure I have everything perfect before I would post it. I am not good with computers at all so when I first started posting my product on social media, I would get feedback from friends and others asking me what I was trying to say. So, I would go check what I had posted and notice some of the words I had written were changed and even phone numbers were changed. After re-reading my post and seeing so many words that I did not write, I got upset and tried to call Facebook and ask them if they were trying to embarrass me and destroy my business. I really thought someone was trying to make me look bad while I was marketing my belt. Eventually, I shared my concerns with a friend of mine. It took him a while to convince me that what I was thinking was not really the case. I asked him why there were extra words in my post that I did not write. He advised me to use spell check, which I had no idea of what he meant! Once I understood what he meant, I was so embarrassed but I got it right from then on. I am just glad he helped me to understand what was happening before I figured out how to contact Facebook (Laugh).

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned a very valuable lesson and I got an understanding of the power that social media has when it comes to marketing your business. I also learned that it can help you gain a mass of wonderful supporters of your product, business, and or services. I also learned it can destroy you before you even get started. I learned that a personal post sometimes might be forgiven, but when it comes to posting about business, you must try to be as accurate as possible with your advertising and intentions, especially because of your competitors. Business mistakes are not easily forgiven when people are spending money on what you are selling or services you are offering.

What do you think makes your company stands out?

I think what makes my company stand out first and foremost, is the name of my product. The very first thing most people say to me when it comes to my product is that they love the name of my product. Then it’s the way the belt is designed, being so soft with a loop of Velcro on the outside of the belt from end to end. This again makes my belt stands out because it can easily be used as a tourniquet in case of an emergency to help stop or slow down rapid bleeding. WE GOTCHA BACK is the only lumbar support belt/kidney belt of its type that has a gel pack pocket sewn inside the rear of the belt. Many use the product not only for back problems and posture corrections but also for reducing chronic pain in the body and sore hips.

Can you share a story?

I can remember when I used to take 500 to 800 extra-strength Tylenol and my stomach was always upset and I would feel light-headed for hours. Even food didn’t taste right when I was taking painkillers, so I took a chance and changed my diet. After about 4 to 6 months of drinking more water, stretching, reducing my intake of junk food, beer, etc., I was beginning to feel much better. But I would also say what worked for me, might not work for most people because everyone handles pain differently. WE GOTCHA BACK gives you so much support. Even when you’re not in pain, it is helping to correct posture and controlling body weight. I would recommend that everyone should listen to their body because it will definitely tell you what foods and drinks are more agreeable for your body. Although I experienced less pain since I changed my diet, WE GOTCHA BACK has a reputation and is known for helping individuals to manage their pain without the use of drugs or at least not as many drugs. So if you are suffering from lower back pain or other body pain, try changing your diet and order a WE GOTCHA BACK product as soon as possible.

Are you working on any new exciting new projects now?

I have smaller versions of the “WE GOTCHA BACK” product which I am planning on introducing to the marketplace hopefully in about 3 months from now which would be perfect for First Aid Kits. The smaller versions of “WE GOTCHA BACK “ are the ideal quick, go-to compression wrap product for EMS, EMT, AMBULANCE, FIREFIGHTERS, and HOSPITAL workers who might need to stop or slow rapid bleeding to save someone’s life. My other new product which I have patented and trademarked is named, “I GOTCHA POCKETS.” It is also a product I hope to introduce to the marketplace within the next 6 months. This product consist of an FDA/CE approved lumbar support belt/kidney belt, that can be worn under clothing for construction workers, brick masons, carpentry, etc. The pockets will come in a variety of sizes. I have designed this product to where it can be used for more than just a toolbelt. “I GOTCHA POCKETS” is a registered trademark and my product is the first toolbelt that actually provides back support and can also be used for many other tasks. It can be purchased with a 2-inch belt with support pockets and it provides belt loops for other items. The pockets are also designed to carry very lightweight items you just attaching pockets to the belt by the hook Velcro on back of pockets. Both belts, “I GOTCHA POCKETS” and “WE GOTCHA BACK “ are designed for the user to sleep comfortably in it at any time.

How do you think that will help people?

I have invented two products which consist of an FDA/CE approved lumbar support belts: The “WE GOTCHA BACK” for athletes, military, and the general public and the “I GOTCHA POCKETS” for construction workers, carpenters, warehouse workers, brick masons, etc. The population in America was 328.2 million in 2019 and it has been estimated that 20.4% (50 million) of United States adults had chronic pain. 8% of US adults (19.6 million) had high impact on chronic pain with a higher prevalence of both chronic pain and high impact chronic pain reported among women and older adults. My company works very closely with chiropractors and they support me and my products100%. They recommend my product to their patients who suffer from chronic pain, such as lower back pain, scoliosis, herniated disc, sciatic nerve, sore hips, etc.

Some chiropractors have recommended my product to diabetics who are trying to control their weight, people who need help correcting posture, people who sit for long periods behind a desk or lengthy trips riding in a car or truck. “WE GOTCHA BACK” is a great product to keep in a vehicle, home or workplace because it can double as a tourniquet if an emergency arises.

Ok let’s now jump to the core part of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?

Sure, brand marketing to me means the product or services you provide should be like a household name — meaning that it is a name that represents quality. The moment a person hears your brand’s name, it should automatically makes them think of quality, reliable, honesty, and integrity.

Example:

Take Mercedes-Benz or Cadillac, both cars represent quality. The very first thing a customer thinks about when thinking of cars like this, are luxury, feel, the way they drive, and look. All this is associated with the branding of these cars because the name is synonymous with quality. Although these cars are very high quality, the competition in their market is very competitive. So, what that means is the advertising of the product must support the branding of the products or services 100% when advertising the brand. The advertising should showcase all the products or services special and unique features. Targeted advertising is what will give the brand more strength over its competitors. You must know your brand’s demographics and target audience, which in some cases, could be a very broad market.

Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?

I believe that the brand should always be the first place that resources and energy needs to be invested. Choosing a brand name is hard enough but once a brand name is decided upon, that is when the real work will begin and that is making that brand name a household name. The brand name should be promoted as a unique and one of a kind product. The brand name should be promoted in a way that whenever anyone hears or speaks of the brand, it’s all about quality, honesty, and integrity. Once the brand becomes well known to the public and your product or services marketplace platform, that is where the brand will really shine. This would be where the general marketing and advertising will display the uniqueness and features of your brand. The branding is the bait and the marketing and advertising is a direct effort to display the product or services, emphasizing all the good things about the brand.

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

1) I believe a company should never compromise the quality of their product or services for material gain. If a company wishes to be taken seriously in business, they should always strive to be the best or be among the very best in their field of business and always keep the best interest of the customer first. Integrity, honesty, quality, reliability, humbleness, gratefulness, and appreciation should be the driving force behind any company who wishes for customers to spend their money with them.

2) I have been using my own product for over 5 years now to help control chronic pain in my body without the use of drugs. Using your own product and getting very good results is a great strategy to allow others to know just how good my product is. If your business is products, don’t be afraid to just give away some products for free or extremely cheap especially if there are companies or organizations that have a wonderful reputation. Always make sure to give products to the everyday person as well because you don’t want the public to think that the major companies and organizations are getting paid to promote your product. Again, people will definitely respect your brand when they see you “gifting away” a very high-quality product for free. This will show that you believe in your product and when you decide to start charging for your product, you will have no problem making sales.

3) Always be careful on how you make promises about what your product can do for others. My product is a lumbar compression support belt and it helps me manage the chronic pain in my body without the use of drugs, but that doesn’t mean it will do the same for the next person. People love and respect honesty, so I always give myself breathing room by talking about how great my product has helped me and others based on their testimonials. I even talk about others say they appreciate the WE GOTCHA BACK product for helping them manage their chronic pain. But I also understand that everyone’s body pain is different so I make no claim that my product is going to help everyone, but it will help someone. I do stand by the fact that it will help correct posture, control weight and assist someone with losing weight, as well as being used as a tourniquet in case of an emergency. But other than that, I give no one a guarantee that my product will do for them what it did for me and others. “WE GOTCHA BACK” does enjoy the support of many chiropractors, doctors, former professional athletes, and many others.

4) If I am at an event, I always have one of my belts of each size available so everyone will have an opportunity to put on the belt, feel the material, wrap it around any major part of their body testing it to see how well it will work as a tourniquet or just applying pressure to the body to relieve chronic pain. I never tell anyone what my product should do for them. I ONLY tell them what it has done for me and others based on their testimonials.

Never try selling to a customer but always focus on mastering all the quality points about your product or services and the potential customer will do the rest. Be friendly and be you.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved brand. What specifically impresses you? what can one do to replicate that?

I personally like and enjoyed the way Michael Jordan built the Air Jordan brand. He was actually the brand himself and the fans loved what he represented. When Michael would drive the basket to dunk the ball, his trademark was his tongue hanging out, legs wide open, body fully extended, and free arm stretched away from the body. That image made Michael so much of an icon until NIKE just placed that image on the shoe and sales sky-rocketed from there. Michael’s image was and is so powerful that all they had to do to market some of his other Nike products, was to simply use his name. Everyone knows who you are referring to when you say AIR JORDAN. His brand image was so powerful that it allowed him to trademark his name and branded AIR JORDAN as well.

I am a Vietnam Era Disabled Veteran and my intention is to promote my product to the general public, professional sports, and the healthcare industry. But my ultimate goal is to let the military know me as a Veteran who suffers from chronic pain in both hips and lower back. I am aware but I don’t think many of the general public are aware that many of our military personnel are suffering from taking so many pain killer pills and other drugs that do not help them, but instead, are getting them addicted to the pain killers and drugs. “WE GOTCHA BACK “ means so much to me because I am on a mission to try and get as many people off of dangerous pain killer drugs as I can and I am starting with the public, healthcare industry, and professional athletes, then hopefully the military.

In advertising, one generally measures success by the number of sales. How does one measure the success of a brand building campaign? Is it similar, is it different?

A) I believe they are similar because if someone recognizes your brand and if the brand is being promoted properly, then you should experience many sales because of the wonderful reputation of the brand because it’s based on the integrity, quality, etc., of the brand if it’s a product or service. If the brand stands out as being unique in its marketplace, even if it’s broad, it should have everyone talking about it and what special qualities and uniqueness it brings to the market. When it comes to advertising, if the branding was done correctly, the advertising should be like a laser. Advertising should be all about making the uniqueness and special qualities that the brand brings to the market shine. So, the branding must be viewed as the seed or window dressing but once the brand has captured the public interest, advertising MUST fill everyone’s expectations of the brand. The brand and advertising is like a marriage which means they both depend on one another for their survival.

What role does social media play in your branding efforts?

A) Social media plays a huge role in my branding because I can reach thousands and perhaps millions with my social media contacts. I can also ask my social media contacts to please share my brand as well as join social media groups which can possibly be millions who would support my brand. Regardless of the business anyone is in today, social media definitely should be apart of your marketing platform.

What advice would you give to other marketers or business leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

A) I would always have a hobby on the side that will relax me when business is slow or not going my way. When I try to force business by trying to make it move faster when I don’t see a clear path going forward, that is when I just pull the plug and take a break. When I run into these kinds of roadblocks, I would spend a few hours playing my bass guitar and singing or re-visit some of my other projects. But I never try forcing progress in my business because it will make you vulnerable to major mistakes guaranteed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A) I would start a program that every person must take about being in business starting at age 10. When they become 18, they will get their first loan and line of credit as a businessperson. To me, it is critical that every child and person should know how to run a business because to me, it is a survival skill. Older people will get the very same treatment as the children in training and this includes any kind of skills they may possess that can be packaged and help support them and their families as a business. I believe teaching a child business in school is just as important as teaching sports and history. Many older people need this opportunity now and we should start teaching our children this starting in school 1 hour a day. This should be a business of their choice because it must be fun for them and something the child enjoys while it’s all being taught through a business formula.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A) “TRAIN YOUR MIND TO BE A SERVANT TO MANKIND” and never expect recognition in return.

Once I came to the conclusion that I am not going to live forever and it doesn’t matter how much wealth I acquire, I will take nothing with me when I leave. Life has become more enjoyable for me starting at age 35 because that is when I decided that I would practice being as humble, grateful, and appreciated as I can for any and everything thing I get. I began to deeply appreciate what I have and not what I hope to get. When I work with others, I give them my 100% and always think of their well-being first and God always manages to make sure I’m cared for as well. I have learned to never ever try seeking revenge because that is precious time in a very short life being wasted. I have learned doing the very best I can for others will open up many doors for me because someone always seems to recognize and can appreciate my selflessness. God is truly a wonderful God.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to have dinner or breakfast with my favorite actor Denzel Washington. I have always liked his acting because he reminds me so much of myself (laugh). I followed his acting career so close because I felt we had something in common. He said he was flunking out of college and I was flunking out of high school. He said if he didn’t make it in acting, he might join the military. Well I was on a farm at 17 and about to graduate high school and was not an actor, so I joined the Army. Denzel is a very good actor and I just felt that I could’ve been a pretty good actor if given the opportunity. He and I are about the same size and same age, 65. I know I would have been great in some movies with him (laugh). But seriously, I really would like to meet the brother and take a picture with him. When I saw that he was Chad’s favorite actor too, I knew then and there that has got to be a good actor as well. Oh, and I am from South Carolina also, just like Chad was. I am from Hemingway, South Carolina. All I want to do is simply take a picture with the brother period, so I can show my family and children. Even my brothers felt that I could be an actor like Denzel, and I felt I could too.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I have the very best publicist in the business, Desirae L. Benson. She has me on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. I am just grateful that she stepped in and gave me so much support because she is great at making sure people can reach me on social media.