Glenn Dubin shares a question about the Robin Hood Foundation:

Hedge Funds Built the Robin HoodFoundation. Can It Move Beyond Them?

Revisiting this question two years on and still in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

If the Robin Hood Foundation is infamous for any one thing, it is Jones’s annual ritual at this exclusive gala, when he shakes down his fellow billionaires for $1 million pledges. “You can do this,” urged Jones. “Those of you who are a little shy about raising your hand, just nod your head at me. It’s not my first rodeo.”

Jones whipped up momentum while an auctioneer kept count of the million-dollar donations. “I have one. Thank you. I have two. I have two. I have three. Thank you, young lady.” Donors — many of them spontaneous — appeared on the ballroom Jumbotrons, where their colleagues, rivals, lovers, and idols would surely spot them. It was utterly absorbing. “I have 12. I have 13 in the very back. I have 14. Ladies and gentlemen, it’d be great to get to 20 . . .” But Robin Hood maxed out at 15.

“First and foremost, many of Robin Hood’s founders came from [the hedge fund] industry,” says board chair Larry Robbins, who leads Glenview Capital Management. “Obviously, Paul Tudor Jones and Glenn Dubin not only are iconic in the philanthropic world — but in the alternative-investment management industry, too. One of the great things that people can do in charitable endeavors is give not only resources and intellectual capital, but also their networks. Paul and Glenn did a wonderful job of reaching out to people like Stan Druckenmiller or Lee Ainslie” — hedge fund billionaires — “and of attracting people who enjoyed meteoric personal professional success and were inspired philanthropically to make a difference.” Jones set Robin Hood up as a vehicle for his fast fortune and altruistic impulse (or winner’s guilt). A generation of hedge fund nouveaux riches embraced it the same way, Robbins explains. “The alternative-investment management industry — certainly with a fee structure that was prevalent 15 years ago — had the capacity to create immense and nearly immediate wealth in a more rapid time frame than almost any other industry.” Plus, investors like Jones made their money in cash.

