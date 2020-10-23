I’ve always had a hard time losing weight, but it’s something I’ve needed to do to achieve my lifelong dream of reaching Mount Everest Base Camp. My sister works at Walmart Distribution Center #6020 in Brooksville, Florida, and was the one to tell me about Thrive ZP. I’m now on my second Challenge, and I’m pushing myself to be a better person and make my goal become reality.

“My energy levels are through the roof.”

I’ve been taking many steps to get my body ready for the altitude that comes with climbing. I’m strengthening my legs by taking the stairs whenever possible and working out on my climber. When I first started out, I would be on the climber for five minutes and think I was going to fall over. Now, I can go for about an hour and a half straight. I also do cycling, yoga, and core training using jump ropes. I’ve noticed my endurance levels have increased quite a bit. Each day, I do at least one hour of cardio, and each week, I’m losing around one to two pounds. My energy levels are through the roof. As part of my training, I’m headed to Mount Evans in Colorado, which stands at about 14,000 feet.

I have much better eating habits now that I’ve become a vegan. Before, I was like a T-rex — I ate meat every single day, mostly beef. Now that I’m plant-based, I’m feeling so much better. I’m also watching my sugar intake, trying to keep it at one gram or less each day, and my sodium intake as well. Cutting down on sugar has helped me keep my cravings in check. I make all my meals at home, which helps me save money.

“This journey is not just about losing weight.”

So far, I’m most proud of the way I’ve incorporated gratitude into my daily life. It’s important to me that I make people feel appreciated, and look them in the eye and tell them “Thank you very much.” I had a difficult boss in the past that never thanked me for doing a nice job. Now that I’m a manager, I try to put myself back in those shoes. I tell people when they are doing a great job.

I feel like everything is falling into place. I am staying motivated — even when things get hard — by reminding myself of where I started and where I want to be. This year I will turn 59. Next year, on my 60th birthday, I’m going to be at Mount Everest Base Camp. And to get there, I’m going to stay consistent and patient. Once I finish this 21-day Challenge, there’s going to be another, and another. This journey is not just about losing weight. It’s about becoming a better person and sharing the experience with others.

– Glen Ohlerking, Walmart Customer & Sam’s Club Member; Chicago, IL; $5K Winner

